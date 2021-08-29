Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Makeup

I Swear by This ‘Mile High Club’ Mascara That Gives Me Cry-Proof, Long Lashes

By Gina Vaynshteyn
Posted by 
Well+Good
Well+Good
 5 days ago
Cover picture for the article

It doesn't take a lot for me to cry. Patient doesn't pull through on Grey's Anatomy? I cry. My dogs do something adorable? I cry. I realize I haven't done dishes in three days and the pile is overwhelming? I cry. So, to get me through most days, I need a tough mascara. Enter Wander Beauty Mile High Club Volume Mascara, an intense black, water-resistant mascara that simultaneously gives lashes volume and length—and doesn't smudge or flake.

www.wellandgood.com

Comments / 0

Well+Good

Well+Good

New York City, NY
4K+
Followers
4K+
Post
758K+
Views
ABOUT

Decoding and demystifying what it means to live a well life, inside and out.

 https://www.wellandgood.com/
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Mile High Club#Lash#Mascara#Grey S Anatomy#Fyi#Well Good A Commission
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Makeup
NewsBreak
Beauty & Fashion
NewsBreak
Shopping
NewsBreak
Fashion
NewsBreak
Longevity
Related
MakeupTODAY.com

This $11 drugstore mascara gives me impossibly voluminous lashes

Shop TODAY is editorially independent. Our editors selected these deals and items because we think you will enjoy them at these prices. If you purchase something through our links, we may earn a commission. Pricing and availability are accurate as of publish time. Learn more about Shop TODAY. I crave...
MakeupPosted by
Well+Good

I Put This $5 Amazon-Favorite Mascara to the Test To See if It’s Really Worth 130k 5-Star Reviews

When I learned that the Essence Lash Princess False Effect mascara costs less than five bucks, has earned nearly 130,000 5-star reviews on Amazon, and sells a tube every 90 seconds, I wasn't too shocked. I appreciate a luxury mascara, but one of my favorites of all time is the LOréal Paris Voluminous mascara line, and you can generally pick one up from Target or the drugstore for under $7. You don't need to shell out a ton of cash to get a good beauty product, and as someone who's tested thousands, I'll always stand by that.
Makeuptownandcountrymag.com

T&C Tried & True: Glossier Lash Slick Mascara

Here at T&C, we pride ourselves on our discerning eye for quality. With Tried & True, our editors will give you an inside look at the pieces they simply cannot live without. In writing about my all-time favorite mascara, I realized I could not possibly describe the sheer excellence of Lash Slick better than this review, posted by a customer on the Glossier site.
MakeupPopSugar

I Interviewed My Friends on Their Mascara Application Methods and Learned So Much

I've got my mascara application technique down to a science. In order to get a long, fanned-out, super-voluminous lash look, I give the eyelashes in the outer corners of my eyes a little extra attention, and I always blink into the mascara brush a few times before working the tool from root to tip. After much trial and error over the years, I've also figured out how to avoid most smears and smudges on my eyelids while applying mascara.
MakeupSHAPE

This Celeb-Approved Clean Mascara Just Got an Upgrade — and It Made My Lashes Thicker Than Ever

Everyone has different mascara needs. Some people want a formula that's toned down for the office, others won't touch a mascara unless it tubes, and there's the perpetual silicone vs fiber wand debate. Personally, I prioritize clean mascaras for peace of mind — and Ilia's new Fullest Volumizing Mascara makes for lashes so full and dark, it surpasses any of the hundreds of traditional mascaras I've tried from leading brands.
Hair CarePosted by
Well+Good

This Drugstore Shampoo Made My Brassy Blonde Hair Brighter in Just One Wash

As someone who spends a lot of time on the water and in the sun, my blonde highlights can get tired veeery quickly. While I always try to use hair product with SPF, there's only so much saltwater and sunlight my hair can handle before my blonde balayage ends up looking bored and brassy. Once that happens, there's usually no going back. Sure, a couple of at-home masks can help a tad, but only a trip to the salon can really bring my bleached locks back to life.
Skin CarePosted by
Well+Good

A Tube of This Drugstore Skin-Firming Serum Sells Every 15 Seconds—So, I Tried It

Just because a skin-care product is expensive doesn't mean it's any more or less effective than a bottle you can get at the drugstore for well under $40. Some of my favorite serums and moisturizers are budget-friendly, and they're the ones I end up using over and over. And one of those that's now in my regular rotation is No7 Restore & Renew Face & Neck Mult Action serum, a product that works hard to reduce fine lines, brighten and tighten skin, and a whole lot more.
MakeupHypebae

Too Faced Launches Cinnamon-Themed Eyeshadow Palette and Lipstick

Ahead of Christmas, Too Faced has unveiled the first two products of its 2021 Holiday collection: the Cinnamon Swirl Eyeshadow Palette and Melted Matte Lipstick in “Cinnamon Bun.”. The 18-pan palette boasts eight creamy mattes, six metallics and four satin shimmer eye shadows, which either come in warm or cool...
Austin, TXIn Style

I Put the New Kosas Mascara Formula to the Test to See if It Could Really Last 12 Hours

