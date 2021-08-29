Live events on the horizon in Stratford

(STRATFORD, CA) Stratford has a full slate of live events coming up.

With groundbreaking digital tools, live content is now being presented to remote audiences, creating a new kind of live-remote experience for everything from theater to stand-up comedy and live talks.

At the same time, some areas are beginning to allow more in-person events, and entertainers and venues are adapting live formats to accommodate social distancing.

Here is a list of live events coming up, including both in-person and online in Stratford:

Invitation MAD 6 Hanford, CA | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sat Sep 09, 03:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Sep 09, 09:00 AM

Address: 43 Rue de la Commune de Paris, 93230 Romainville

INVITATION (valable pour 2 personnes) pour MAD 6, sixième édition du salon des pratiques éditoriales dans l'art contemporain.

Second POST Entrance Exam Hanford, CA | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Tue Sep 09, 06:00 PM

Ends at: Tue Sep 09, 10:00 PM

Address: 925 13th Avenue, Education Building - E72 (A-D), Hanford, CA 93230

Sign up for our POST Entrance Exam if you're interested in competing to enter our 2022 Academies!

Lead- the-Way - Leader Symposium Hanford, CA | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sat Oct 10, 08:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Oct 10, 03:00 PM

Address: 505 West Cameron Street, Hanford, CA 93230

New and experienced leaders and adults come join us at the Leader Symposium.

Thursday Night Market Place Hanford, CA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Aug 08, 05:00 AM

Ends at: Fri Aug 08, 08:00 PM

Thursday Night Market Place in Downtown Hanford is the place to spend your Thursday evening. Pick up Farm Fresh Produce, Food, listen to Live Music, and participate in Kids Activities.

Oktoberfest Hanford, CA | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sat Oct 10, 05:00 PM

Ends at: Sat Oct 10, 10:00 PM

Address: 314 Court Street, Hanford, CA 93230

Unlimited Craft Beer and Food for only $40! Oktoberfest will be in Civic Park on Saturday, October 23 from 5pm to 10pm with Live Music!