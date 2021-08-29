Philipsburg calendar: What's coming up

(PHILIPSBURG, MT) Live events are lining up on the Philipsburg calendar.

With groundbreaking digital tools, live content is now being presented to remote audiences, creating a new kind of live-remote experience for everything from theater to stand-up comedy and live talks.

At the same time, some areas are beginning to allow more in-person events, and entertainers and venues are adapting live formats to accommodate social distancing.

These events are coming up in the Philipsburg area:

VB Drummond at Philipsburg Philipsburg, MT | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Tue Aug 08, 04:30 PM

Address: 407 Schnepel St, Philipsburg, MT

The county rivals will start the year off with a bang as the Lady Trojans and Lady Prospectors battle head to head. The two squads will not meet again until October 19th in Drummond.

Anaconda Community Market Anaconda, MT | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Tue Aug 08, 03:00 AM

Ends at: Tue Aug 08, 06:00 PM

Address: 302 Main St, Anaconda, MT

Please call before attending any community events. It is likely that they will be postponed or canceled as a result of the coronavirus. You can find CDC coronavirus information at...

Dennis James - Silent Movie Musician Deer Lodge, MT | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sat Sep 09, 06:00 PM

Ends at: Sat Sep 09, 09:00 PM

Address: 418 Main Street, Deer Lodge, MT 59722

In celebration of the Rialto’s 100th Anniversary, you can relive a night at the silent movies.

Profiling Teen Killers, School Shooters, Mass Murderers and Serial Killers Anaconda, MT | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Fri Oct 10, 07:00 AM

Ends at: Fri Oct 10, 03:00 PM

Address: 305 Main Street, Anaconda, MT 59711

Join the hottest training in the world- Phil Chalmers' Profiling Teen Killers, School Shooters, Mass Murderers and Serial Killers.