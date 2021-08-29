Live events coming up in Bingham

(BINGHAM, ME) Live events are coming to Bingham.

With new technologies allowing live content to be experienced remotely in new ways, remote versions of live events from theater to standup comedy are beginning to fill up the calendar.

Even as technology progresses, meanwhile, venues and entertainers have also adapted in-person events, shifting formats to accommodate social distancing.

Here is a list of live events coming up, including both in-person and online in Bingham:

Firearms Hunter Safety: Homestudy and Skills and Exam Day - Mercer Norridgewock, ME | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Tue Aug 08, 03:00 PM

Ends at: Wed Sep 09, 06:00 PM

Address: 1015 Beech Hill Road, #A, Mercer, ME 04957

Firearms Hunter Safety Course Course dates are August 24, 25 & September 1; 6pm-9pm (all days)

.22's and You: An Introduction to Rifles Guilford, ME | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sun Sep 09, 10:00 AM

Ends at: Sun Sep 09, 02:00 PM

Address: Big Pine Road, Willimantic, ME 04443

The Big Pine Gun Club Youth Foundation is holding a this clinic for youth ages 11-16.

Balance Bike Race Kingfield, ME | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sat Sep 09, 12:30 PM

Ends at: Sat Sep 09, 01:30 PM

Address: 5092 Access Road, Carrabassett Valley, ME 04947

This race will be held Saturday September 11th for ages 5 & under

Brad Hutchinson Project @ The Lakeshore House Monson, ME | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun Aug 08, 12:00 AM

Ends at: Sun Aug 08, 03:00 PM

Address: 9 Tenney Hill Rd, Monson, ME

Join us for an evening of tunes outside on the deck. Emerging from the depths of Northern Maine in Aroostook County, Brad Hutchinson has been stirring up jams since 2010 and most recently with a...

Kennebec on Fire Festival Skowhegan, ME | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun Aug 08, 01:00 AM

Ends at: Sun Aug 08, 04:00 PM

The Kennebec on Fire Festival is scheduled to take place from 4 to 7 pm Sunday, Aug. 29, at Coburn Park in Skowhegan. The festival will feature five fire brazier sculptures being lit on the river...