Pomerene calendar: Events coming up

(POMERENE, AZ) Pomerene has a full slate of live events coming up.

With new technologies allowing live content to be shared remotely in new ways, enriched remote versions of everything from live talks to stand-up comedy are cropping up.

At the same time, some areas are beginning to allow more in-person events, and entertainers and venues are adapting live formats to accommodate social distancing.

Here is a list of live events coming up, including both in-person and online in Pomerene:

Amazing Scavenger Hunt Adventure-Tombstone Mini Quest Tombstone, AZ | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun Aug 08, 01:00 AM

Ends at: Sun Aug 08, 12:00 PM

Address: 613 E Allen St, Tombstone, AZ

Turn Tombstone into a mini game board with this fun scavenger hunt adventure. Combine the excitement of the Amazing Race with a two-hour city tour . Guided from any smart phone, teams make their...

Cave Retreat Cochise, AZ | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Fri Oct 10, 01:00 PM

Ends at: Sat Oct 10, 12:00 PM

Address: 2126 W. Windancer Trail, Cochise, AZ 85606

This is an opportunity to do a traditional meditation retreat in the historic and beautiful Cochise, Arizona. 15th - 23rd of October 2021

Santa on the West End Fundraising Golf Tournament Fort Huachuca, AZ | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sat Sep 09, 08:00 AM

Ends at: Sun Sep 09, 08:00 AM

Address: Indian Scout Road, Sierra Vista, AZ 85613

The "Santa on the West End" project is hosting their very first 4 Man Scramble Golf Fundraiser!

Southern Arizona Operation 22 Break The Stigma Poker Run/Rally Tucson, AZ | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sat May 05, 09:00 AM

Ends at: Sat May 05, 06:30 PM

Address: Unknown, Tucson, AZ 85747

Southern Arizona Musicians For Healing presents Southern Arizona "OPERATION 22' Break The Stigma 3rd Annual All Vehicle Poker Run/Rally.

New Specials Classes Start Today - Corona Foothills Middle School Vail, AZ | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun Aug 08, 02:00 PM

Address: 16705 S Houghton Rd, Vail, AZ

Monday August 30, 2021: Event listing from Corona Foothills Middle School: Sunday, August 29 (all day)Dryja to KendallKendall to RamosRamos...