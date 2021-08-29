Live events coming up in Melcher-Dallas

(MELCHER-DALLAS, IA) Melcher-Dallas is ready for live events.

With groundbreaking digital tools, live content is now being presented to remote audiences, creating a new kind of live-remote experience for everything from theater to stand-up comedy and live talks.

Even as technology progresses, meanwhile, venues and entertainers have also adapted in-person events, shifting formats to accommodate social distancing.

These events are coming up in the Melcher-Dallas area:

In Concert: The Garms Family Knoxville, IA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun Aug 08, 04:00 PM

Address: 1121 S Lincoln St, Knoxville, IA

“...emotional, powerful, professional and Gospel all rolled into one!" Eight voices and over 15 instruments, The Garms Family orchestrates a night of encouragement. The Northern band transcends...

Knoxville Farmers Market Knoxville, IA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Tue Aug 08, 01:00 AM

Ends at: Tue Aug 08, 03:30 PM

Address: 809 W Rock Island St, Knoxville, IA

Season: Summer Market Hours: May 22 - October 9, 2021Saturdays, 8AM - 12PMTuesdays, 3PM - 5:30PMLocation: On the Square, West Rock Island Street

3rd Annual Shock Walk Chariton, IA | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sat Oct 10, 07:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Oct 10, 10:00 AM

Address: 24550 U.S. 34, Chariton, IA 50049

Join Lucas County Health Center for our upcoming "Shock Walk" 5K Run/Walk. Proceeds from this event will be used to purchase batteries and p

September 2021 PTO Meeting Indianola, IA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Mon Aug 08, 05:00 PM

Address: 500 W Clinton Ave, Indianola, IA

Please join us Monday August 30th at 7PM for our September PTO meeting. Now two easy ways to join in person at Irving's Library or via zoom. Zoom links will be sent out on August 30th! Due to...

Tarot 102 Indianola, IA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun Aug 08, 03:00 PM

Address: 208 W Ashland Ave, Indianola, IA

In Tarot 102, plan to build your tarot reading skillset past Tarot 101 (prerequisite). Using the Rider Waite Tarot deck, we will expand your knowledge on Court Cards, Major Arcana, Minor Arcana...