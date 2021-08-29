Live events on the horizon in Halfway
(HALFWAY, OR) Halfway has a full slate of live events coming up.
With venues and artists using groundbreaking digital tools to present live content to remote audiences, performers that previously would have depended on in-person attendance are now able to channel their unique energy into digital formats.
Simultaneously, venues from bars to coffeehouses and music clubs are adapting in-person formats to allow social distancing.
These events are coming up in the Halfway area:
Starts at: Tue Sep 09, 07:00 PM
Ends at: Tue Sep 09, 10:00 PM
Address: 668 NW 1st St, Enterprise, OR 97828
Sweet N' Juicy are gonna rock the Fair Grounds for Juniper Jam!
Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 09:00 PM
Ends at: Sun Aug 08, 10:30 AM
Address: 1723 Madison St, Baker City, OR
Powder River Music Review summer concert series takes place every Sunday afternoon 4-5:30 mid June through August in Baker City'
Starts at: Thu Aug 08, 05:00 PM
Ends at: Sun Aug 08, 04:59 PM
Address: 668 NW 1st St, Enterprise, OR
A mule show, cowboy poetry, a parade, a barbecue, a quilt show, a Dutch oven cook off, and a mule and horse sale highlight this event.
Starts at: Thu Sep 09, 06:00 PM
Ends at: Thu Sep 09, 08:15 PM
Address: 1723 Madison St, Baker City, OR 97814
Been missing Live music? Tim & The Glory Boys bring you a Foot Stompin', Hand Clappin' Hoedown. Don't miss it!
Starts at: Sat Sep 09, 07:00 PM
Ends at: Sat Sep 09, 09:30 PM
Address: 208 West Main Street, Enterprise, OR 97828
Dave Stamey Live in concert at the OK Theatre in Enterprise OR
