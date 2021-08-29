Jaguars Announce Inactives For Preseason Finale Vs. Cowboys: Marvin Jones, 3 OL Out

The Jacksonville Jaguars will be without nine players today versus the Dallas Cowboys. The full list is as follows:

Wide receiver Marvin Jones Jr.

Wide receiver DJ Chark Jr.

Cornerback Tyson Campbell

Wide receiver Tavon Austin

Cornerback Tre Herndon

Defensive end/linebacker Josh Allen

Offensive lineman A.J. Cann

Offensive lineman Brandon Linder

Offensive lineman Andrew Norwell

The Jags placed defensive end/linebacker Josh Allen on the Reserve/COVID-19 list ahead of the Monday night preseason game against the New Orleans Saints. Offensive lineman A.J. Cann went on to the COVID-19 list on Friday.

This is the second preseason game in a row that the Jags have been down several of their starting O-linemen. On Wednesday, Head Coach Urban Meyer laid out a timeline for their return.

"Three starters that are really our three big dogs as far as salary, as far as expectation; our center [Brandon Linder] is a really good player. [Andrew] Norwell is expected to come back. He’ll for sure be back for Game 1. I don’t think we’ll play him this week. Cam [Robinson] was out. I think he’ll be ready for this week."

D.J. Chark Jr. is still recovering from a hand injury, but Meyer expects him back by Week 1. Tavon Austin left Friday's practice with a quad strain. Tyson Campbell had a calf strain.

While some of the inactive players are due to injury and being on the COVID list, the head coach also explained this week he would hold some players out for rest—either for the entire game or after a few plays—after seeing all he needed to see in the first two preseason games.

"The term that I’ve always used is ‘game ready.’ Once someone’s game ready, they’re done. We’re a young team right now. [Brandon] Linder to me is a guy that I’m not that I’m not in a panic [about] because I saw what he was like before he got hurt and he’s going to be 100 percent by game time. Marvin [Jones Jr.], I’m getting to the point where he’s game ready. Other than that, it’s a young team. It’s a young team.

"[Linebacker] Myles Jack by the way played outstanding. He’s getting close to being game ready...[Safety] Ray[shawn] Jenkins is a guy that’s proved [that]. That’s why he’s not playing, I think he played six plays [versus New Orleans]."

The Jaguars will be starting rookie quarterback Trevor Lawrence. On Wednesday, the No. 1 overall pick was officially named the starter for this game and Week 1 of the regular season.

The Jaguars kick-off against the Cowboys at 1 p.m. EST.