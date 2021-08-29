Cancel
Washington, KS

Live events coming up in Washington

Washington Today
 4 days ago

(WASHINGTON, KS) Live events are coming to Washington.

With groundbreaking digital tools, live content is now being presented to remote audiences, creating a new kind of live-remote experience for everything from theater to stand-up comedy and live talks.

At the same time, some areas are beginning to allow more in-person events, and entertainers and venues are adapting live formats to accommodate social distancing.

Check out these live events, coming up both in-person and remote in and around Washington:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1mRR3I_0bgSvsrf00

Chamber Coffee with Duis Meat Processing

Concordia, KS | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Tue Aug 08, 06:00 AM

Ends at: Tue Aug 08, 07:00 AM

Address: 207 W 6th St, Concordia, KS

Please join us each Tuesday morning at 8:00 a.m at 207 W 6th St. for Chamber Coffee. This is a great chance to discuss upcoming events, promotions, and other items of general community interest...

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1sYozv_0bgSvsrf00

2021 Jayhusker Racing

Fairbury, NE | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 12:00 PM

Ends at: Sat Sep 09, 12:00 AM

Jayhusker 2021 ScheduleApril 17 – Fairbury NE (Roy Cooley Classic) w/USAC Sprint CarsMay 22 – Fairbury NEJune 5 – Washington KSJune 12 – Fairbury NEJune 19 – Concordia KSJune 26 – Fairbury NEJuly...

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1UvbTR_0bgSvsrf00

Käfertaler Kultursommer - 9 - The Art of TWO

Barneston, NE | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sun Aug 08, 09:00 AM

Ends at: Sun Aug 08, 12:00 PM

Address: Gartenstraße 8, 68309 Mannheim

Käfertaler Kultursommer - 9 - The Art of TWO Matthias Dörsam / David Heintz - Einlass 17 Uhr - Open Air

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3z12w9_0bgSvsrf00

County Growth Opportunities

Belleville, KS | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Mon Aug 08, 04:30 AM

Ends at: Mon Aug 08, 05:30 PM

Address: 1310 19th St, Belleville, KS

Republic County Economic Development and Network Kansas will present a summary of the Republic County Market Opportunity Profile which features data specifically on our retail markets. This is a...

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=34VWyH_0bgSvsrf00

Basic Grant Writing and Fundraising Workshop

Leonardville, KS | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Fri Sep 09, 01:00 PM

Ends at: Fri Sep 09, 03:00 PM

Address: 109 W. Barton, Leonardville, KS 66449

Are you interested in grant writing or fundraising, but don't know where to start? Learn the basics to get started!

Washington Today

Washington, KS
With Washington Today, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We're talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you're looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we've got you covered.

