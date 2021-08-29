Live events on the horizon in Laurel

(LAUREL, NE) Laurel is ready for live events.

With new technologies allowing live content to be experienced remotely in new ways, remote versions of live events from theater to standup comedy are beginning to fill up the calendar.

Simultaneously, venues from bars to coffeehouses and music clubs are adapting in-person formats to allow social distancing.

Here is a list of live events coming up, including both in-person and online in Laurel:

Dakota Days Parade Registration Vermillion, SD | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sat Oct 10, 07:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Oct 10, 09:00 AM

Address: 414 E Clark St, Muenster University Center, Vermillion, SD 57069

Arguably the most highly anticipated campus tradition, registration to be a part of our parade is here!

Join the Adventure of Cub Scouts Wayne Ne Wayne, NE | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Mon Aug 08, 04:30 PM

All youth K-5th grade are invited to join in the fun and adventures of Cub Scouting in Wayne Ne!

Weekend! Range Member Orientation! — Rev-Tac Jackson, NE | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun Aug 08, 02:00 AM

Ends at: Sun Aug 08, 05:00 PM

Address: 1545 Knox Blvd, Jackson, NE

We are now accepting range memberships! This is great for the whole family! Get it as a gift for that person who has everything! Subscribe at the link below for either a single or family...

SHAKESPEARE OUTDOORS! Wakefield, NE | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Aug 08, 02:00 PM

Ends at: Sat Sep 09, 06:00 PM

Address: 316 Main St, Wakefield, NE

Immerse yourself in some SHAKESPEARE at the Little Red Hen Theatre! Over the course of four workshops, participants will work with guest artist DawnMarie Moe to explore Shakespeare’s words through...

CAB Presents: Waka Flocka Flame Vermillion, SD | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun Aug 08, 06:00 AM

Ends at: Sun Aug 08, 09:00 PM

Address: 414 E Clark St, Vermillion, SD

CAB Presents: Waka Flocka Flame is on Facebook. To connect with CAB Presents: Waka Flocka Flame, join Facebook today.