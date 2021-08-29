Cancel
Kirklin, IN

Kirklin events coming up

Posted by 
Kirklin News Watch
Kirklin News Watch
 4 days ago

(KIRKLIN, IN) Kirklin has a full slate of live events coming up.

With venues and artists using groundbreaking digital tools to present live content to remote audiences, performers that previously would have depended on in-person attendance are now able to channel their unique energy into digital formats.

Simultaneously, venues from bars to coffeehouses and music clubs are adapting in-person formats to allow social distancing.

Here is a list of live events coming up, including both in-person and online in Kirklin:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2BwH94_0bgSvekj00

Lebanon Tiny Hitters T-Ball 5:30 - Lebanon, IN 2021

Lebanon, IN | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Thu Aug 08, 02:30 PM

Ends at: Thu Sep 09, 03:30 PM

Address: 1601 Longley Dr, Lebanon, IN

At the Lebanon Tiny Hitters T-Ball Program, participants will slide into the basics of T-Ball such as throwing, hitting and fielding. Each T-Ball practice will consist of learning the proper basic...

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3nR5k7_0bgSvekj00

Read between the Wines Book Club

Sheridan, IN | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sun Sep 09, 11:00 AM

Ends at: Sun Sep 09, 12:00 PM

Address: 28153 W Ditch Rd., Sheridan, IN 46069

Steve Cain joins us in September to discuss his book, "Sunset Kings"!

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=16pVsn_0bgSvekj00

Celebration of life

Lebanon, IN | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun Aug 08, 11:30 AM

Here is James Kutz’s obituary. Please accept Echovita’s sincere condolences. It is with great sadness that we announce the death of James Kutz of Lebanon, Indiana, born in Fort Atkinson...

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2rlAO5_0bgSvekj00

Harten Hund Festival

Kempton, IN | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Fri Oct 10, 07:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Oct 10, 02:00 PM

Address: Hansastraße 20, 46049 Oberhausen

Die Harten Hund Booking Agentur lädt ein zu 2 Tagen mega live Acts und schönem Rahmenprogramm

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2EMK4K_0bgSvekj00

Golf Outing

Frankfort, IN | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun Aug 08, 11:00 AM

Address: 775 N Co Rd 700 W, Frankfort, IN

The 2021 St. James Golf Outing Now is the time to get your foursome together for a day of fun and fellowship and to help raise funds for the SJLS 8th Grade trip to Washington D.C. If you would...

Kirklin News Watch

Kirklin News Watch

Kirklin, IN
With Kirklin News Watch, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

City
Frankfort, IN
Indiana State
Indiana Obituaries
City
Kirklin, IN
Local
Indiana Entertainment
State
Indiana State
City
Lebanon, IN
