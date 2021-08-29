Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Health Services

First, surges in Covid-19 infections led to shortages of hospital beds and staff. Now it’s oxygen

By Itoro Umontuen
Posted by 
TheAtlantaVoice
TheAtlantaVoice
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=37Xos1_0bgSw4I900

Hospitals in parts of the South are running out of oxygen supply as Covid-19 cases and hospitalizations continue soaring, driven by the swaths of people who remain unvaccinated and a dangerous coronavirus variant that has infected millions of Americans.

Several hospitals in Florida, South Carolina, Texas and Louisiana are struggling with oxygen scarcity. Some are at risk of having to use their reserve supply or risk running out of oxygen imminently, according to state health officials and hospital consultants.

With the continued uptick in Covid-19 cases, there has been more demand on the oxygen supply, and hospitals cannot keep up the pace to meet those needs, Donna Cross, senior director of facilities and construction at Premier — a health care performance improvement company — told CNN.

“Normally, an oxygen tank would be about 90% full, and the suppliers would let them get down to a refill level of 30-40% left in their tank, giving them a three- to five-day cushion of supply,” said Cross. “What’s happening now is that hospitals are running down to about 10-20%, which is a one- to two-day supply on hand, before they’re getting backfilled.”

Even when they’re getting backfill, it’s only a partial supply of about 50%, Cross said. “It is very critical situation.”

Florida on Saturday had the highest Covid-19 hospitalization rate in the country, with 75 patients per 100,000 residents in hospitals with the virus, according to data from federal health officials and Johns Hopkins University. It also reached yet another pandemic high of Covid-19 cases Friday, reporting 690.5 new cases per 100,000 people each day from August 20 to August 26, state data showed.

Dr. Ahmed Elhaddad, an intensive care unit doctor in Florida, told CNN’s Pamela Brown on Saturday that he’s frustrated and “tired of seeing people die and suffer because they did not take a vaccine.”

He noted the Delta variant is “eating” people’s lungs, which eventually leads to their collapse as well as heart issues.

“We’re seeing the patients die faster with this (Delta) variant,” said Elhaddad, who is the ICU medical director at Jupiter Medical Center.

“This round, we’re seeing the younger patients — 30, 40, 50-year-olds — and they’re suffering. They’re hungry for oxygen, and they’re dying. Unfortunately, this round they’re dying faster,” he said.

The government’s top infectious diseases expert, Dr. Anthony Fauci, told CNN’s Jake Tapper that the US could see an additional 100,000 deaths from Covid-19 by December, as predicted by a University of Washington model.

“What is going on now is both entirely predictable, but entirely preventable. And you know we know we have the wherewithal with vaccines to turn this around,” Fauci, director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, said.

Elhaddad noted that his ICU does not have a single Covid-19 patient who is vaccinated, nor did he see any vaccinated people die from Covid-19.

“There’s no magic medicine. … The only thing that we’re finding is that the vaccine is preventing death. It’s preventing patients from coming to the ICU,” Elhaddad said.

Fauci pointed to the 80 million Americans who are eligible for the vaccine, but who are not vaccinated. “We could turn this around and we could do it efficiently and quickly if we just get those people vaccinated,” he said.

Florida has fully vaccinated 52.4% of its total population, data from the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) showed Saturday.

Meanwhile, less than 50% of people in South Carolina, Louisiana and Texas — where oxygen supplies are also low — are fully vaccinated. Studies have shown that full vaccination is necessary for optimal protection against the Delta variant.

Nationally, 52.1% of the population is fully vaccinated as of Saturday, CDC data shows.

Hurricane Ida targeting Louisiana as Covid-19 hospitalizations remain high

As Louisiana’s overall vaccination rate remains among the lowest in the nation at 41.2%, the state’s hospitals are dealing with hundreds of Covid-19 patients while a major hurricane threatens the region.

There are 2,450 people hospitalized with Covid-19 in Louisiana, Gov. John Bel Edwards said Saturday, which is a drop of 20% in the past 10 days. But it’s still the most the state has had since before the current surge in cases, Edwards told CNN’s Jim Acosta.

More than 475 of those patients are on ventilators, according to data from the state department of health.

Hurricane Ida is expected to hit the state as a major hurricane. Possible injuries from the storm stand to compound the risk of health care facilities being overwhelmed, given Covid-19 patients already occupy hospitals at high rates.

“Evacuating hospitals is not going to be possible because there’s nowhere to bring those patients to, there’s no excess capacity anywhere else in the state or outside the state,” Edwards said.

“Then you have people who may be injured as a result of the hurricane itself, and so we need to make sure we have some capacity for them,” he said. “We still have a very, very challenging situation here across the state of Louisiana.”

Edwards pointed out that he’s worried about lengthy power outages. The state has about 10,000 lineworkers ready to go and another 20,000 on standby to assist as soon as necessary.

“Restoring power is going to be critically important in order to keep these hospitals up and functioning,” he said.

All of the state’s parishes are in the highest risk category for coronavirus, with widespread, uncontrolled transmission, and many undetected cases, the state health department said.

