Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Philipsburg, MT

Philipsburg calendar: What's coming up

Posted by 
Philipsburg Daily
Philipsburg Daily
 4 days ago

(PHILIPSBURG, MT) Live events are lining up on the Philipsburg calendar.

With groundbreaking digital tools, live content is now being presented to remote audiences, creating a new kind of live-remote experience for everything from theater to stand-up comedy and live talks.

At the same time, some areas are beginning to allow more in-person events, and entertainers and venues are adapting live formats to accommodate social distancing.

These events are coming up in the Philipsburg area:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=30JACw_0bgSw9hm00

VB Drummond at Philipsburg

Philipsburg, MT | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Tue Aug 08, 04:30 PM

Address: 407 Schnepel St, Philipsburg, MT

The county rivals will start the year off with a bang as the Lady Trojans and Lady Prospectors battle head to head. The two squads will not meet again until October 19th in Drummond.

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1XTjGq_0bgSw9hm00

Anaconda Community Market

Anaconda, MT | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Tue Aug 08, 03:00 AM

Ends at: Tue Aug 08, 06:00 PM

Address: 302 Main St, Anaconda, MT

Please call before attending any community events. It is likely that they will be postponed or canceled as a result of the coronavirus. You can find CDC coronavirus information at...

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2p6iMf_0bgSw9hm00

Dennis James - Silent Movie Musician

Deer Lodge, MT | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sat Sep 09, 06:00 PM

Ends at: Sat Sep 09, 09:00 PM

Address: 418 Main Street, Deer Lodge, MT 59722

In celebration of the Rialto’s 100th Anniversary, you can relive a night at the silent movies.

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2pXliM_0bgSw9hm00

Profiling Teen Killers, School Shooters, Mass Murderers and Serial Killers

Anaconda, MT | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Fri Oct 10, 07:00 AM

Ends at: Fri Oct 10, 03:00 PM

Address: 305 Main Street, Anaconda, MT 59711

Join the hottest training in the world- Phil Chalmers' Profiling Teen Killers, School Shooters, Mass Murderers and Serial Killers.

Learn More

Comments / 0

Philipsburg Daily

Philipsburg Daily

Philipsburg, MT
15
Followers
211
Post
1K+
Views
ABOUT

With Philipsburg Daily, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Philipsburg, MT
City
Anaconda, MT
City
Deer Lodge, MT
City
Drummond, MT
Local
Montana Government
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Mt#Cdc#Mass Murderers
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
Related
Texas StatePosted by
The Hill

The Memo: Texas abortion law could haunt GOP

Anti-abortion activists celebrated Thursday after the Supreme Court declined to halt a Texas law that effectively prohibits almost all pregnancy terminations in the state. But Democrats believe it is Republicans who could prove to be on the losing side politically, now that abortion has been forced back onto center-stage. The...
PoliticsPosted by
The Hill

Japanese Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga to step down

Japanese Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga on Friday announced that he would be stepping down from his position as his approval ratings continued to fall due to his handling of the coronavirus pandemic. Suga, 72, said he would not contest the ruling party's leadership race in a few weeks, ahead of...
Public SafetyPosted by
NBC News

Former DA indicted for allegedly 'showing favor' to men accused of killing Ahmaud Arbery

A former Georgia district attorney was indicted by a grand jury Thursday for allegedly showing preference to the men accused of killing Ahmaud Arbery last year. Jaquelyn Lee Johnson was indicted on charges of violation of oath of public officer and obstruction of a police officer, Georgia Attorney General Chris Carr announced. Johnson served as Brunswick Judicial Circuit District Attorney when Arbery, a 25-year-old Black man, was shot last February. Johnson ultimately lost re-election in November.
EnvironmentPosted by
The Hill

Ida death toll climbs to at least 46 across Northeast

At least 46 people across the Northeast have died after the remnants of Hurricane Ida poured across the region, according to USA Today. New Jersey Gov. Phil Murphy (D) announced Thursday that 23 individuals were reported dead in the storm, a majority of which were caught in their vehicles by flooding.

Comments / 0

Community Policy