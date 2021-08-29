Cancel
Halfway, OR

Live events on the horizon in Halfway

Posted by 
Halfway News Beat
Halfway News Beat
 4 days ago

(HALFWAY, OR) Halfway has a full slate of live events coming up.

With venues and artists using groundbreaking digital tools to present live content to remote audiences, performers that previously would have depended on in-person attendance are now able to channel their unique energy into digital formats.

Simultaneously, venues from bars to coffeehouses and music clubs are adapting in-person formats to allow social distancing.

These events are coming up in the Halfway area:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3mX9T5_0bgSwBNz00

Sweet N' Juicy Plays Juniper Jam!

Enterprise, OR | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Tue Sep 09, 07:00 PM

Ends at: Tue Sep 09, 10:00 PM

Address: 668 NW 1st St, Enterprise, OR 97828

Sweet N' Juicy are gonna rock the Fair Grounds for Juniper Jam!

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=18pveJ_0bgSwBNz00

Powder River Music Review Summer Concert Series

Baker City, OR | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 09:00 PM

Ends at: Sun Aug 08, 10:30 AM

Address: 1723 Madison St, Baker City, OR

Powder River Music Review summer concert series takes place every Sunday afternoon 4-5:30 mid June through August in Baker City'

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0EdvV7_0bgSwBNz00

Hells Canyon Mule Days

Enterprise, OR | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Thu Aug 08, 05:00 PM

Ends at: Sun Aug 08, 04:59 PM

Address: 668 NW 1st St, Enterprise, OR

A mule show, cowboy poetry, a parade, a barbecue, a quilt show, a Dutch oven cook off, and a mule and horse sale highlight this event.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0RUt8M_0bgSwBNz00

Tim & The Glory Boys - THE HOME-TOWN HOEDOWN TOUR - Baker City, OR

Baker City, OR | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Thu Sep 09, 06:00 PM

Ends at: Thu Sep 09, 08:15 PM

Address: 1723 Madison St, Baker City, OR 97814

Been missing Live music? Tim & The Glory Boys bring you a Foot Stompin', Hand Clappin' Hoedown. Don't miss it!

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3gDphh_0bgSwBNz00

Dave Stamey Concert

Enterprise, OR | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sat Sep 09, 07:00 PM

Ends at: Sat Sep 09, 09:30 PM

Address: 208 West Main Street, Enterprise, OR 97828

Dave Stamey Live in concert at the OK Theatre in Enterprise OR

