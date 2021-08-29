Cancel
Franklin, VT

Coming soon: Franklin events

Franklin Updates
Franklin Updates
 4 days ago

(FRANKLIN, VT) Franklin is ready for live events.

With new technologies allowing live content to be shared remotely in new ways, enriched remote versions of everything from live talks to stand-up comedy are cropping up.

At the same time, some areas are beginning to allow more in-person events, and entertainers and venues are adapting live formats to accommodate social distancing.

Here is a list of live events coming up, including both in-person and online in Franklin:

"Adios to Summer" Celebration with Glass Onion

Enosburg Falls, VT | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sat Sep 09, 02:30 PM

Ends at: Sat Sep 09, 08:00 PM

Address: 2703 West Enosburg Road, Enosburg, VT 05450

Join us at Vermont Swiss and Bloom Farm for an "Adios Summer" celebration fueled by the T-Hip tribute band, Glass Onion! See you there!

Summer Sounds Party

Highgate Center, Highgate, VT | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun Aug 08, 02:00 AM

Ends at: Sun Aug 08, 07:00 PM

Address: 243 Gore Rd, Highgate Center, VT

We have a lot to celebrate and it's time to throw a party! Desorcie's Market concludes the 30th year of Summer Sounds concerts at home in Highgate with a BIG BEAUTIFUL BASH on the new stage on the...

Spice World: Russia

Highgate Center, Highgate, VT | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Mon Aug 08, 06:00 AM

Ends at: Mon Aug 08, 03:00 PM

Address: 17 Mill Hill Rd, Highgate Center, VT

We are headed to Russia with our instant pots this month! This take and make spice kit will include a recipe for Russian Beef Plov, the spices you'll need for it, and a list of books that take...

Baron Wormser: A Quieter Exploration

Enosburg Falls, VT | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sat Sep 09, 11:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Sep 09, 12:30 PM

Address: 4280 Boston Post Rd, Enosburg Falls, VT 05450

Poet Baron Wormser considers the rewards of writing fiction and poetry in the United States today.

St Paul's Summer Picnic at the Jenkin's Camp

Swanton, VT | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun Aug 08, 09:30 AM

Come and enjoy an afternoon of food, fellowship and fun at the Jenkin's family camp. Everyone is invited! A sign up sheet is posted on the bulletin board in the church or lobby or you can post...

Franklin Updates

Franklin Updates

Franklin, VT
With Franklin Updates, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

