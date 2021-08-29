Dodd City events calendar

(DODD CITY, TX) Live events are lining up on the Dodd City calendar.

With groundbreaking digital tools, live content is now being presented to remote audiences, creating a new kind of live-remote experience for everything from theater to stand-up comedy and live talks.

Simultaneously, venues from bars to coffeehouses and music clubs are adapting in-person formats to allow social distancing.

These events are coming up in the Dodd City area:

Virtual Speed Dating for Professional Singles! Wolfe City, TX | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Tue Aug 08, 06:00 PM

Ends at: Tue Aug 08, 07:30 PM

Address: 123 Main Street, Wolfe CIty, TX 75496

Single and Ready to Mingle? Then make yourself known and RSVP today for Virtual Speed Dating for Professional Singles!

Our Brothers' Keeper - Team 1 Fellowship Greenville, TX | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Mon Aug 08, 05:00 AM

Ends at: Mon Aug 08, 06:00 PM

Join us for a fellowship meal every Sunday evening following our Sunday night service. Fellowship ,

5th Sunday Sing Whitewright, TX | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun Aug 08, 04:00 PM

Address: 301 W Maple St, Whitewright, TX

Please join Whitewrights Christian Ministerial Partnership hosting 5th Sunday Sing - this time at the First United Methodist Church - enjoy singing? please come - have a song to sing? please come...

Wine Glass Painting Class held at Landon Winery - 9/21 Greenville, TX | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Tue Sep 09, 05:00 PM

Ends at: Tue Sep 09, 09:00 PM

Address: 2508 Lee Street, Greenville, TX 75401

Come join us for this fun and creative Wine Glass Painting Class held at Landon Winery Greenville - Fall Leaves

Beginner Drawing Class with Steve Boyce Bonham, TX | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Tue Aug 08, 09:00 AM

Ends at: Tue Aug 08, 10:30 AM

Address: 200 W 5th St, Bonham, TX

Artist Steve Boyce guides students though the beginning essentials of drawing creating a strong foundation to develop your talent. Materials required: at least a 9x12 drawing pad. All other...