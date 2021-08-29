What’s up Fairfield: Local events calendar

(FAIRFIELD, MT) Fairfield is ready for live events.

With new technologies allowing live content to be shared remotely in new ways, enriched remote versions of everything from live talks to stand-up comedy are cropping up.

At the same time, as the U.S. vaccination effort progresses and local health authorities update social distancing guidelines, in-person events are becoming a possibility in some areas as well.

Here is a list of live events coming up, including both in-person and online in Fairfield:

Plein air painting Ulm, MT | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun Aug 08, 12:00 AM

Ends at: Sun Aug 08, 04:00 PM

Address: 342 Ulm Vaughn Rd, Ulm, MT

Plein air painting at First Peoples Buffalo Jump State Park, 342 Ulm Vaughn Rd, Ulm, United States on Sun Aug 29 2021 at 01:00 pm to 05:00 pm

Great Falls Voyagers vs. Billings Mustangs Great Falls, MT | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 06:00 PM

Ends at: Sun Aug 08, 11:00 AM

Address: 1015 25th St N, Great Falls, MT

Buy Great Falls Voyagers vs. Billings Mustangs tickets to see baseball live and in-person on Sat, Aug 28, 2021 7:00 pm at Centene Stadium in Great Falls, MT.

Montana Shakespeare in the Parks Choteau, MT | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun Aug 08, 05:00 AM

Ends at: Sun Aug 08, 07:00 PM

Address: 424 7th Ave NW, Choteau, MT

Midsummer Night's Dream in Choteau is on Facebook. To connect with Midsummer Night's Dream in Choteau, join Facebook today.

SCCA Autocross at Montana Expo Park Great Falls, MT | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun Aug 08, 07:00 AM

Ends at: Sun Aug 08, 04:00 PM

Address: 400 3rd St NW, Great Falls, MT

Autocross allows you to hone your driving skills on a closed, paved course. Run against the clock with your daily driver, modified, or prepared vehicle. If yo...

"Resume Score Maximizer" — Do You Know Your Resume Score? — Great Falls Great Falls, MT | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Tue Aug 08, 05:00 AM

Ends at: Tue Aug 08, 06:00 PM

Discover The Critical Mistakes in Your Resume, so that you can effectively Find, Land and Thrive in Your Dream Job About this event Discover The Critical Mistakes in Your Resume, so that you can...