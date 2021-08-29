Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Dennis, MS

Dennis events calendar

Posted by 
Dennis Journal
Dennis Journal
 4 days ago

(DENNIS, MS) Dennis is ready for live events.

With new technologies allowing live content to be shared remotely in new ways, enriched remote versions of everything from live talks to stand-up comedy are cropping up.

At the same time, as the U.S. vaccination effort progresses and local health authorities update social distancing guidelines, in-person events are becoming a possibility in some areas as well.

Here is a list of live events coming up, including both in-person and online in Dennis:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3oob4A_0bgSvryw00

Sunday Morning Services

Hamilton, AL | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun Aug 08, 07:30 AM

Ends at: Sun Aug 08, 09:30 AM

Address: 10655 US-278, Hamilton, AL

Bible Class @ 9:30 am, Worship @ 10:30 am. What to Expect Visiting a new church can be intimidating. When you visit the Burleson Church of Christ, you will never be asked to stand up, introduce...

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=11sbkH_0bgSvryw00

Egyptian Cooking Class

Tupelo, MS | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sat Nov 11, 03:30 PM

Ends at: Sat Nov 11, 06:00 PM

Address: 608 West Jefferson Street, Tupelo, MS 38804

Come learn how to make some amazing Egyptian recipes from our friend, Yasmin!!

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1LoIKK_0bgSvryw00

Jeepin’ The Saloon 2021

Tuscumbia, AL | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sat Sep 09, 07:00 AM

Ends at: Sun Sep 09, 09:00 PM

Address: 1292 Mount Mills Road, Tuscumbia, AL 35674

**ONE TICKET PER JEEP** Jeep Enthusiast event located on the property of the renown Rattlesnake Saloon & Seven Springs Lodge.

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=22RGVx_0bgSvryw00

Perceptions: Five Contemporary Artists

Tuscumbia, AL | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Aug 08, 07:00 AM

Ends at: Fri Sep 09, 03:00 PM

Address: 511 N Water St, Tuscumbia, AL

See artwork by five women contemporary artists: Elaine Augustine, Laurie Maves, Tracie Noles-Ross, Rachel Wakefield, and Shannon Wells. Their work ranges from elegant to playful to mysterious and...

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3x76HQ_0bgSvryw00

AUDITIONS - Three Murders And It's Only Monday!

Corinth, MS | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Mon Aug 08, 04:00 PM

Ends at: Tue Aug 08, 06:30 PM

Address: 303 S Fulton Dr, Corinth, MS

MURDER MYSTERY AUDITIONS! Cast Size: 5 men and 4 women to portray 14 characters NO EXPERIENCE REQUIRED! COME AUDITION! ABOUT THIS SHOW: "It was the kind of night when you caught yourself holding...

Learn More

Comments / 0

Dennis Journal

Dennis Journal

Dennis, MS
36
Followers
224
Post
626
Views
ABOUT

With Dennis Journal, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Hamilton, MS
City
Corinth, MS
City
Tupelo, MS
City
Dennis, MS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Christ
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Live Events#Egyptian#Jeep#Al See
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Recipes
Related
Sabattus, MESun-Journal

Live music at Mixers this weekend

Borderline Express brings showmanship to a new level at 8 p.m. on Friday, Sept. 3, at Mixers Nightclub & Lounge in Sabattus. The band keeps up with the latest music and they always take requests, playing classic rock, modern country and rock, and originals. On Saturday, Sept. 4, Hairy Pie will take the stage at 8 p.m. Playing renditions of favorite 80’s tunes by artists such as Poison, Ozzy Osbourne, Bon Jovi, Cinderella, Skid Row, Motley Crue, and many others. Band members are Mikey Michaels (guitar/vocals), Marty Crue (bass), Nasty McCoy (drums), and Foxy Cox (guitar). There is no cover charge and plenty of free parking. Mixers is located at 136 Sabattus Rd., Sabattus.
Farmington, NMDaily Times

Calendar of events

The Makers Market, featuring local vendors selling fresh produce, artwork, clothing, food and more, will be held from 4:30 to 7:30 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 26 in Orchard Park at the corner of Main Street and Orchard Avenue in downtown Farmington. Call 505-320-0615. Barryn Vaughan performs magic tricks at 6 p.m....
Duval County, TXalicetx.com

Calendar of Events

• Alice Farmer's Market is held every second Saturday of the month at Sutherlands parking lot from 9 a.m. Till 1 p.m. For more information, call 361-455-1662. • Alice VFW Post 8621 bingo every Wednesday evening. Doors open at 6 p.m. Each person attending must purchase a $10 pack to enter bingo hall. Children under 6 are not allowed without bingo chairperson approval. No table reservation. Masks are recommended. No outside drinks or food allowed.

Comments / 0

Community Policy