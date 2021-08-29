Cancel
Bingham, ME

Live events coming up in Bingham

Posted by 
Bingham News Beat
 4 days ago

(BINGHAM, ME) Live events are coming to Bingham.

With new technologies allowing live content to be experienced remotely in new ways, remote versions of live events from theater to standup comedy are beginning to fill up the calendar.

Even as technology progresses, meanwhile, venues and entertainers have also adapted in-person events, shifting formats to accommodate social distancing.

Here is a list of live events coming up, including both in-person and online in Bingham:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3DKvQa_0bgSvgWB00

Firearms Hunter Safety: Homestudy and Skills and Exam Day - Mercer

Norridgewock, ME | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Tue Aug 08, 03:00 PM

Ends at: Wed Sep 09, 06:00 PM

Address: 1015 Beech Hill Road, #A, Mercer, ME 04957

Firearms Hunter Safety Course Course dates are August 24, 25 & September 1; 6pm-9pm (all days)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2HwKr3_0bgSvgWB00

.22's and You: An Introduction to Rifles

Guilford, ME | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sun Sep 09, 10:00 AM

Ends at: Sun Sep 09, 02:00 PM

Address: Big Pine Road, Willimantic, ME 04443

The Big Pine Gun Club Youth Foundation is holding a this clinic for youth ages 11-16.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2VYdzC_0bgSvgWB00

Balance Bike Race

Kingfield, ME | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sat Sep 09, 12:30 PM

Ends at: Sat Sep 09, 01:30 PM

Address: 5092 Access Road, Carrabassett Valley, ME 04947

This race will be held Saturday September 11th for ages 5 & under

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1lBsWM_0bgSvgWB00

Brad Hutchinson Project @ The Lakeshore House

Monson, ME | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun Aug 08, 12:00 AM

Ends at: Sun Aug 08, 03:00 PM

Address: 9 Tenney Hill Rd, Monson, ME

Join us for an evening of tunes outside on the deck. Emerging from the depths of Northern Maine in Aroostook County, Brad Hutchinson has been stirring up jams since 2010 and most recently with a...

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2JE4Zr_0bgSvgWB00

Kennebec on Fire Festival

Skowhegan, ME | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun Aug 08, 01:00 AM

Ends at: Sun Aug 08, 04:00 PM

The Kennebec on Fire Festival is scheduled to take place from 4 to 7 pm Sunday, Aug. 29, at Coburn Park in Skowhegan. The festival will feature five fire brazier sculptures being lit on the river...

Bingham News Beat

Bingham, ME
With Bingham News Beat, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

