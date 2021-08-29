I Swear by This ‘Mile High Club’ Mascara That Gives Me Cry-Proof, Long Lashes
It doesn't take a lot for me to cry. Patient doesn't pull through on Grey's Anatomy? I cry. My dogs do something adorable? I cry. I realize I haven't done dishes in three days and the pile is overwhelming? I cry. So, to get me through most days, I need a tough mascara. Enter Wander Beauty Mile High Club Volume Mascara, an intense black, water-resistant mascara that simultaneously gives lashes volume and length—and doesn't smudge or flake.www.wellandgood.com
