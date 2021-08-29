Live events coming up in Bingham
(BINGHAM, ME) Live events are coming to Bingham.
With new technologies allowing live content to be experienced remotely in new ways, remote versions of live events from theater to standup comedy are beginning to fill up the calendar.
Even as technology progresses, meanwhile, venues and entertainers have also adapted in-person events, shifting formats to accommodate social distancing.
Here is a list of live events coming up, including both in-person and online in Bingham:
Starts at: Tue Aug 08, 03:00 PM
Ends at: Wed Sep 09, 06:00 PM
Address: 1015 Beech Hill Road, #A, Mercer, ME 04957
Firearms Hunter Safety Course Course dates are August 24, 25 & September 1; 6pm-9pm (all days)
Starts at: Sun Sep 09, 10:00 AM
Ends at: Sun Sep 09, 02:00 PM
Address: Big Pine Road, Willimantic, ME 04443
The Big Pine Gun Club Youth Foundation is holding a this clinic for youth ages 11-16.
Starts at: Sat Sep 09, 12:30 PM
Ends at: Sat Sep 09, 01:30 PM
Address: 5092 Access Road, Carrabassett Valley, ME 04947
This race will be held Saturday September 11th for ages 5 & under
Starts at: Sun Aug 08, 12:00 AM
Ends at: Sun Aug 08, 03:00 PM
Address: 9 Tenney Hill Rd, Monson, ME
Join us for an evening of tunes outside on the deck. Emerging from the depths of Northern Maine in Aroostook County, Brad Hutchinson has been stirring up jams since 2010 and most recently with a...
Starts at: Sun Aug 08, 01:00 AM
Ends at: Sun Aug 08, 04:00 PM
The Kennebec on Fire Festival is scheduled to take place from 4 to 7 pm Sunday, Aug. 29, at Coburn Park in Skowhegan. The festival will feature five fire brazier sculptures being lit on the river...
Comments / 0