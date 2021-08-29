Kirklin events coming up

(KIRKLIN, IN) Kirklin has a full slate of live events coming up.

With venues and artists using groundbreaking digital tools to present live content to remote audiences, performers that previously would have depended on in-person attendance are now able to channel their unique energy into digital formats.

Simultaneously, venues from bars to coffeehouses and music clubs are adapting in-person formats to allow social distancing.

Here is a list of live events coming up, including both in-person and online in Kirklin:

Lebanon Tiny Hitters T-Ball 5:30 - Lebanon, IN 2021 Lebanon, IN | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Thu Aug 08, 02:30 PM

Ends at: Thu Sep 09, 03:30 PM

Address: 1601 Longley Dr, Lebanon, IN

At the Lebanon Tiny Hitters T-Ball Program, participants will slide into the basics of T-Ball such as throwing, hitting and fielding. Each T-Ball practice will consist of learning the proper basic...

Read between the Wines Book Club Sheridan, IN | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sun Sep 09, 11:00 AM

Ends at: Sun Sep 09, 12:00 PM

Address: 28153 W Ditch Rd., Sheridan, IN 46069

Steve Cain joins us in September to discuss his book, "Sunset Kings"!

Celebration of life Lebanon, IN | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun Aug 08, 11:30 AM

Here is James Kutz’s obituary. Please accept Echovita’s sincere condolences. It is with great sadness that we announce the death of James Kutz of Lebanon, Indiana, born in Fort Atkinson...

Harten Hund Festival Kempton, IN | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Fri Oct 10, 07:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Oct 10, 02:00 PM

Address: Hansastraße 20, 46049 Oberhausen

Die Harten Hund Booking Agentur lädt ein zu 2 Tagen mega live Acts und schönem Rahmenprogramm

Golf Outing Frankfort, IN | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun Aug 08, 11:00 AM

Address: 775 N Co Rd 700 W, Frankfort, IN

The 2021 St. James Golf Outing Now is the time to get your foursome together for a day of fun and fellowship and to help raise funds for the SJLS 8th Grade trip to Washington D.C. If you would...