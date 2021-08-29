Cancel
This Devil May Cry Dante statue costs over £3000

By News
Eurogamer.net
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLove Devil May Cry? Got a spare £3000 kicking about? Treat yourself to this half-scale statue of Dante. As spotted by Siliconera, the statue - released to honour the franchise's 20th anniversary - is a three-dimensional, "real-life quality" vision of Dante. It's expected to ship between November 2022 and February 2023, and the hefty cover price does not include shipping or customs/import tax fees.

