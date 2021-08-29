Live events coming up in Washington
(WASHINGTON, KS) Live events are coming to Washington.
With groundbreaking digital tools, live content is now being presented to remote audiences, creating a new kind of live-remote experience for everything from theater to stand-up comedy and live talks.
At the same time, some areas are beginning to allow more in-person events, and entertainers and venues are adapting live formats to accommodate social distancing.
Check out these live events, coming up both in-person and remote in and around Washington:
Starts at: Tue Aug 08, 06:00 AM
Ends at: Tue Aug 08, 07:00 AM
Address: 207 W 6th St, Concordia, KS
Please join us each Tuesday morning at 8:00 a.m at 207 W 6th St. for Chamber Coffee. This is a great chance to discuss upcoming events, promotions, and other items of general community interest...
Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 12:00 PM
Ends at: Sat Sep 09, 12:00 AM
Jayhusker 2021 ScheduleApril 17 – Fairbury NE (Roy Cooley Classic) w/USAC Sprint CarsMay 22 – Fairbury NEJune 5 – Washington KSJune 12 – Fairbury NEJune 19 – Concordia KSJune 26 – Fairbury NEJuly...
Starts at: Sun Aug 08, 09:00 AM
Ends at: Sun Aug 08, 12:00 PM
Address: Gartenstraße 8, 68309 Mannheim
Käfertaler Kultursommer - 9 - The Art of TWO Matthias Dörsam / David Heintz - Einlass 17 Uhr - Open Air
Starts at: Mon Aug 08, 04:30 AM
Ends at: Mon Aug 08, 05:30 PM
Address: 1310 19th St, Belleville, KS
Republic County Economic Development and Network Kansas will present a summary of the Republic County Market Opportunity Profile which features data specifically on our retail markets. This is a...
Starts at: Fri Sep 09, 01:00 PM
Ends at: Fri Sep 09, 03:00 PM
Address: 109 W. Barton, Leonardville, KS 66449
Are you interested in grant writing or fundraising, but don't know where to start? Learn the basics to get started!