‘We’re headed into a really tough time for young people,’ doctor says

A return to in-person learning has led to thousands of students having to quarantine across the US, with Covid-19 cases among children surging to levels not seen since winter.

And hospitalizations of children due to Covid-19 could continue to increase as more of them return to classrooms this fall.

“There is no question that we’re headed into a really tough time for young people,” Dr. Esther Choo told CNN’s Wolf Blitzer on Saturday.

Choo, a professor of emergency medicine at Oregon Health & Science University, added that while people had some reassurance last year that the virus wouldn’t affect children as severely, this year is different.

“We’re going back to school in-person, unmasked across the United States. There’s a lot of resistance to things like mask mandates and vaccinations that would keep our kids safer in schools,” she said.

Notably, children under 12 are not yet eligible to be vaccinated against Covid-19.

Not all schools in the US have opened yet, but the remaining ones are expected to open after Labor Day, which is when Choo said children’s Covid-19 hospitalizations could increase.

“We’re no doubt going to see more of what we’re seeing now, which is hospitals just bursting with pediatric admissions,” she said, noting Covid-19 deaths of children will also become more common.

Fauci supports mandating Covid-19 vaccines for schoolchildren who are eligible, noting, “This is not something new. We have mandates in many places in schools, particularly public schools that if in fact you want a child to come in, we’ve done this for decades and decades requiring polio, measles, mumps, rubella, hepatitis,” vaccinations.

Comments / 0

TheAtlantaVoice

TheAtlantaVoice

Atlanta, GA
3K+
Followers
4K+
Post
858K+
Views
ABOUT

The Atlanta Voice newspaper was founded by Mr. Ed Clayton, a formidable newspaperman and J. Lowell Ware in 1966 with a defined vision and mission, which has been the publications’ motto and driving force ever since: “A People Without A Voice Cannot Be Heard.” Mr. Clayton died after the first issue of the paper was produced leaving Mr. Ware as the sole publisher. The venerable, award-winning publication was born out of the refusal of the white-owned majority Atlanta media to give fair and credible coverage to the burgeoning Civil Rights Movement. It was effectively and uniquely spearheaded by the legendary and politically powerful, J. Lowell Ware, who when he died at age 63 in 1991, had been responsible for publishing seven newspapers throughout the states of Georgia and Alabama; The Atlanta Voice, The Athens Voice, The Macon Voice, The Tuskegee Voice, The Pensacola Voice, The Inter-Scholastic Journal and The Atlanta Inquirer. The paper was started “out of the movement,” remembers his daughter and current Atlanta Voice Publisher, Janis Ware; a dynamic and charismatic housing expert, businesswoman and community activist, who readily assumed the role and responsibility for fulfilling her father’s vision. Janis Ware is a University of Georgia Business School graduate, whose career has been unwavering in completing her father’s lifelong interest in publishing and community development. She has continued the mission and vision of The Atlanta Voice as the unchallenged leader and foremost provider of news and information pertinent to the well being of Atlanta’s African American community. For years, Janis Ware worked alongside her famous father in the publishing business learning his style, understanding his dedication to excellence, and receiving inspiration from his passion for his people. His legacy has also become her mission. She continues in the spirit of the high journalistic standards and commitment to the community passed on to her by her esteemed father.

 https://www.theatlantavoice.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Texas State
State
Louisiana State
State
Florida State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Anthony Fauci
Person
Wolf Blitzer
Person
Jim Acosta
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Oxygen#Cdc#Covid 19#Emergency Medicine#Americans#Cnn#Cross#Johns Hopkins University#Icu#Jupiter Medical Center#University Of Washington#The Us#Cdc#Hurricane Ida
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Health Services
NewsBreak
Public Health
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
Related
Public HealthPosted by
EatThis

Sure Signs You've Already Had COVID, Says Dr. Fauci

COVID has been discussed as a matter of life or death but there is a scary ground in between: Even after a mild case of COVID—one you may not even recognize—you could develop lifelong symptoms that leave you debilitated (and it's happening to adults young and old, children too). It's called Long COVID, aka Post-COVID Syndrome, aka PASC, and it sufferers have been dubbed "long haulers." The symptoms are unique, and so knowing them are keys to knowing how to address a potential case. That's why Dr. Anthony Fauci, the chief medical advisor to the President and the director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, spoke about them when the pandemic was raging, and now, with the surge, it's worth revisiting. Read on for the symptoms—remembering that even if you have them, that does not make you immune to another infection—and to ensure your health and the health of others, don't miss these Sure Signs You Have "Long" COVID and May Not Even Know It.
Public HealthPosted by
The Independent

My family and I all have Covid. We’re fully vaccinated. It’s clear we need another lockdown

I remember the day I received my first shot of the Pfizer Covid-19 vaccination. It was April 1, and I went with my mother, who was also receiving her first dose. At the time, we had to drive forty-five minutes one way to reach the closest vaccination site at an old regional airport in Jasper, Alabama.Queued up in my car to get the shot, I was panicking because I was certain that I was going to be denied: I didn’t have health insurance and I still had an out-of-state driver’s license. But none of that seemed to matter that cool...
AdvocacyPosted by
The Independent

