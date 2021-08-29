Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Fairfield, MT

What’s up Fairfield: Local events calendar

Posted by 
Fairfield News Alert
Fairfield News Alert
 4 days ago

(FAIRFIELD, MT) Fairfield is ready for live events.

With new technologies allowing live content to be shared remotely in new ways, enriched remote versions of everything from live talks to stand-up comedy are cropping up.

At the same time, as the U.S. vaccination effort progresses and local health authorities update social distancing guidelines, in-person events are becoming a possibility in some areas as well.

Here is a list of live events coming up, including both in-person and online in Fairfield:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1CP9vu_0bgSvfdS00

Plein air painting

Ulm, MT | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun Aug 08, 12:00 AM

Ends at: Sun Aug 08, 04:00 PM

Address: 342 Ulm Vaughn Rd, Ulm, MT

Plein air painting at First Peoples Buffalo Jump State Park, 342 Ulm Vaughn Rd, Ulm, United States on Sun Aug 29 2021 at 01:00 pm to 05:00 pm

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Hhv9u_0bgSvfdS00

Great Falls Voyagers vs. Billings Mustangs

Great Falls, MT | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 06:00 PM

Ends at: Sun Aug 08, 11:00 AM

Address: 1015 25th St N, Great Falls, MT

Buy Great Falls Voyagers vs. Billings Mustangs tickets to see baseball live and in-person on Sat, Aug 28, 2021 7:00 pm at Centene Stadium in Great Falls, MT.

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1DLZxo_0bgSvfdS00

Montana Shakespeare in the Parks

Choteau, MT | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun Aug 08, 05:00 AM

Ends at: Sun Aug 08, 07:00 PM

Address: 424 7th Ave NW, Choteau, MT

Midsummer Night's Dream in Choteau is on Facebook. To connect with Midsummer Night's Dream in Choteau, join Facebook today.

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2zNFCt_0bgSvfdS00

SCCA Autocross at Montana Expo Park

Great Falls, MT | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun Aug 08, 07:00 AM

Ends at: Sun Aug 08, 04:00 PM

Address: 400 3rd St NW, Great Falls, MT

Autocross allows you to hone your driving skills on a closed, paved course. Run against the clock with your daily driver, modified, or prepared vehicle. If yo...

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0H8hAD_0bgSvfdS00

"Resume Score Maximizer" — Do You Know Your Resume Score? — Great Falls

Great Falls, MT | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Tue Aug 08, 05:00 AM

Ends at: Tue Aug 08, 06:00 PM

Discover The Critical Mistakes in Your Resume, so that you can effectively Find, Land and Thrive in Your Dream Job About this event Discover The Critical Mistakes in Your Resume, so that you can...

Learn More

Comments / 0

Fairfield News Alert

Fairfield News Alert

Fairfield, MT
14
Followers
197
Post
883
Views
ABOUT

With Fairfield News Alert, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Fairfield, MT
Government
City
Choteau, MT
City
Ulm, MT
City
Great Falls, MT
City
Buffalo, MT
City
Fairfield, MT
Local
Montana Government
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Local Events#Great Falls Voyagers#Billings Mustangs#Mt Midsummer Night#St Nw#Mt Autocross#Land And Thrive
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Facebook
Related
Texas StateNBC News

With abortion curbed in Texas, medication abortion bill about to become law

As a novel six-week abortion ban has significantly curtailed abortion care in Texas, another bill, aimed at restricting medication abortion, is set to become law in the state. The Legislature this week advanced the bill, called Senate Bill 4, which would limit access to medication abortions for many. For now, patients can obtain the medication up until 10 weeks of pregnancy in the state. The measure would prevent physicians from administering it to people who are more than seven weeks pregnant and prohibit the pills from being mailed in Texas.
PoliticsPosted by
The Hill

Japanese Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga to step down

Japanese Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga on Friday announced that he would be stepping down from his position as his approval ratings continued to fall due to his handling of the coronavirus pandemic. Suga, 72, said he would not contest the ruling party's leadership race in a few weeks, ahead of...
Public SafetyPosted by
NBC News

Former DA indicted for allegedly 'showing favor' to men accused of killing Ahmaud Arbery

A former Georgia district attorney was indicted by a grand jury Thursday for allegedly showing preference to the men accused of killing Ahmaud Arbery last year. Jaquelyn Lee Johnson was indicted on charges of violation of oath of public officer and obstruction of a police officer, Georgia Attorney General Chris Carr announced. Johnson served as Brunswick Judicial Circuit District Attorney when Arbery, a 25-year-old Black man, was shot last February. Johnson ultimately lost re-election in November.

Comments / 0

Community Policy