Each product we feature has been independently selected and reviewed by our editorial team. If you make a purchase using the links included, we may earn commission. I recently moved to Austin, Texas, where 80 degrees is considered a chilly day. Thanks to the city's 84 percent humidity, desert-like conditions, and blazing sun, sunscreen has been the only thing I've been applying to my face for the last few weeks — until I heard about Kosas' new relaunch of its internet-loved Big Clean Mascara. The clean beauty brand just released its new and improved formula, and since it promises to stay put for 12 hours, I decided to put it to the test.
Skin CarePosted by
Well+Good

Watch in Action as This $25 Clay Mask Vacuums the Oil Out of One Woman’s Pores

With most skin-care products, you have to wait 28 days—aka a full skin cycle, or the amount of time it takes for your skin to regenerate—to know if it's actually working. That's why it's all the more satisfying when you slather something on and know immediately that it's doing its job. Such is the case with Glamglow Supermud Clearing Treatment Mask ($25), a detoxifying mask that's so instantly effective, you can actually watch as it sucks the dirt and oil out of your pores.
Hair CarePosted by
Well+Good

The Brand That Had a 2,000-Person Waitlist for Its Dry Shampoo Just Launched a New Body Wash and Lotion

If you're "in the know" on the haircare scene, you definitely know Verb. The buzzy brand has made waves in beauty circles, all thanks to its impressive, affordable shampoos, conditioners, and styling treatments. From its dry shampoo that garnered a waitlist of 2,000+ ahead of its launch, to its phantom-like Ghost oil that's virtually weightless, Verb hair products are beloved for good reason.
Skin CarePosted by
whowhatwear

16 Amazing K-Beauty Eye Creams That Are All About the Hydration

In 2021, not a lot of things are certain, but one thing that is? The influence of Korean beauty on our skincare routines can’t be overstated. We have the industry to thank for sheet masks, facial essences, BB cream, and so much more, but one category has been a sleeper hit: eye cream. According to Alicia Yoon, founder of Peach & Lily, there are two key factors that make Korean eye products so great.
Skin Carethezoereport.com

How To Fight Acne — Even When You're Wearing Makeup

Primers are a necessary evil in the standard beauty routine. They're necessary because they lock in your base, help with oil control, and provide a smooth, crease-free finish. But sometimes, they can clog your pores — which leads to breakouts, especially when you have sensitive skin. That's why finding a primer for acne-prone skin is optimal for prevention. “A primer is a thin moisturizing serum that is the first step in a skin care routine,” Ellen Marmur, M.D., president and founder of Marmur Medical, explains, recommending water-based formulas. “Always look for hyaluronic acid and glycerin to moisturize and heal the skin without clogging pores." According to Heidi Waldorf, M.D. of Waldorf Dermatology Aesthetics, those ingredients "act like a sponge to pull moisture into the skin and hold it, and will hydrate the skin and reduce scale without aggravating your skin."
Skin CarePosted by
GQMagazine

The Best Men's Grooming Kits Are Stuffed With Value

All products featured on GQ are independently selected by our editors. However, when you buy something through our retail links, we may earn an affiliate commission. The best men's grooming kits are a downright steal. The ones we've rounded up here, from some of our favorite brands, bundle a bunch of products and a ton of value into too-good-to-be-true packages. The best men's grooming kits on the market today are packed with top of the line products, from basics like shampoo and pomade, cult-favorite moisturizers, regimen-upgrading styling creams. There's even a standout nail polish kit and a few highly specialized skin care sets for the really advanced enthusiasts.
MakeupPopSugar

More Is More at the CVS Epic Beauty Event — These Prompts Will Help You Uncover the Best Buys

The Epic Beauty Event at CVS® only comes around biannually, and when it does, you better believe we're making a shopping list and checking it twice. This time around, not only are there the usual skin-care, hair-care, makeup, and wellness products available for you to save on, but there are also some majorly buzzy brands on deck that haven't been available before, like Flamingo, Kristin Ess, and Peach & Lily. Plus, with epic deals come epic savings, so when you buy more, you earn more.
Hair CarePosted by
whowhatwear

15 Sustainable Shampoo Bars for Every Single Hair Type and Texture

It's no secret that we love beauty and beauty products. We are, after all, constantly talking about the latest skin gadgets, makeup trends, and hair tools. But we're also aware of the effect those things have on the environment, which is why we're always striving to be more "green." While preserving energy, limiting consumption, and generally leading a more sustainable lifestyle is the goal, we know it's not always realistic to overhaul existing habits overnight. We also know that there are simple, sustainable swaps we can make within individual routines to bring us one step closer.
Skin Careyoubeauty.com

Save Your Skin with These Sun Must-Haves

Thinking of hitting the poolside to catch that sun-kissed glow? Not so fast! A beautiful bronze tan may be tempting, but the consequences of UV overexposure certainly are not. The sun emits harmful rays that cause burns, wrinkles, dry skin, and even skin cancer after long-term exposure. To protect your...
Skin CarePosted by
The Independent

11 best eye make-up removers: Hardworking formulas that are gentle on the skin

Let’s face it, applying eye make-up is way more fun than taking it off. But, for the sake of healthy eyes, what goes on must come off.“Mascara, eyeshadow and liner can clog the skin around the eye area, particles can also stray into the eyes causing irritation and infection,” warns ophthalmic plastic reconstructive surgeon, Sabrina Shah Desai.The thought of removing make-up at the end of the day may seem like a tedious task, but arming yourself with a good quality remover means that it needn’t be a chore. And when it comes to the eyes, it’s important to pick a...

Comments / 0

Community Policy