Live events on the horizon in Cawood

(CAWOOD, KY) Cawood is ready for live events.

With new technologies allowing live content to be shared remotely in new ways, enriched remote versions of everything from live talks to stand-up comedy are cropping up.

Simultaneously, venues from bars to coffeehouses and music clubs are adapting in-person formats to allow social distancing.

Here is a list of live events coming up, including both in-person and online in Cawood:

DJ BINGO (SINGO) @ CURKLINS Big Stone Gap, VA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Mon Aug 08, 04:00 AM

Ends at: Mon Aug 08, 06:00 PM

Address: 314 Wood Ave E, Big Stone Gap, VA

Your Monday nights just got a lot cooler! After starting the work week off, relax and have some of the best fun around at Curklin’s with DJ BINGO! What is DJ BINGO (or SINGO as some call it)? Well...

Building 429 & Billy Ballenger concert! Rogersville, TN | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Fri Sep 09, 04:00 PM

Ends at: Fri Sep 09, 07:00 PM

Address: 311 Park Boulevard, Rogersville, TN 37857

Building 429, Billy Ballenger, and We Are Vessel LIVE IN CONCERT!

Forest Farming Intensive: Propagation to Processing Duffield, VA | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Fri Sep 09, 02:30 PM

Ends at: Sat Sep 09, 01:30 PM

Address: 469 Cove Ridge Center Rd, Duffield, VA 24244

Whether you’re just getting started with forest farming, or looking to ramp up production, this intensive has something for everyone!

Cedar Ridge Freewill Baptist Church Big Stone Gap, VA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun Aug 08, 12:00 PM

Cedar Ridge Freewill Baptist Church at 1413 Crackers Neck Rd, Big Stone Gap, VA 24219-4245, United States on Sun Aug 29 2021 at 11:00 am

Porsche Club: Schwarzer Berg – Weekend Getaway – Eastern KY Pineville, KY | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Aug 08, 01:00 PM

Ends at: Sun Aug 08, 01:00 PM

Address: 1050 State Park Rd, Pineville, KY

I say you can’t beat a weekend getaway for strengthening bonds and creating lasting friendships over and above the acquaintanceships we experience during a morning drive. Our last weekend getaway...