Hartfield events coming soon

(HARTFIELD, VA) Hartfield is ready for live events.

With new technologies allowing live content to be experienced remotely in new ways, remote versions of live events from theater to standup comedy are beginning to fill up the calendar.

At the same time, as the U.S. vaccination effort progresses and local health authorities update social distancing guidelines, in-person events are becoming a possibility in some areas as well.

Check out these live events, coming up both in-person and remote in and around Hartfield:

Bobby BlackHat Band Mathews, VA | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Fri Sep 09, 03:30 PM

Ends at: Fri Sep 09, 06:30 PM

Address: 7709 Flat Iron Road, Gloucester, VA 23109

Bobby BlackHat Band performing live outside at Flat Iron Crossroads.

Sangria Sundays Kilmarnock, VA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun Aug 08, 09:00 AM

Ends at: Sun Aug 08, 02:00 PM

Address: 1025 Goodluck Rd, Kilmarnock, VA

Sangria Sunday will not be held on August 29th due to a private, family event at the winery. Every Sunday (while supplies last) enjoy freshly made Sangria at Good Luck Cellars! Sangria Sundays a...

Michigan Rattlers Gloucester, VA | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sat Dec 12, 04:00 PM

Ends at: Sat Dec 12, 07:00 PM

Address: 7709 Flat Iron Road, Gloucester, VA 23061

Michigan Rattlers play heavy-hearted folk-rock with an aching dose of Midwestern nice. Graham Young (lead vocals/guitar), Adam Reed (vocals

Kyle Davis Gloucester, VA | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Fri Sep 09, 03:30 PM

Ends at: Fri Sep 09, 06:30 PM

Address: 7709 Flat Iron Road, Gloucester, VA 23061

Kyle W. Davis is a singer/songwriter from just south of Richmond, Virginia.

The Hyco Bash Mathews, VA | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sat Sep 09, 01:00 PM

Ends at: Sat Sep 09, 05:00 PM

Address: 10941 Buckley Hall Road, Mathews, VA 23109

Join us as we celebrate new beginnings with our first annual Hyco Bash!