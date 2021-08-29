Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Scooba, MS

Scooba events coming soon

Posted by 
Scooba Digest
Scooba Digest
 4 days ago

(SCOOBA, MS) Scooba is ready for live events.

With new technologies allowing live content to be experienced remotely in new ways, remote versions of live events from theater to standup comedy are beginning to fill up the calendar.

Even as technology progresses, meanwhile, venues and entertainers have also adapted in-person events, shifting formats to accommodate social distancing.

These events are coming up in the Scooba area:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3K3jwu_0bgSviHd00

Scooba Market

Scooba, MS | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sat Sep 09, 06:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Sep 09, 12:00 PM

Address: 28230 Mississippi 16, Scooba, MS 39358

Market hosted by Be Human Nonprofit will have food, fruits, vegetables, arts, crafts, apparel, and shoes vendors. behumannonprofit@gmail.com

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2nWNUk_0bgSviHd00

Big Daddy Weave - World Vision Volunteer - MERIDIAN, MS

Meridian, MS | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sat Oct 10, 04:00 PM

Ends at: Sat Oct 10, 09:00 PM

Address: 3412 N Hills St., Meridian, MS 39305

Come volunteer with World Vision on the Big Daddy Weave tour!

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2gQPuw_0bgSviHd00

10th Year Class Homecoming Tailgate

Meridian, MS | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Fri Oct 10, 05:00 PM

Ends at: Fri Oct 10, 08:00 PM

Address: 2320 32nd Street, Meridian, MS 39305

Join us for homecoming as we celebrate the ten year anniversary of the 2011 graduating class of Meridian High School (Mississippi) .

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1moH2A_0bgSviHd00

QUEEN CITY COMEDY SHOWCASE

Meridian, MS | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sat Oct 10, 06:00 PM

Ends at: Sat Oct 10, 09:30 PM

Address: 2320 8th Street, Meridian, MS 39301

QUEEN CITY COMEDY SHOWCASE FEATURING KERWIN CLAIBORNE COMEDIAN 2 LOOSE SET TO HOST THE HOTTEST COMEDY SHOWCASE OF THE YEAR

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3MeBVT_0bgSviHd00

Patriot Day Run - A 9-11 20th Anniversary Tribute

Meridian, MS | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sat Sep 09, 06:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Sep 09, 02:00 PM

Address: 584 Bonita Springs Drive, Meridian, MS 39301

This is a charity ride in honor of the 9-11 victims and their families and in support of select military, and first responder charities.

Learn More

Comments / 0

Scooba Digest

Scooba Digest

Scooba, MS
28
Followers
205
Post
702
Views
ABOUT

With Scooba Digest, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Mississippi State
City
Meridian, MS
Local
Mississippi Government
City
Scooba, MS
Meridian, MS
Government
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Be Human Nonprofit#World Vision#Meridian High School#First Responder Charities
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
Related
Texas StateNBC News

With abortion curbed in Texas, medication abortion bill about to become law

As a novel six-week abortion ban has significantly curtailed abortion care in Texas, another bill, aimed at restricting medication abortion, is set to become law in the state. The Legislature this week advanced the bill, called Senate Bill 4, which would limit access to medication abortions for many. For now, patients can obtain the medication up until 10 weeks of pregnancy in the state. The measure would prevent physicians from administering it to people who are more than seven weeks pregnant and prohibit the pills from being mailed in Texas.
PoliticsPosted by
The Hill

Japanese Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga to step down

Japanese Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga on Friday announced that he would be stepping down from his position as his approval ratings continued to fall due to his handling of the coronavirus pandemic. Suga, 72, said he would not contest the ruling party's leadership race in a few weeks, ahead of...
Public SafetyPosted by
NBC News

Former DA indicted for allegedly 'showing favor' to men accused of killing Ahmaud Arbery

A former Georgia district attorney was indicted by a grand jury Thursday for allegedly showing preference to the men accused of killing Ahmaud Arbery last year. Jaquelyn Lee Johnson was indicted on charges of violation of oath of public officer and obstruction of a police officer, Georgia Attorney General Chris Carr announced. Johnson served as Brunswick Judicial Circuit District Attorney when Arbery, a 25-year-old Black man, was shot last February. Johnson ultimately lost re-election in November.

Comments / 0

Community Policy