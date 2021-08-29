Live events coming up in Washington

(WASHINGTON, KS) Live events are coming to Washington.

With groundbreaking digital tools, live content is now being presented to remote audiences, creating a new kind of live-remote experience for everything from theater to stand-up comedy and live talks.

At the same time, some areas are beginning to allow more in-person events, and entertainers and venues are adapting live formats to accommodate social distancing.

Check out these live events, coming up both in-person and remote in and around Washington:

Chamber Coffee with Duis Meat Processing Concordia, KS | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Tue Aug 08, 06:00 AM

Ends at: Tue Aug 08, 07:00 AM

Address: 207 W 6th St, Concordia, KS

Please join us each Tuesday morning at 8:00 a.m at 207 W 6th St. for Chamber Coffee. This is a great chance to discuss upcoming events, promotions, and other items of general community interest...

2021 Jayhusker Racing Fairbury, NE | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 12:00 PM

Ends at: Sat Sep 09, 12:00 AM

Jayhusker 2021 ScheduleApril 17 – Fairbury NE (Roy Cooley Classic) w/USAC Sprint CarsMay 22 – Fairbury NEJune 5 – Washington KSJune 12 – Fairbury NEJune 19 – Concordia KSJune 26 – Fairbury NEJuly...

Käfertaler Kultursommer - 9 - The Art of TWO Barneston, NE | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sun Aug 08, 09:00 AM

Ends at: Sun Aug 08, 12:00 PM

Address: Gartenstraße 8, 68309 Mannheim

Käfertaler Kultursommer - 9 - The Art of TWO Matthias Dörsam / David Heintz - Einlass 17 Uhr - Open Air

County Growth Opportunities Belleville, KS | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Mon Aug 08, 04:30 AM

Ends at: Mon Aug 08, 05:30 PM

Address: 1310 19th St, Belleville, KS

Republic County Economic Development and Network Kansas will present a summary of the Republic County Market Opportunity Profile which features data specifically on our retail markets. This is a...

Basic Grant Writing and Fundraising Workshop Leonardville, KS | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Fri Sep 09, 01:00 PM

Ends at: Fri Sep 09, 03:00 PM

Address: 109 W. Barton, Leonardville, KS 66449

Are you interested in grant writing or fundraising, but don't know where to start? Learn the basics to get started!