Live events coming up in Midville

(MIDVILLE, GA) Midville has a full slate of live events coming up.

With new technologies allowing live content to be shared remotely in new ways, enriched remote versions of everything from live talks to stand-up comedy are cropping up.

Simultaneously, venues from bars to coffeehouses and music clubs are adapting in-person formats to allow social distancing.

These events are coming up in the Midville area:

CELEBRATE RECOVERY/BROKEN CHAINS Metter, GA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun Aug 08, 03:00 AM

Ends at: Sun Aug 08, 04:00 PM

Celebrate Recovery is a Christ-centered recovery program for people with hurts, hangups, and habits. Broken Chains is bikers who are passionate about Christ and Celebrate Recovery.

Racing Reunion Hephzibah, GA | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sat Oct 10, 07:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Oct 10, 11:00 AM

Address: 103 Diamond Lakes Way, Augusta GA, Hephzibah, GA 30815

All current and past racers are invited to sign autographs, all vintage and current race cars are invited. Also show cars!

Book Pre-Launch Success Masterclass: Get Paid To Publish — Augusta Blythe, GA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun Aug 08, 12:00 AM

Ends at: Sun Aug 08, 03:00 PM

Learn The Book Pre-Launch Blueprint to effectively create, build and monetize your brand & your business around your book About this event Learn The Book Pre-Launch Blueprint to effectively...

The JPN Expo Challenge Keysville, GA | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sun Aug 08, 07:00 AM

Ends at: Sun Aug 08, 10:00 AM

Address: 4729 Quaker Rd, Keysville, GA 30816

Joynt Production Network....(JPN) is sponsoring a Challenge to help educate 5000 3rd-5th Graders, 100 teen leaders and 300 young authors

90's R&B Drank N Paint Hephzibah, GA | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sun Sep 09, 02:30 PM

Ends at: Sun Sep 09, 05:30 PM

Address: 2872 Tobacco Road, Hephzibah, GA 30815

Drank and Paint Event! Grab your crew and meet us September 19th for the only event that you can turn up and paint while rocking to 90's R&B