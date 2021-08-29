Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Hartfield, VA

Hartfield events coming soon

Posted by 
Hartfield Dispatch
Hartfield Dispatch
 4 days ago

(HARTFIELD, VA) Hartfield is ready for live events.

With new technologies allowing live content to be experienced remotely in new ways, remote versions of live events from theater to standup comedy are beginning to fill up the calendar.

At the same time, as the U.S. vaccination effort progresses and local health authorities update social distancing guidelines, in-person events are becoming a possibility in some areas as well.

Check out these live events, coming up both in-person and remote in and around Hartfield:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0zOQoX_0bgSw1dy00

Bobby BlackHat Band

Mathews, VA | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Fri Sep 09, 03:30 PM

Ends at: Fri Sep 09, 06:30 PM

Address: 7709 Flat Iron Road, Gloucester, VA 23109

Bobby BlackHat Band performing live outside at Flat Iron Crossroads.

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3PEIbf_0bgSw1dy00

Sangria Sundays

Kilmarnock, VA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun Aug 08, 09:00 AM

Ends at: Sun Aug 08, 02:00 PM

Address: 1025 Goodluck Rd, Kilmarnock, VA

Sangria Sunday will not be held on August 29th due to a private, family event at the winery. Every Sunday (while supplies last) enjoy freshly made Sangria at Good Luck Cellars! Sangria Sundays a...

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Fq8pt_0bgSw1dy00

Michigan Rattlers

Gloucester, VA | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sat Dec 12, 04:00 PM

Ends at: Sat Dec 12, 07:00 PM

Address: 7709 Flat Iron Road, Gloucester, VA 23061

Michigan Rattlers play heavy-hearted folk-rock with an aching dose of Midwestern nice. Graham Young (lead vocals/guitar), Adam Reed (vocals

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2fnbhg_0bgSw1dy00

Kyle Davis

Gloucester, VA | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Fri Sep 09, 03:30 PM

Ends at: Fri Sep 09, 06:30 PM

Address: 7709 Flat Iron Road, Gloucester, VA 23061

Kyle W. Davis is a singer/songwriter from just south of Richmond, Virginia.

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2XUzul_0bgSw1dy00

The Hyco Bash

Mathews, VA | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sat Sep 09, 01:00 PM

Ends at: Sat Sep 09, 05:00 PM

Address: 10941 Buckley Hall Road, Mathews, VA 23109

Join us as we celebrate new beginnings with our first annual Hyco Bash!

Learn More

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Hartfield Dispatch

Hartfield Dispatch

Hartfield, VA
15
Followers
254
Post
929
Views
ABOUT

With Hartfield Dispatch, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Kilmarnock, VA
State
Virginia State
City
Hartfield, VA
City
Richmond, VA
Local
Virginia Government
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Adam Reed
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Crossroads#Live Events#Midwestern#Standup Comedy#Va Sangria
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
Related
Texas StateNBC News

With abortion curbed in Texas, medication abortion bill about to become law

As a novel six-week abortion ban has significantly curtailed abortion care in Texas, another bill, aimed at restricting medication abortion, is set to become law in the state. The Legislature this week advanced the bill, called Senate Bill 4, which would limit access to medication abortions for many. For now, patients can obtain the medication up until 10 weeks of pregnancy in the state. The measure would prevent physicians from administering it to people who are more than seven weeks pregnant and prohibit the pills from being mailed in Texas.
PoliticsPosted by
The Hill

Japanese Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga to step down

Japanese Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga on Friday announced that he would be stepping down from his position as his approval ratings continued to fall due to his handling of the coronavirus pandemic. Suga, 72, said he would not contest the ruling party's leadership race in a few weeks, ahead of...
Public SafetyPosted by
NBC News

Former DA indicted for allegedly 'showing favor' to men accused of killing Ahmaud Arbery

A former Georgia district attorney was indicted by a grand jury Thursday for allegedly showing preference to the men accused of killing Ahmaud Arbery last year. Jaquelyn Lee Johnson was indicted on charges of violation of oath of public officer and obstruction of a police officer, Georgia Attorney General Chris Carr announced. Johnson served as Brunswick Judicial Circuit District Attorney when Arbery, a 25-year-old Black man, was shot last February. Johnson ultimately lost re-election in November.

Comments / 0

Community Policy