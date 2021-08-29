Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Presque Isle, MI

Presque Isle calendar: What's coming up

Posted by 
Presque Isle News Beat
Presque Isle News Beat
 4 days ago

(PRESQUE ISLE, MI) Live events are lining up on the Presque Isle calendar.

With new technologies allowing live content to be shared remotely in new ways, enriched remote versions of everything from live talks to stand-up comedy are cropping up.

Simultaneously, venues from bars to coffeehouses and music clubs are adapting in-person formats to allow social distancing.

These events are coming up in the Presque Isle area:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2QCoEA_0bgSw2Wh00

Tree & Shrub Pruning with Thunder Bay Tree Service

Alpena, MI | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Wed Sep 09, 03:00 PM

Ends at: Wed Sep 09, 05:00 PM

Address: 1172 Halley Road, Alpena, MI 49707

Join Wally from Thunder Bay Tree Service to learn the right way to prepare your yard for fall.

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1MAg17_0bgSw2Wh00

FOP Night at The APlex!

Alpena, MI | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sat Sep 09, 02:30 PM

Ends at: Sat Sep 09, 07:00 PM

Address: 701 Woodward Ave, Alpena, MI 49707

Come hang out with us on Saturday, September 18, 2021 at our FOP Night! Tim St. John (Music) - 6pm-7pm Dwayne Gi

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1ggRR6_0bgSw2Wh00

Friends of the Plaza Pool Fundraiser (feat. 21 Gun Salute - AC/DC tribute)

Alpena, MI | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sat Oct 10, 02:30 PM

Ends at: Sat Oct 10, 07:00 PM

Address: 701 Woodward Ave, Alpena, MI 49707

Come hang out with us on Saturday, October 9 2021! Entertainment provided by 21 Gun Salute (AC/DC Tribute)

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Zjnut_0bgSw2Wh00

Caregivers Connect Support Group

Alpena, MI | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Tue Aug 08, 03:00 PM

Address: 2192 US-23, Alpena, MI

Meet others who share your experience as a caregiver. Recognize your needs and discover ways to care for YOU. Learn about cancer issues and how to partner in

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2nNKCN_0bgSw2Wh00

Pet First Aid 2

Alpena, MI | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Wed Sep 09, 03:00 PM

Ends at: Wed Sep 09, 05:00 PM

Address: 665 Johnson Street, WCCT Room 106, Alpena, MI 49707

Join Dr. Laurie Jackowiak from Alpena Veterinary Clinic for an overview of basic pet first aid and care.

Learn More

Comments / 0

Presque Isle News Beat

Presque Isle News Beat

Presque Isle, MI
16
Followers
214
Post
1K+
Views
ABOUT

With Presque Isle News Beat, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Alpena, MI
Local
Michigan Government
Alpena, MI
Government
City
Presque Isle, MI
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Thunder Bay Tree Service#Mi Meet#Alpena Veterinary Clinic
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
Related
Texas StateNBC News

With abortion curbed in Texas, medication abortion bill about to become law

As a novel six-week abortion ban has significantly curtailed abortion care in Texas, another bill, aimed at restricting medication abortion, is set to become law in the state. The Legislature this week advanced the bill, called Senate Bill 4, which would limit access to medication abortions for many. For now, patients can obtain the medication up until 10 weeks of pregnancy in the state. The measure would prevent physicians from administering it to people who are more than seven weeks pregnant and prohibit the pills from being mailed in Texas.
PoliticsPosted by
The Hill

Japanese Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga to step down

Japanese Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga on Friday announced that he would be stepping down from his position as his approval ratings continued to fall due to his handling of the coronavirus pandemic. Suga, 72, said he would not contest the ruling party's leadership race in a few weeks, ahead of...
Public SafetyPosted by
NBC News

Former DA indicted for allegedly 'showing favor' to men accused of killing Ahmaud Arbery

A former Georgia district attorney was indicted by a grand jury Thursday for allegedly showing preference to the men accused of killing Ahmaud Arbery last year. Jaquelyn Lee Johnson was indicted on charges of violation of oath of public officer and obstruction of a police officer, Georgia Attorney General Chris Carr announced. Johnson served as Brunswick Judicial Circuit District Attorney when Arbery, a 25-year-old Black man, was shot last February. Johnson ultimately lost re-election in November.

Comments / 0

Community Policy