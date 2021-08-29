Cancel
Cameron, LA

Events on the Cameron calendar

Posted by 
Cameron Updates
Cameron Updates
 4 days ago

(CAMERON, LA) Cameron has a full slate of live events coming up.

With groundbreaking digital tools, live content is now being presented to remote audiences, creating a new kind of live-remote experience for everything from theater to stand-up comedy and live talks.

Even as technology progresses, meanwhile, venues and entertainers have also adapted in-person events, shifting formats to accommodate social distancing.

Here is a list of live events coming up, including both in-person and online in Cameron:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4YkksW_0bgSwGnc00

The Knott Brothers @ Burger Town!

Orange, TX | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 05:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Aug 08, 08:00 PM

Join The Knott Brothers at Burger Town on Hwy 1442 near FM105 in Orange for some great music and great food! We’re gonna pass a good time y’all!

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3g8dgb_0bgSwGnc00

Virtual Speed Dating for Professional Singles!

Cameron, LA | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Tue Aug 08, 06:00 PM

Ends at: Tue Aug 08, 07:30 PM

Address: 123 Main Street, Houma, LA 70631

Single and Ready to Mingle? Then make yourself known and RSVP today for Virtual Speed Dating for Professional Singles!

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=16rP0b_0bgSwGnc00

Southern Plainsmen Concert

Orange, TX | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun Aug 08, 04:00 PM

Address: 11540 TX-12, Orange, TX

Great Southern Gospel Quartet Louisiana's Goodwill Ambassadors are coming to Southeast Texas!

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=47dEhi_0bgSwGnc00

Biglietti per i concerti Boletos The Temptations Boletos The Temptations

Vinton, LA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 05:00 PM

Ends at: Sun Aug 08, 10:00 AM

Address: 2717 Delta Downs Dr, Vinton, LA

The Temptations SAT, Aug 28, 2021 @ 7:00 PM Delta Downs Event Center, Vinton, LA

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3tPg6W_0bgSwGnc00

September Bible Basics Workshop

Bridge City, TX | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sat Sep 09, 06:30 AM

Ends at: Sat Sep 09, 10:00 AM

Address: 105 Parkside Drive, Bridge City, TX 77611

Our mission is to equip you to seek God. The Bible Basics Workshop will teach you to read, understand, and apply God's Word to your life.

