What’s up Escalante: Local events calendar

(ESCALANTE, UT) Live events are coming to Escalante.

With new technologies allowing live content to be experienced remotely in new ways, remote versions of live events from theater to standup comedy are beginning to fill up the calendar.

Even as technology progresses, meanwhile, venues and entertainers have also adapted in-person events, shifting formats to accommodate social distancing.

These events are coming up in the Escalante area:

Turn the Page Findaway 2021 Torrey, UT | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun Aug 08, 11:00 AM

Ends at: Fri Sep 09, 03:00 PM

Address: 2523 UT-24, Torrey, UT

***ITINERARY NOW AVAILABLE*** Need time to organize how your heart deals with letting go and holding on? Need space to introduce conscious and sub-conscious minds with your intentions and...

Primitive Skills Weekend Workshop Retreat with Matt Graham Boulder, UT | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Fri Oct 10, 11:00 AM

Ends at: Sun Oct 10, 11:00 AM

Address: 3621 Hells Backbone Road, Boulder, UT 84716

Join primitive skills expert Matt Graham for a weekend in the wilderness filled with learning some of the most important bushcraft skills.

The Shine Retreat with Jaime Myers — Boulder Mountain Guest Ranch Boulder, UT | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Thu Aug 08, 06:30 PM

Ends at: Sun Aug 08, 07:30 PM

Address: 3995 Hells Backbone Rd, Boulder, UT

The Shine Retreat at Boulder Ranch is an intimate, magical experience that will leave you rejuvenated, inspired and with a deeper experience of freedom, connection, expansion and clarity. Retreat...

Utah Landscapes Photo Tour Torrey, UT | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Fri Oct 10, 06:00 PM

Ends at: Tue Oct 10, 09:00 PM

Address: yes, Torrey, UT 84775

This Utah Landscapes Photo Tour 2021 focuses on the photogenic red rock landscapes and super dark skies of Capitol Reef National Park.

Ultralight Roots Runner Course Boulder, UT | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Fri Sep 09, 11:00 AM

Ends at: Mon Sep 09, 11:00 AM

Address: 3621 Hells Backbone Road, Boulder, UT 84716

This 4 day adventure run takes place in the beautiful Grand Staircase National Monument where we will traveling through spring fed canyons,