Rangeley events coming up
(RANGELEY, ME) Rangeley is ready for live events.
With new technologies allowing live content to be shared remotely in new ways, enriched remote versions of everything from live talks to stand-up comedy are cropping up.
Simultaneously, venues from bars to coffeehouses and music clubs are adapting in-person formats to allow social distancing.
Here is a list of live events coming up, including both in-person and online in Rangeley:
Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 11:00 PM
Ends at: Sun Aug 08, 12:00 PM
Address: 976 Saddleback Mountain Rd, Rangeley, ME
Come take in sweeping views of the mountain and enjoy a 1 hour yoga practice. Please bring a yoga mat, although we have a few available at the lodge, yoga props if you have them and a towel. $15...
Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 11:00 PM
Ends at: Sun Aug 08, 12:00 PM
Address: 976 Saddleback Mountain Rd, Rangeley, ME
Updated schedule - please read below: Upcoming dates/times: -Friday evening 8/6 - 4:30 - 5:30 p.m. with Kristina. -Class with Kristina moves to Sunday afternoons 8/15, 8/22, 8/29 from 2-3 p.m...
Starts at: Sat Oct 10, 02:00 PM
Ends at: Sat Oct 10, 05:00 PM
Address: 249 Farmington Falls Road, Farmington, ME 04938
Start to finish all inclusive workshop for wall decor sign. No artistic ability required.
Starts at: Tue Aug 08, 08:00 AM
Ends at: Tue Aug 08, 12:30 PM
Address: 612 Farmington Falls Rd, Farmington, ME
Trinity United Methodist Church in Farmington, Maine is partnering with the American Red Cross to provide a once a month Blood Drive for the rest of 2021. Wed., July 28th, 2021, starting at 11:00...
Starts at: Sun Aug 08, 06:00 AM
Ends at: Sun Aug 08, 10:00 AM
Address: 288 West Side Rd, Weld, ME
The Lawroweld Triathlon is on Sunday August 29, 2021. It includes the following events: TEAM SPRINT TRIATHLON, SENIOR KIDS TRIATHLON, JUNIOR KIDS TRIATHLON, and INDIVIDUAL SPRINT TRIATHLON.
