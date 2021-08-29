Cancel
Norfork, AR

Live events Norfork — what’s coming up

Norfork Updates
Norfork Updates
 4 days ago

(NORFORK, AR) Norfork has a full slate of live events coming up.

With new technologies allowing live content to be experienced remotely in new ways, remote versions of live events from theater to standup comedy are beginning to fill up the calendar.

At the same time, as the U.S. vaccination effort progresses and local health authorities update social distancing guidelines, in-person events are becoming a possibility in some areas as well.

Check out these live events, coming up both in-person and remote in and around Norfork:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1SOAxJ_0bgSvoZz00

Heritage Estate Sales Ribbon Cutting

Mountain Home, AR | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Tue Aug 08, 10:00 AM

Address: 1337 Highway 62 West, Mountain Home, AR

Join us at the Chamber to celebrate Heritage Estate Sales as members with a ribbon cutting! Brenda Allen and Lucinda Blair are excited about this journey. They plan and manage all aspects of...

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=11dwiO_0bgSvoZz00

Line Dancing for Women

Mountain Home, AR | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Mon Aug 08, 09:30 PM

Ends at: Tue Aug 08, 10:30 AM

Heart Healthy Line Dancing every Tuesday 11:30am beginners, 12:30 pm intermediate. Call Schliemann Center for Women to register. Due to covid, class capacity is limited. Masks required and social...

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0JWOsS_0bgSvoZz00

Mountain View Folklore Society Music and Dancing

Mountain View, AR | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun Aug 08, 05:00 AM

Ends at: Sun Aug 08, 07:00 PM

Mountain View Folklore Society. Live music every Friday and Saturday night from 7:00 to 9:00. Two different live bands. donations on Friday nights and on Saturday night $5.00. Memberships...

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0JIVzm_0bgSvoZz00

Meet & Greet with Sarah - Mountain Home

Mountain Home, AR | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Wed Sep 09, 10:00 AM

Ends at: Wed Sep 09, 12:00 PM

Address: 1406 Highway 62 East, Mountain Home, AR 72653

Meet & Greet with Sarah Huckabee Sanders in Mountain Home at Buncles Brick Oven and Brews!

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0TuSrB_0bgSvoZz00

Grassroots Equipment and Outdoors Presents: The Cleverlys

Melbourne, AR | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Thu Sep 09, 04:30 PM

Ends at: Thu Sep 09, 06:00 PM

Address: 2262 LaCrosse Rd, Melbourne, AR 72556

Benefit Concert Earnie Blackley Memorial Scholarship Fund & Steak 4 Sheepdogs Fundraiser

Norfork Updates

Norfork Updates

Norfork, AR
With Norfork Updates, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We're talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you're looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we've got you covered.

