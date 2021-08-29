Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Washburn, ND

Live events coming up in Washburn

Posted by 
Washburn News Alert
Washburn News Alert
 4 days ago

(WASHBURN, ND) Live events are coming to Washburn.

With groundbreaking digital tools, live content is now being presented to remote audiences, creating a new kind of live-remote experience for everything from theater to stand-up comedy and live talks.

At the same time, as the U.S. vaccination effort progresses and local health authorities update social distancing guidelines, in-person events are becoming a possibility in some areas as well.

Check out these live events, coming up both in-person and remote in and around Washburn:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2zBevC_0bgSvq6D00

Schnupperstunde Gitarre, E-Gitarre, E-Bass H. Eller MSV Schalksmühle

Wilton, ND | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Wed Sep 09, 06:00 AM

Ends at: Wed Sep 09, 06:22 AM

Address: Viktoriastraße 6, 58579 Schalksmühle

Schnupperstunde Gitarre, E-Gitarre, E-Bass bei H. Eller Musikschule Volmetal, Bezirk Schalksmühle

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2MXB5u_0bgSvq6D00

BCBC Summer Series Round 6: Sunset Park

Mandan, ND | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Wed Aug 08, 05:00 AM

Ends at: Wed Aug 08, 07:00 PM

The 6th and final race of the BCBC Summer Series is at Sunset Park in Mandan. We will have registration starting at 6pm, across from the skate park behind the Mandan Aquatic Center. It will be the...

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=49KFgt_0bgSvq6D00

Lloyd Miles Benz

Bismarck, ND | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Mon Aug 08, 08:30 AM

Address: 508 Raymond St, Bismarck, ND

Lloyd Miles Benz, age 91, died August 24, 2021 with his wife, Virginia, and family at his side. Mass of Christian burial will be held at 1030 a.m. Monday, August 30, at Cathedral of the Holy...

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4A4nVk_0bgSvq6D00

Custer Health Immunization Clinic

Mandan, ND | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Mon Aug 08, 06:00 AM

Address: 403 Burlington St SE, Mandan, ND

Custer Health will hold an immunization clinic at the Mandan Custer Health office by appointment only. Call 667-3370 for an appointment.

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0YcBEO_0bgSvq6D00

Rainbow Fish Musical

Bismarck, ND | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 05:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Aug 08, 07:00 PM

Everybody loves the international bestseller and award-winning book, The Rainbow Fish, with its wonderful message of friendship and belonging. Now you can bring the magical, colorful world of the...

Learn More

Comments / 0

Washburn News Alert

Washburn News Alert

Washburn, ND
13
Followers
209
Post
768
Views
ABOUT

With Washburn News Alert, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Mandan, ND
State
Virginia State
Mandan, ND
Government
City
Washburn, ND
Washburn, ND
Government
City
Bismarck, ND
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Live Events#E Gitarre#E Bass#Bcbc#The Mandan Aquatic Center#Christian#Cathedral Of The Holy#Nd Custer Health#The Mandan Custer Health
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
Related
Texas StateNBC News

With abortion curbed in Texas, medication abortion bill about to become law

As a novel six-week abortion ban has significantly curtailed abortion care in Texas, another bill, aimed at restricting medication abortion, is set to become law in the state. The Legislature this week advanced the bill, called Senate Bill 4, which would limit access to medication abortions for many. For now, patients can obtain the medication up until 10 weeks of pregnancy in the state. The measure would prevent physicians from administering it to people who are more than seven weeks pregnant and prohibit the pills from being mailed in Texas.
PoliticsPosted by
The Hill

Japanese Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga to step down

Japanese Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga on Friday announced that he would be stepping down from his position as his approval ratings continued to fall due to his handling of the coronavirus pandemic. Suga, 72, said he would not contest the ruling party's leadership race in a few weeks, ahead of...
Public SafetyPosted by
NBC News

Former DA indicted for allegedly 'showing favor' to men accused of killing Ahmaud Arbery

A former Georgia district attorney was indicted by a grand jury Thursday for allegedly showing preference to the men accused of killing Ahmaud Arbery last year. Jaquelyn Lee Johnson was indicted on charges of violation of oath of public officer and obstruction of a police officer, Georgia Attorney General Chris Carr announced. Johnson served as Brunswick Judicial Circuit District Attorney when Arbery, a 25-year-old Black man, was shot last February. Johnson ultimately lost re-election in November.

Comments / 0

Community Policy