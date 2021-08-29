Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
NFL

Rivera Reveals Thoughts on Washington Preseason Finale

By David Harrison
Posted by 
Washington Football Team on FanNation
Washington Football Team on FanNation
 5 days ago

Nobody should be panicking about the way the Washington Football Team's preseason came to a finish on Saturday against the Baltimore Ravens.

Still, a loss as bad as this one - 37-3 was the final score - doesn't leave a good taste in anyone's mouth, no matter the stakes and circumstances.

Head coach Ron Rivera told the media after the game the performances would help the team clarify who does and doesn't make the roster, meaning the results certainly counted for some of the players. ... even if it didn't for the team.

"Well, as a whole, it wasn't very good," Rivera said of his team's performance. "Individually there's going to be some good things, some things I feel good about. I think some things came through that made things even more clear for us...This was really more about the evaluation of them than it was about anything else."

Every season there are teams who have to dig deep in their depth charts to make it through the season. If Washington is one of those teams this year, then the film from this game is going to impact who is there, and who isn't, when the time comes to dig deep.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0jrbrZ_0bgSvz2k00

That stress, and the fact most of the guys playing Saturday took more reps than they have before, certainly contributed to the result of the game. That's especially true when you consider Rivera decided not to play his starters, a choice he said was made days prior.

"We asked the remaining guys to play a lot of football, which is really tough,'' he said. "We'll certainly keep that in consideration when we go through this process of deciding what's our 53 [man roster] and what our practice squad will look like."

That's a form of good news for some of the bubble players who played their hearts out, even if it didn't go the way they'd prefer. The coaching staff knows what it asked of them, and isn't taking it lightly.

Comments / 0

Washington Football Team on FanNation

Washington Football Team on FanNation

Washington, DC
960
Followers
687
Post
544K+
Views
ABOUT

A FanNation channel dedicated to coverage of the Washington Football Team.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Washington State
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Ravens#Stress#American Football
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NFL Teams
Baltimore Ravens
NFL Teams
Washington Football Team
NewsBreak
NFL
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
Related
NFLPosted by
The Spun

Ron Rivera Sends Clear Message Amid Cam Newton Speculation

When the New England Patriots released Cam Newton on Tuesday morning, a handful of fans and analysts suggested that the former MVP should make his way to the nation’s capital. With the Washington Football Team, he could re-unite with his former head coach Ron Rivera and potentially compete for the...
NFLPosted by
ClutchPoints

Ron Rivera’s latest stance on Ryan Fitzpatrick starting QB job for Washington Football Team

Throughout all the starting quarterback battles in Denver, Chicago, San Francisco, and more, it seems that the competition for the job as Washington Football Team starting QB has become quite overshadowed. Journeyman Ryan Fitzpatrick has long been presumed to be the starter come Week 1 over the relatively inexperienced Taylor Heinecke, but, according to head coach Ron Rivera via Pro Football Talk, nothing is set in stone:
NFLCBS Sports

Ron Rivera says Washington's Chase Young could have played on '85 Bears' iconic defense

Before he was a successful NFL head coach, Ron Rivera spent nine seasons at linebacker for the Chicago Bears. He was a member of the 1985 Bears, the franchise's only Super Bowl champion. A 15-1 outfit during the regular season, the '85 Bears -- led by their famous "46" defense -- allowed just one touchdown (which occurred in garbage time) en route to defeating the Patriots in Super Bowl XX.
NFLPosted by
Daily Herald

Rivera hopeful Washington's big-money additions return soon

ASHBURN, Va. -- Washington is taking the field late in training camp without almost $75 million worth of signings. Receiver Curtis Samuel has missed the balance of camp and cornerback William Jackson has been out for the past week, putting the team in a tough spot with its two biggest-money additions on the sideline.
NFLchatsports.com

Washington Football Team: What to make of Ron Rivera’s comments on taunting crackdown

Washington Football Team coach Ron Rivera. (Photo by Rey Del Rio/Getty Images) There are plenty of reasons to be excited about the start of the NFL season. After all, the Washington Football Team will be looking to defend its first division crown since 2015. The offense should take a massive leap forward following the investments made at quarterback and wide receiver and along offensive line.
NFLWashington Post

Five takeaways from Washington’s preseason finale loss to Baltimore, including a look at the roster bubble

The Washington Football Team’s 37-3 loss to the Baltimore Ravens in Saturday night’s sloppy preseason finale at FedEx Field included several concerns — even for a preseason game. Dustin Hopkins missed his third field goal of August (a block), the running backs looked mistake prone (multiple drops), and cornerback Torry McTyer, one of the surprises of camp, was ruled out with a concussion.
NFLWashington Post

With Washington’s 2021 roster set, one thing is clear: It’s Ron Rivera’s team now

In the 20 months since his hiring, Coach Ron Rivera and his staff have overhauled the football operations of the Washington Football Team. They’ve turned over many players, coaches, executives and support staff, and earlier this week, as they whittled the roster to an initial 53, Washington looked as far away as ever from the era defined by former team president Bruce Allen.
NFLWashington Times

Washington 53-man roster projection: Ron Rivera faces tough decisions

Roster cuts are coming for the Washington Football Team. But ahead of Tuesday’s deadline for teams to trim down from 80 to 53 players, coach Ron Rivera and his staff will be in meetings to discuss how they want to finalize a roster that’s much deeper than past years. With...
NFLNBC Washington

Ron Rivera Says Washington Football Team Has Reached 90% COVID Vaccination Rate

Rivera says WFT has reached 90% COVID vaccination rate originally appeared on NBC Sports Washington. The Washington Football Team has seen 90 percent of its players receive the coronavirus vaccine, head coach Ron Rivera said on the Rich Eisen Show on Thursday. Washington reached the NFL protocol-loosening 85 percent threshold in early August.
NFLSacramento Bee

Ron Rivera continues overnight overhaul of Washington roster

When Landon Collins joined Washington in 2019, he told friends something needed to change. In the two years since he played his first game in burgundy and gold, just about everything has. Since Ron Rivera took over as coach and head of football operations on New Year's Day 2020, he...
NFLUSA Today

Rivera says final preseason game impacted six positions for final roster

This preseason was a weird one because the final preseason game was also the third game. In past years, the third preseason game was always the dress rehearsal for all 32 NFL teams before they rested their starters in the final preseason contest. In 2021, some teams still viewed the...
NFLYardbarker

Rivera Provides Washington Roster Cut Update

With reports surfacing Ryan Fitzpatrick will be the Week 1 starting quarterback for the Washington Football Team - you already knew that, but now you officially know it, we suppose - there are other questions that matter, too. What we don't know for sure is who all the players on...
NFLwashingtonfootball.com

Ryan Fitzpatrick Named Washington's Starting Quarterback

Head coach Ron Rivera has named 17-year veteran Ryan Fitzpatrick as its starting quarterback for the 2021 season. Fitzpatrick, who the team signed in March, has started in 146 games and thrown for nearly 35,000 yards in his career, which is seventh-most among active quarterbacks. He's completed 60.7% of his passes with a passer rating of 82.3.

Comments / 0

Community Policy