What’s up Lingle: Local events calendar

(LINGLE, WY) Live events are lining up on the Lingle calendar.

With new technologies allowing live content to be experienced remotely in new ways, remote versions of live events from theater to standup comedy are beginning to fill up the calendar.

At the same time, some areas are beginning to allow more in-person events, and entertainers and venues are adapting live formats to accommodate social distancing.

Here is a list of live events coming up, including both in-person and online in Lingle:

Behavioral Health Threat Assessment Scottsbluff, NE | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Wed Sep 09, 07:30 AM

Ends at: Thu Sep 09, 04:00 PM

Address: 4215 Avenue I, Scottsbluff, NE 69361

Region 1 Behavioral Health Authority brings you: Behavioral Health Threat Assessment!

“Paw Patrol” rescreening at the Midwest SkyView Drive-In Scottsbluff, NE | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Thu Aug 08, 05:00 PM

Ends at: Sun Aug 08, 04:59 PM

Address: 100381 Airport Rd, Scottsbluff, NE

The Midwest SkyView Drive-In theater will rescreen "Paw Patrol" this weekend; Friday August 27th-Sunday, August 29th at 8pm each night. Movie synopsis: When their biggest rival, Humdinger, starts...

ACTS UPC POTLUCK Scottsbluff, NE | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun Aug 08, 05:30 AM

Ends at: Sun Aug 08, 12:30 PM

Potluck in Scottsbluff. Find information & tickets of upcoming potluck parties & gathering events happening in Scottsbluff.

HEA Annual Meeting Scottsbluff, NE | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Wed Sep 09, 10:30 AM

Ends at: Wed Sep 09, 12:00 PM

Address: 250023 Airport Road, #Suite 10, Scottsbluff, NE 69361

Join us for our annual meeting at the Western Nebraska Regional Airport in Scottsbluff!

“Respect” to play at the Midwest Theater this weekend Scottsbluff, NE | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Thu Aug 08, 05:00 PM

Ends at: Sun Aug 08, 04:59 PM

Address: 1707 Broadway, Scottsbluff, NE

Stop by the Midwest Theater this Friday, August 27th-Sunday, August 29th for the screening of "Respect" starring Jennifer Hudson. Movie synopsis: Following the rise of Aretha Franklin's career ...