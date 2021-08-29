Cancel
Melcher-dallas, IA

Live events coming up in Melcher-Dallas

Posted by 
Melcher-Dallas Daily
Melcher-Dallas Daily
 4 days ago

(MELCHER-DALLAS, IA) Melcher-Dallas is ready for live events.

With groundbreaking digital tools, live content is now being presented to remote audiences, creating a new kind of live-remote experience for everything from theater to stand-up comedy and live talks.

Even as technology progresses, meanwhile, venues and entertainers have also adapted in-person events, shifting formats to accommodate social distancing.

These events are coming up in the Melcher-Dallas area:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0BPBH6_0bgSw3PQ00

In Concert: The Garms Family

Knoxville, IA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun Aug 08, 04:00 PM

Address: 1121 S Lincoln St, Knoxville, IA

“...emotional, powerful, professional and Gospel all rolled into one!" Eight voices and over 15 instruments, The Garms Family orchestrates a night of encouragement. The Northern band transcends...

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1UNBGB_0bgSw3PQ00

Knoxville Farmers Market

Knoxville, IA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Tue Aug 08, 01:00 AM

Ends at: Tue Aug 08, 03:30 PM

Address: 809 W Rock Island St, Knoxville, IA

Season: Summer Market Hours: May 22 - October 9, 2021Saturdays, 8AM - 12PMTuesdays, 3PM - 5:30PMLocation: On the Square, West Rock Island Street

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0IatPS_0bgSw3PQ00

3rd Annual Shock Walk

Chariton, IA | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sat Oct 10, 07:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Oct 10, 10:00 AM

Address: 24550 U.S. 34, Chariton, IA 50049

Join Lucas County Health Center for our upcoming "Shock Walk" 5K Run/Walk. Proceeds from this event will be used to purchase batteries and p

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=04kjTl_0bgSw3PQ00

September 2021 PTO Meeting

Indianola, IA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Mon Aug 08, 05:00 PM

Address: 500 W Clinton Ave, Indianola, IA

Please join us Monday August 30th at 7PM for our September PTO meeting. Now two easy ways to join in person at Irving's Library or via zoom. Zoom links will be sent out on August 30th! Due to...

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3UDLMU_0bgSw3PQ00

Tarot 102

Indianola, IA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun Aug 08, 03:00 PM

Address: 208 W Ashland Ave, Indianola, IA

In Tarot 102, plan to build your tarot reading skillset past Tarot 101 (prerequisite). Using the Rider Waite Tarot deck, we will expand your knowledge on Court Cards, Major Arcana, Minor Arcana...

Comments / 0

Melcher-Dallas Daily

Melcher-Dallas Daily

Melcher-Dallas, IA
ABOUT

With Melcher-Dallas Daily, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

