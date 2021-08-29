Presque Isle calendar: What's coming up

(PRESQUE ISLE, MI) Live events are lining up on the Presque Isle calendar.

With new technologies allowing live content to be shared remotely in new ways, enriched remote versions of everything from live talks to stand-up comedy are cropping up.

Simultaneously, venues from bars to coffeehouses and music clubs are adapting in-person formats to allow social distancing.

These events are coming up in the Presque Isle area:

Tree & Shrub Pruning with Thunder Bay Tree Service Alpena, MI | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Wed Sep 09, 03:00 PM

Ends at: Wed Sep 09, 05:00 PM

Address: 1172 Halley Road, Alpena, MI 49707

Join Wally from Thunder Bay Tree Service to learn the right way to prepare your yard for fall.

FOP Night at The APlex! Alpena, MI | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sat Sep 09, 02:30 PM

Ends at: Sat Sep 09, 07:00 PM

Address: 701 Woodward Ave, Alpena, MI 49707

Come hang out with us on Saturday, September 18, 2021 at our FOP Night! Tim St. John (Music) - 6pm-7pm Dwayne Gi

Starts at: Sat Oct 10, 02:30 PM

Ends at: Sat Oct 10, 07:00 PM

Address: 701 Woodward Ave, Alpena, MI 49707

Come hang out with us on Saturday, October 9 2021! Entertainment provided by 21 Gun Salute (AC/DC Tribute)

Caregivers Connect Support Group Alpena, MI | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Tue Aug 08, 03:00 PM

Address: 2192 US-23, Alpena, MI

Meet others who share your experience as a caregiver. Recognize your needs and discover ways to care for YOU. Learn about cancer issues and how to partner in

Pet First Aid 2 Alpena, MI | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Wed Sep 09, 03:00 PM

Ends at: Wed Sep 09, 05:00 PM

Address: 665 Johnson Street, WCCT Room 106, Alpena, MI 49707

Join Dr. Laurie Jackowiak from Alpena Veterinary Clinic for an overview of basic pet first aid and care.