Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Pomerene, AZ

Pomerene calendar: Events coming up

Posted by 
Pomerene News Flash
Pomerene News Flash
 4 days ago

(POMERENE, AZ) Pomerene has a full slate of live events coming up.

With new technologies allowing live content to be shared remotely in new ways, enriched remote versions of everything from live talks to stand-up comedy are cropping up.

At the same time, some areas are beginning to allow more in-person events, and entertainers and venues are adapting live formats to accommodate social distancing.

Here is a list of live events coming up, including both in-person and online in Pomerene:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0UvQUZ_0bgSwD9R00

Amazing Scavenger Hunt Adventure-Tombstone Mini Quest

Tombstone, AZ | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun Aug 08, 01:00 AM

Ends at: Sun Aug 08, 12:00 PM

Address: 613 E Allen St, Tombstone, AZ

Turn Tombstone into a mini game board with this fun scavenger hunt adventure. Combine the excitement of the Amazing Race with a two-hour city tour . Guided from any smart phone, teams make their...

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2kYp7H_0bgSwD9R00

Cave Retreat

Cochise, AZ | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Fri Oct 10, 01:00 PM

Ends at: Sat Oct 10, 12:00 PM

Address: 2126 W. Windancer Trail, Cochise, AZ 85606

This is an opportunity to do a traditional meditation retreat in the historic and beautiful Cochise, Arizona. 15th - 23rd of October 2021

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2nksJM_0bgSwD9R00

Santa on the West End Fundraising Golf Tournament

Fort Huachuca, AZ | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sat Sep 09, 08:00 AM

Ends at: Sun Sep 09, 08:00 AM

Address: Indian Scout Road, Sierra Vista, AZ 85613

The "Santa on the West End" project is hosting their very first 4 Man Scramble Golf Fundraiser!

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2zbhs5_0bgSwD9R00

Southern Arizona Operation 22 Break The Stigma Poker Run/Rally

Tucson, AZ | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sat May 05, 09:00 AM

Ends at: Sat May 05, 06:30 PM

Address: Unknown, Tucson, AZ 85747

Southern Arizona Musicians For Healing presents Southern Arizona "OPERATION 22' Break The Stigma 3rd Annual All Vehicle Poker Run/Rally.

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1zbnVv_0bgSwD9R00

New Specials Classes Start Today - Corona Foothills Middle School

Vail, AZ | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun Aug 08, 02:00 PM

Address: 16705 S Houghton Rd, Vail, AZ

Monday August 30, 2021: Event listing from Corona Foothills Middle School: Sunday, August 29 (all day)Dryja to KendallKendall to RamosRamos...

Learn More

Comments / 0

Pomerene News Flash

Pomerene News Flash

Pomerene, AZ
14
Followers
253
Post
859
Views
ABOUT

With Pomerene News Flash, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Vail, AZ
City
Pomerene, AZ
City
Sierra Vista, AZ
City
Tucson, AZ
Vail, AZ
Government
City
Cochise, AZ
Local
Arizona Government
IN THIS ARTICLE
#West End#Az Turn Tombstone#Indian Scout Road#Kendallkendall#Ramosramos
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
Related
Texas StatePosted by
The Hill

The Memo: Texas abortion law could haunt GOP

Anti-abortion activists celebrated Thursday after the Supreme Court declined to halt a Texas law that effectively prohibits almost all pregnancy terminations in the state. But Democrats believe it is Republicans who could prove to be on the losing side politically, now that abortion has been forced back onto center-stage. The...
PoliticsPosted by
The Hill

Japanese Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga to step down

Japanese Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga on Friday announced that he would be stepping down from his position as his approval ratings continued to fall due to his handling of the coronavirus pandemic. Suga, 72, said he would not contest the ruling party's leadership race in a few weeks, ahead of...
Public SafetyPosted by
NBC News

Former DA indicted for allegedly 'showing favor' to men accused of killing Ahmaud Arbery

A former Georgia district attorney was indicted by a grand jury Thursday for allegedly showing preference to the men accused of killing Ahmaud Arbery last year. Jaquelyn Lee Johnson was indicted on charges of violation of oath of public officer and obstruction of a police officer, Georgia Attorney General Chris Carr announced. Johnson served as Brunswick Judicial Circuit District Attorney when Arbery, a 25-year-old Black man, was shot last February. Johnson ultimately lost re-election in November.
EnvironmentPosted by
The Hill

Ida death toll climbs to at least 46 across Northeast

At least 46 people across the Northeast have died after the remnants of Hurricane Ida poured across the region, according to USA Today. New Jersey Gov. Phil Murphy (D) announced Thursday that 23 individuals were reported dead in the storm, a majority of which were caught in their vehicles by flooding.

Comments / 0

Community Policy