Anti-’Covid tyranny’ campaigner in hospital with virus

Caleb Wallace from Texas organised rallies against “Covid-tyranny” and criticised the use of masks to stem the spread of Covid-19 but is now in hospital himself fighting to cling on to his life.On Wednesday, Mr Wallace’s wife Jessica Wallace provided what she wrote was a “heartbreaking update” on Facebook.“He’s not doing good. It’s not looking in our favour,” she said. “His lungs are stiff due to the fibrosis. They called and said they’ve run out of options for him and asked if I would consent to a do not resuscitate. And it would be up to us when to...
Texas StatePosted by
Matt Lillywhite

A Dangerous Covid Variant Has Arrived In The United States

Over 57,000 people have died in Texas during the pandemic. Hospitals are running out of Intensive Care Unit (ICU) capacity. But unfortunately, the situation is poised to get much worse. The reason? A new Covid variant has arrived. And according to media reports, its ability to evade vaccines could result in the Texas healthcare system becoming overwhelmed.
Kidskasu.org

As Children's COVID Cases Surge, There's Another Virus On The Rise

Early versions of COVID-19 largely spared children but the delta variant proved to be much less discriminating, and has led to more child hospitalizations. Now, health care workers on the front lines say there is another frightening prospect looming: a surge in children diagnosed with a combination of COVID-19 and respiratory syncytial virus.
Douglas County, WAWenatchee World

Latest COVID hospitalizations disproportionately affect Latinos

WENATCHEE — COVID-19 hospitalizations at Central Washington Hospital show early signs that this latest surge is disproportionately impacting Latinos. “I just don’t want to see anybody else from my own community admitted to the hospital or ICU,” said Dr. Mabel Bodell, nephrologist and member of the Health Equity, Diversity, and Inclusion Council at Confluence Health.
Saint Cloud, MNknsiradio.com

St. Cloud Hospital Adding ICU Beds as COVID Surge Continues

(KNSI) – CentraCare Health says the number of ICU patients with COVID has more than doubled in less than two weeks. Healthcare officials stated on August 12th, St. Cloud Hospital was treating eight people for COVID, and by Tuesday, August 24th, that number had ballooned to 19 patients. CentraCare COVID-19 Incident Commander Dr. George Morris says the number of sick people has been steadily rising with no end in sight.
Corbin, KYsomerset106.com

Baptist Health Corbin Facing Staff Shortages As The COVID-19 Surge Worsens

Baptist Health Corbin is facing a serious situation as COVID-19 cases continue to escalate in the area. Doctors and nurses say they are overwhelmed. The hospital reported 50 COVID-19 patients Thursday. Nurses say they come to work everyday to a full emergency room and lobby. In fact, Dr. Christopher Troxell says they have instituted a state of emergency to make better use of resources and staffing. He says he wishes the public could see what they are going through and how bad it’s become. Dr. Troxell adds that other doctors and nurses are exhausted and overwhelmed but are bound and determined to care for everyone the best that they can. Medical officials say they are stepping up and taking on extra responsibilities. Some are working 12 hours shifts with some working even longer than that, as well as taking on additional roles. Hospital officials are are seeing people both young and old, vaccinated and unvaccinated, but those that are vaccinated are usually sent home after quick treatments. The hospital is overrun but doctors are concerned about other services that may suffer as a result. Some elective surgeries have already been postponed in Corbin and now other operating room procedures are being looked at because staff are needed in other areas. Doctors and nurses say people can help by keeping politics out of the equation and simply get vaccinated if they haven’t already.
Arkansas State5newsonline.com

Full Arkansas hospitals combating surge by adding staff, ICU beds

LITTLE ROCK, Arkansas — Governor Asa Hutchinson announced on Tuesday there are no more ICU beds for COVID-19 patients in Arkansas. That number can change— and change quickly— as patients are transferred in and out of hospitals, but the hospitals tell us they are still in critical numbers. "Well, two...
Public HealthPosted by
The Charleston Press

Covid-19 cases and hospitalizations continue to increase, South Carolina hospitals face workers and ICU beds shortage, another hospital on the list

Charleston, South Carolina – The latest surge in Covid-19 numbers across the state is causing issues for health care workers and hospitals. In the last few weeks, numerous hospitals across Palmetto State decided to change their visiting polices in order to prevent the spread of the virus in patients and staff.
Yankton, SDwnax.com

Covid-19 Infections Surging

Covid-19 infections related to the Delta variant are surging across the country and the region. Liz Healy, infection control specialist at Avera Sacred Heart Hospital in Yankton says they have seen the PCR positive test rate rise over the past three weeks from about three percent to nearly sixteen percent…
Los Angeles, CANBC Los Angeles

Surge in COVID-19 Cases Puts Home Oxygen Supply Under Pressure

For months, the pandemic has put pressure on the supply of different goods and services, from toilet paper to food at the grocery store. But as the latest surge of COVID-19 infects individuals across the U.S., some suppliers are forced to move equipment around to get it to hospitals in high-demand areas like California.

Comments / 0

Community Policy