Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Cambridge, ID

What’s up Cambridge: Local events calendar

Posted by 
Cambridge Updates
Cambridge Updates
 4 days ago

(CAMBRIDGE, ID) Cambridge has a full slate of live events coming up.

With venues and artists using groundbreaking digital tools to present live content to remote audiences, performers that previously would have depended on in-person attendance are now able to channel their unique energy into digital formats.

Even as technology progresses, meanwhile, venues and entertainers have also adapted in-person events, shifting formats to accommodate social distancing.

These events are coming up in the Cambridge area:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4WZE7X_0bgSwIZ400

Family Camp

McCall, ID | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Thu Aug 08, 04:00 PM

Ends at: Sun Aug 08, 11:00 AM

Address: 300 N Mission St, McCall, ID

Join Pastors Kenny and Amber at Beautiful Camp Pinewood in McCall for a weekend of outdoor activities, great meals, and fun with other Vineyard Boise families. It's an amazing time to create...

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0GuYb7_0bgSwIZ400

Art in the Courtyard 2021

McCall, ID | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun Aug 08, 03:00 AM

Ends at: Mon Aug 08, 09:00 AM

Address: 1117 E Lake St, McCall, ID

Gallery Fifty-Five is proud to announce Art in the Courtyard 2021, a popular outdoor art and music event in its 15th year, located in the Hotel McCall Courtyard in downtown McCall and the adjacent...

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2R3tii_0bgSwIZ400

Kuttl3ss & Big D Present: The Bag Chasers”El Guapalini” Tour Weiser Idaho

Weiser, ID | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Fri Oct 10, 06:00 PM

Ends at: Fri Oct 10, 10:55 PM

Address: 45 East Idaho Street, Weiser, ID 83672

This October Big D & Kuttl3ss will Debut Their Rap Group Duo “The BagChasers” Touring this Fall and will be Live in Weiser Idaho!

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0y0wLr_0bgSwIZ400

Paint a plate!

Weiser, ID | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Aug 08, 05:00 AM

Ends at: Fri Aug 08, 07:30 PM

No experience necessary! Come and paint a cute, whimsical bird plate and enjoy a glass of wine with your friends! You don’t have to draw, there is a stencil for the bird ? this is a fun project...

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4aoIXR_0bgSwIZ400

Living Inspired: A Christian Women's Retreat

Mccall, ID | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Fri Sep 09, 05:00 PM

Ends at: Sun Sep 09, 10:00 AM

Address: 300 N Mission St, McCall, ID 83638

This is an unplugged retreat held in McCall, Idaho at Camp Pinewood September 10-12, 2021.

Learn More

Comments / 0

Cambridge Updates

Cambridge Updates

Cambridge, ID
7
Followers
204
Post
247
Views
ABOUT

With Cambridge Updates, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Cambridge, ID
City
Mccall, ID
Local
Idaho Government
Mccall, ID
Government
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Local Events#Vineyard Boise#Big D Kuttl3ss#Debut Their Rap Group
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Arts
Related
Texas StatePosted by
The Hill

The Memo: Texas abortion law could haunt GOP

Anti-abortion activists celebrated Thursday after the Supreme Court declined to halt a Texas law that effectively prohibits almost all pregnancy terminations in the state. But Democrats believe it is Republicans who could prove to be on the losing side politically, now that abortion has been forced back onto center-stage. The...
PoliticsPosted by
The Hill

Japanese Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga to step down

Japanese Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga on Friday announced that he would be stepping down from his position as his approval ratings continued to fall due to his handling of the coronavirus pandemic. Suga, 72, said he would not contest the ruling party's leadership race in a few weeks, ahead of...
Public SafetyPosted by
NBC News

Former DA indicted for allegedly 'showing favor' to men accused of killing Ahmaud Arbery

A former Georgia district attorney was indicted by a grand jury Thursday for allegedly showing preference to the men accused of killing Ahmaud Arbery last year. Jaquelyn Lee Johnson was indicted on charges of violation of oath of public officer and obstruction of a police officer, Georgia Attorney General Chris Carr announced. Johnson served as Brunswick Judicial Circuit District Attorney when Arbery, a 25-year-old Black man, was shot last February. Johnson ultimately lost re-election in November.
EnvironmentPosted by
The Hill

Ida death toll climbs to at least 46 across Northeast

At least 46 people across the Northeast have died after the remnants of Hurricane Ida poured across the region, according to USA Today. New Jersey Gov. Phil Murphy (D) announced Thursday that 23 individuals were reported dead in the storm, a majority of which were caught in their vehicles by flooding.

Comments / 0

Community Policy