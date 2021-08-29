Scooba events coming soon

(SCOOBA, MS) Scooba is ready for live events.

With new technologies allowing live content to be experienced remotely in new ways, remote versions of live events from theater to standup comedy are beginning to fill up the calendar.

Even as technology progresses, meanwhile, venues and entertainers have also adapted in-person events, shifting formats to accommodate social distancing.

These events are coming up in the Scooba area:

Scooba Market Scooba, MS | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sat Sep 09, 06:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Sep 09, 12:00 PM

Address: 28230 Mississippi 16, Scooba, MS 39358

Market hosted by Be Human Nonprofit will have food, fruits, vegetables, arts, crafts, apparel, and shoes vendors. behumannonprofit@gmail.com

Big Daddy Weave - World Vision Volunteer - MERIDIAN, MS Meridian, MS | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sat Oct 10, 04:00 PM

Ends at: Sat Oct 10, 09:00 PM

Address: 3412 N Hills St., Meridian, MS 39305

Come volunteer with World Vision on the Big Daddy Weave tour!

10th Year Class Homecoming Tailgate Meridian, MS | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Fri Oct 10, 05:00 PM

Ends at: Fri Oct 10, 08:00 PM

Address: 2320 32nd Street, Meridian, MS 39305

Join us for homecoming as we celebrate the ten year anniversary of the 2011 graduating class of Meridian High School (Mississippi) .

QUEEN CITY COMEDY SHOWCASE Meridian, MS | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sat Oct 10, 06:00 PM

Ends at: Sat Oct 10, 09:30 PM

Address: 2320 8th Street, Meridian, MS 39301

QUEEN CITY COMEDY SHOWCASE FEATURING KERWIN CLAIBORNE COMEDIAN 2 LOOSE SET TO HOST THE HOTTEST COMEDY SHOWCASE OF THE YEAR

Patriot Day Run - A 9-11 20th Anniversary Tribute Meridian, MS | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sat Sep 09, 06:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Sep 09, 02:00 PM

Address: 584 Bonita Springs Drive, Meridian, MS 39301

This is a charity ride in honor of the 9-11 victims and their families and in support of select military, and first responder charities.