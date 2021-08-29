What’s up Cambridge: Local events calendar

(CAMBRIDGE, ID) Cambridge has a full slate of live events coming up.

With venues and artists using groundbreaking digital tools to present live content to remote audiences, performers that previously would have depended on in-person attendance are now able to channel their unique energy into digital formats.

Even as technology progresses, meanwhile, venues and entertainers have also adapted in-person events, shifting formats to accommodate social distancing.

These events are coming up in the Cambridge area:

Family Camp McCall, ID | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Thu Aug 08, 04:00 PM

Ends at: Sun Aug 08, 11:00 AM

Address: 300 N Mission St, McCall, ID

Join Pastors Kenny and Amber at Beautiful Camp Pinewood in McCall for a weekend of outdoor activities, great meals, and fun with other Vineyard Boise families. It's an amazing time to create...

Art in the Courtyard 2021 McCall, ID | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun Aug 08, 03:00 AM

Ends at: Mon Aug 08, 09:00 AM

Address: 1117 E Lake St, McCall, ID

Gallery Fifty-Five is proud to announce Art in the Courtyard 2021, a popular outdoor art and music event in its 15th year, located in the Hotel McCall Courtyard in downtown McCall and the adjacent...

Starts at: Fri Oct 10, 06:00 PM

Ends at: Fri Oct 10, 10:55 PM

Address: 45 East Idaho Street, Weiser, ID 83672

This October Big D & Kuttl3ss will Debut Their Rap Group Duo “The BagChasers” Touring this Fall and will be Live in Weiser Idaho!

Paint a plate! Weiser, ID | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Aug 08, 05:00 AM

Ends at: Fri Aug 08, 07:30 PM

No experience necessary! Come and paint a cute, whimsical bird plate and enjoy a glass of wine with your friends! You don’t have to draw, there is a stencil for the bird ? this is a fun project...

Living Inspired: A Christian Women's Retreat Mccall, ID | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Fri Sep 09, 05:00 PM

Ends at: Sun Sep 09, 10:00 AM

Address: 300 N Mission St, McCall, ID 83638

This is an unplugged retreat held in McCall, Idaho at Camp Pinewood September 10-12, 2021.