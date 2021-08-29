Dennis events calendar

(DENNIS, MS) Dennis is ready for live events.

With new technologies allowing live content to be shared remotely in new ways, enriched remote versions of everything from live talks to stand-up comedy are cropping up.

At the same time, as the U.S. vaccination effort progresses and local health authorities update social distancing guidelines, in-person events are becoming a possibility in some areas as well.

Here is a list of live events coming up, including both in-person and online in Dennis:

Sunday Morning Services Hamilton, AL | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun Aug 08, 07:30 AM

Ends at: Sun Aug 08, 09:30 AM

Address: 10655 US-278, Hamilton, AL

Bible Class @ 9:30 am, Worship @ 10:30 am. What to Expect Visiting a new church can be intimidating. When you visit the Burleson Church of Christ, you will never be asked to stand up, introduce...

Egyptian Cooking Class Tupelo, MS | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sat Nov 11, 03:30 PM

Ends at: Sat Nov 11, 06:00 PM

Address: 608 West Jefferson Street, Tupelo, MS 38804

Come learn how to make some amazing Egyptian recipes from our friend, Yasmin!!

Jeepin’ The Saloon 2021 Tuscumbia, AL | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sat Sep 09, 07:00 AM

Ends at: Sun Sep 09, 09:00 PM

Address: 1292 Mount Mills Road, Tuscumbia, AL 35674

**ONE TICKET PER JEEP** Jeep Enthusiast event located on the property of the renown Rattlesnake Saloon & Seven Springs Lodge.

Perceptions: Five Contemporary Artists Tuscumbia, AL | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Aug 08, 07:00 AM

Ends at: Fri Sep 09, 03:00 PM

Address: 511 N Water St, Tuscumbia, AL

See artwork by five women contemporary artists: Elaine Augustine, Laurie Maves, Tracie Noles-Ross, Rachel Wakefield, and Shannon Wells. Their work ranges from elegant to playful to mysterious and...

AUDITIONS - Three Murders And It's Only Monday! Corinth, MS | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Mon Aug 08, 04:00 PM

Ends at: Tue Aug 08, 06:30 PM

Address: 303 S Fulton Dr, Corinth, MS

MURDER MYSTERY AUDITIONS! Cast Size: 5 men and 4 women to portray 14 characters NO EXPERIENCE REQUIRED! COME AUDITION! ABOUT THIS SHOW: "It was the kind of night when you caught yourself holding...