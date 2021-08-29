Cancel
Fairchild, WI

Fairchild events coming up

Posted by 
Fairchild Journal
Fairchild Journal
 4 days ago

(FAIRCHILD, WI) Live events are coming to Fairchild.

With new technologies allowing live content to be experienced remotely in new ways, remote versions of live events from theater to standup comedy are beginning to fill up the calendar.

At the same time, some areas are beginning to allow more in-person events, and entertainers and venues are adapting live formats to accommodate social distancing.

These events are coming up in the Fairchild area:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0vzzvw_0bgSvyA100

Breakfast in the park

Granton, WI | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun Aug 08, 05:00 AM

Ends at: Sun Aug 08, 10:00 AM

Address: 110 N Main St, Granton, WI

$7 - Adults $4 - Children 4-11 Free - Children under 4 All proceeds go to the Clark County Farm Bureau Youth Scholarship. Menu: pancakes, breakfast link, scrambled eggs with ham, cheese curds...

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2rRCLt_0bgSvyA100

Josh White at Northwoods Brew Pub

Osseo, WI | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun Aug 08, 01:00 AM

Ends at: Sun Aug 08, 04:00 PM

Address: 50819 West St, Osseo, WI

Josh White at Northwoods Brew Pub at Northwoods Brew Pub, 50819 West St, Osseo, United States on Sun Aug 29 2021 at 03:00 pm to 06:00 pm

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=21DAak_0bgSvyA100

Shady Glen band

Osseo, WI | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun Aug 08, 05:00 AM

Ends at: Sun Aug 08, 09:00 PM

Shady Glen band at N12788 S Prairie Rd, Osseo, WI 54758-7922, United States on Sat Aug 28 2021 at 07:00 pm to 11:00 pm

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0F8eQV_0bgSvyA100

Out of this World Week 2021

Osseo, WI | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Mon Aug 08, 01:00 PM

Ends at: Sun Aug 08, 12:00 PM

Address: 50483 Oak Grove Rd, Osseo, WI

YOU voted and chose a new theme for 2021! The winner was... OUT OF THIS WORLD WEEK! So fly on over to Stoney Creek for a week full of out of this world fun! Book Online at...

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Lyyrv_0bgSvyA100

Flourish Wisconsin

Black River Falls, WI | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sat Oct 10, 06:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Oct 10, 04:00 PM

Address: 1, Black River Falls, WI 54615

Enabling ministers to survive and thrive in their local churches. Tim Wallingford has 40 years of Sr Minister experience. Get Challenged!

Fairchild Journal

Fairchild Journal

Fairchild, WI
With Fairchild Journal, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

