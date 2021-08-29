I Swear by This ‘Mile High Club’ Mascara That Gives Me Cry-Proof, Long Lashes

Primers are a necessary evil in the standard beauty routine. They're necessary because they lock in your base, help with oil control, and provide a smooth, crease-free finish. But sometimes, they can clog your pores — which leads to breakouts, especially when you have sensitive skin. That's why finding a primer for acne-prone skin is optimal for prevention. “A primer is a thin moisturizing serum that is the first step in a skin care routine,” Ellen Marmur, M.D., president and founder of Marmur Medical, explains, recommending water-based formulas. “Always look for hyaluronic acid and glycerin to moisturize and heal the skin without clogging pores." According to Heidi Waldorf, M.D. of Waldorf Dermatology Aesthetics, those ingredients "act like a sponge to pull moisture into the skin and hold it, and will hydrate the skin and reduce scale without aggravating your skin."