Laona, WI

Laona calendar: Coming events

Posted by 
Laona Bulletin
Laona Bulletin
 4 days ago

(LAONA, WI) Laona has a full slate of live events coming up.

With new technologies allowing live content to be shared remotely in new ways, enriched remote versions of everything from live talks to stand-up comedy are cropping up.

Even as technology progresses, meanwhile, venues and entertainers have also adapted in-person events, shifting formats to accommodate social distancing.

These events are coming up in the Laona area:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Jdjz9_0bgSw8p300

Drop-In Center Open

Rhinelander, WI | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Tue Aug 08, 09:00 AM

Ends at: Tue Aug 08, 01:00 PM

Address: 235 N Stevens St, Rhinelander, WI

The Drop-In Center is located in the basement of Trinity Lutheran, which is on the corner of Brown and Phillip St., with the entrance being on Brown St. Please call 715-420-1700 for more details.

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0m0Bd5_0bgSw8p300

Comedy Night at Rhinelander Brewing

Rhinelander, WI | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sat Oct 10, 06:00 PM

Ends at: Sat Oct 10, 08:00 PM

Address: 43 S Brown Street, Rhinelander, WI 54501

Come have a beer and a night of laughs at Rhinelander Brewing’s beautiful taproom with some of the best comedians in the Midwest.

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2aqMSO_0bgSw8p300

Florence County Mini Fair

Florence, WI | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Aug 08, 03:00 PM

Ends at: Sun Aug 08, 02:00 PM

Address: 5505 County Rd N, Florence, WI

2021 Florence County Mini Fair Fundraiser Schedule of Events the 117th Annual Florence County Fair Exhibit Registration and Judging Days Wednesday, August 21 12:00 to 6:00 p.m. Appointments made...

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3VctsL_0bgSw8p300

Project North Constellation Prize

Rhinelander, WI | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Fri Sep 09, 03:00 PM

Ends at: Fri Sep 09, 06:00 PM

Address: 68 South Stevens Street, Rhinelander, WI 54501

The Project North Constellation Prize brings the festival to you this year, enjoy our pick up event on Friday, September 10th.

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0FCwvb_0bgSw8p300

Eight-Day Wilderness Canoe Adventure: Back to Basics

Three Lakes, WI | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Wed Sep 09, 10:00 PM

Ends at: Thu Sep 09, 10:00 PM

Address: 7124 Military Road, Three Lakes, WI 54562

We learn primitive skills alongside canoeing skills. After becoming accustomed to the canoes we take off down the river and camp as we go.

Learn More

Laona Bulletin

Laona Bulletin

Laona, WI
ABOUT

With Laona Bulletin, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

