Ashley, MI

Events on the Ashley calendar

 4 days ago

(ASHLEY, MI) Live events are coming to Ashley.

With venues and artists using groundbreaking digital tools to present live content to remote audiences, performers that previously would have depended on in-person attendance are now able to channel their unique energy into digital formats.

Simultaneously, venues from bars to coffeehouses and music clubs are adapting in-person formats to allow social distancing.

Here is a list of live events coming up, including both in-person and online in Ashley:

Join Us for a Free Ice Cream Cone on Us in Owosso!

Owosso, MI | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Tue Aug 08, 12:00 AM

Ends at: Tue Aug 08, 03:00 PM

Address: 300 N Water St, Owosso, MI

Ice cream, games and prizes brought to you by Consumers Energy.

Convergent Church in the Evening

Owosso, MI | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun Aug 08, 03:00 PM

Address: 110 W Main St, Owosso, MI

On Sunday, August 29th Convergent Church will be gathering for worship at 6pm, INSTEAD of 11am! We invite you to join us at the Loft in Aviator Jayne (110 W Main St. Owosso, MI 48867), right in...

Sheridan August Auto Auction

Owosso, MI | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Mon Aug 08, 05:00 PM

Sheridan August Auto Auction by Sheridan Realty & Auction Co. is coming to Owosso MI. Find the auction date and venue, auction items for sale, and learn how to bid.

Brawl & Breathe

Saint Johns, MI | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sun Sep 09, 07:00 AM

Ends at: Sun Sep 09, 08:00 AM

Address: 8614 U.S. 127, Saint Johns, MI 48879

Join The Barre Code & Namastaceyoga for a combination cardio kickboxing + yoga class that will leave you feeling empowered and centered!

Red Truck Sunflower Minis

Owosso, MI | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun Aug 08, 11:00 AM

Address: 2635 N Michigan 52, Owosso, MI

Red Truck Sunflower Minis is on Facebook. To connect with Red Truck Sunflower Minis, join Facebook today.

ABOUT

With Ashley Updates, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

