Dodson, LA

Events on the Dodson calendar

 4 days ago

(DODSON, LA) Live events are lining up on the Dodson calendar.

With new technologies allowing live content to be shared remotely in new ways, enriched remote versions of everything from live talks to stand-up comedy are cropping up.

Simultaneously, venues from bars to coffeehouses and music clubs are adapting in-person formats to allow social distancing.

Here is a list of live events coming up, including both in-person and online in Dodson:

"Spirit of Northwestern" Young Performers Day

Natchitoches, LA | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sat Sep 09, 06:30 AM

Ends at: Sat Sep 09, 05:30 PM

Address: 450 Caspari Street, Natchitoches, LA 71457

Join us for Young Performers Day, where performers rehearse with the Spirit of Northwestern, receive lunch, and a commemorative t-shirt!

BTYR 2021: Reshaping Communities Through Regenerative Agriculture

Eros, LA | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Thu Sep 09, 06:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Sep 09, 03:00 PM

Address: 9338 Higway 34, Eros, LA 71238

Spend 2-Days with Daniel Mays, as he shares his experience developing Frith Farm and his no-till organic vegetable production practices.

Church Family Fellowship Night

Natchitoches, LA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun Aug 08, 03:00 PM

Ends at: Sun Aug 08, 06:00 PM

Come out and enjoy some great fun and fellowship. Stay for the entire event or drop in when you can. We'd love to see you all! Everyone bring finger foods to make up our refreshments for the...

TappedTober Craft Beer & Wine Festival 2021 featuring: Frank Foster!

Natchitoches, LA | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sat Oct 10, 10:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Oct 10, 08:00 PM

Address: 626 Front Street, Natchitoches, LA 71457

150+ Craft Beer and Wine choices, football, food trucks, kids zone, fireworks and live music featuring Louisiana's own: FRANK FOSTER!

2021 Golden Jubilee at Northwestern State University

Natchitoches, LA | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Fri Dec 12, 08:30 AM

Ends at: Sat Dec 12, 06:30 PM

Address: 175 Sam Sibley Drive, Natchitoches, LA 71457

Join us on December 17 - 18, 2021, for our Golden Jubilee! This year's event celebrates the NSU classes of 1970 and 1971.

Dodson, LA
ABOUT

With Dodson Updates, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

