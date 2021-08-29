Cancel
Twin Valley, MN

Twin Valley events calendar

Twin Valley News Alert
(TWIN VALLEY, MN) Twin Valley is ready for live events.

With new technologies allowing live content to be shared remotely in new ways, enriched remote versions of everything from live talks to stand-up comedy are cropping up.

At the same time, some areas are beginning to allow more in-person events, and entertainers and venues are adapting live formats to accommodate social distancing.

These events are coming up in the Twin Valley area:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2f1lVk_0bgSw63b00

Sportsman's Online Auction

Fertile, MN | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun Aug 08, 07:00 PM

Do you hunt, fish, or trap? Then THIS is YOUR online auction! There are decoys, traps, waders, rods, blinds, and more! But if you use all this equipment and don't bag a trophy, have no fear: we...

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1ZoiY3_0bgSw63b00

The Corn Cob Nationals Night 2

Glyndon, MN | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun Aug 08, 03:00 PM

Address: 92 State Hwy 9, Glyndon, MN

The Corn Cob Nationals Night 2 will feature a complete show for WISSOTA Modifieds, IMCA Modifieds, Limited Late Models, Powri-Minn-Kota Lightning Sprints, IMCA Northern Sportmods, IMCA Hobby...

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1j1kBR_0bgSw63b00

MNH&V Family Event: Autumn Fun at Buffalo River Pumpkin Patch!

Glyndon, MN | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Fri Oct 10, 03:30 PM

Ends at: Fri Oct 10, 05:30 PM

Address: HWY 10, Glyndon, MN 56547

Parent Guides Shannon Hohrman and Leslie Carnegie - Hilde have lots of fun in store for you! Celebrate Autumn with friends new and familiar.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0ljXpq_0bgSw63b00

The Music & Magic of Patsy Cline - Performed by "Cassie & the Bobs"

Dilworth, MN | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sat Sep 09, 05:00 PM

Ends at: Sat Sep 09, 08:00 PM

Address: 1710 Center Avenue West, Dilworth, MN 56529

Enjoy a special night out and take a trip down memory lane with The Music of Patsy Cline, featuring Cassie and the Bobs at TAK Music Venue!

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1YA6rH_0bgSw63b00

2021: Learn to Drift 101/102

Glyndon, MN | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Aug 08, 05:00 PM

Ends at: Sun Aug 08, 04:59 PM

Address: 4147 70th St S, Glyndon, MN

Learn to drift on an open track with private training from local instructors. You\'ll practice car control and build confidence while sliding.\n

With Twin Valley News Alert, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

