Midville, GA

Live events coming up in Midville

Posted by 
Midville Dispatch
Midville Dispatch
 4 days ago

(MIDVILLE, GA) Midville has a full slate of live events coming up.

With new technologies allowing live content to be shared remotely in new ways, enriched remote versions of everything from live talks to stand-up comedy are cropping up.

Simultaneously, venues from bars to coffeehouses and music clubs are adapting in-person formats to allow social distancing.

These events are coming up in the Midville area:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Ypeq1_0bgSvmoX00

CELEBRATE RECOVERY/BROKEN CHAINS

Metter, GA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun Aug 08, 03:00 AM

Ends at: Sun Aug 08, 04:00 PM

Celebrate Recovery is a Christ-centered recovery program for people with hurts, hangups, and habits. Broken Chains is bikers who are passionate about Christ and Celebrate Recovery.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1h3Czi_0bgSvmoX00

Racing Reunion

Hephzibah, GA | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sat Oct 10, 07:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Oct 10, 11:00 AM

Address: 103 Diamond Lakes Way, Augusta GA, Hephzibah, GA 30815

All current and past racers are invited to sign autographs, all vintage and current race cars are invited. Also show cars!

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2hkTXw_0bgSvmoX00

Book Pre-Launch Success Masterclass: Get Paid To Publish — Augusta

Blythe, GA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun Aug 08, 12:00 AM

Ends at: Sun Aug 08, 03:00 PM

Learn The Book Pre-Launch Blueprint to effectively create, build and monetize your brand & your business around your book About this event Learn The Book Pre-Launch Blueprint to effectively...

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4KeZbg_0bgSvmoX00

The JPN Expo Challenge

Keysville, GA | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sun Aug 08, 07:00 AM

Ends at: Sun Aug 08, 10:00 AM

Address: 4729 Quaker Rd, Keysville, GA 30816

Joynt Production Network....(JPN) is sponsoring a Challenge to help educate 5000 3rd-5th Graders, 100 teen leaders and 300 young authors

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0QMMUe_0bgSvmoX00

90's R&B Drank N Paint

Hephzibah, GA | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sun Sep 09, 02:30 PM

Ends at: Sun Sep 09, 05:30 PM

Address: 2872 Tobacco Road, Hephzibah, GA 30815

Drank and Paint Event! Grab your crew and meet us September 19th for the only event that you can turn up and paint while rocking to 90's R&B

