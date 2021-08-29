Garden Valley calendar: Coming events

(GARDEN VALLEY, ID) Garden Valley is ready for live events.

With venues and artists using groundbreaking digital tools to present live content to remote audiences, performers that previously would have depended on in-person attendance are now able to channel their unique energy into digital formats.

Simultaneously, venues from bars to coffeehouses and music clubs are adapting in-person formats to allow social distancing.

Here is a list of live events coming up, including both in-person and online in Garden Valley:

In This Moment & Black Veil Brides w/ special guests DED Garden City, ID | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Tue Oct 10, 05:00 PM

Ends at: Tue Oct 10, 08:00 PM

Address: 4983 Glenwood St., Garden City, ID 83714

In This Moment & Black Veil Brides w/ special guests DED

2021 BAF Legends of Advertising Golf Tournament Garden City, ID | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Fri Sep 09, 07:00 AM

Ends at: Fri Sep 09, 02:00 PM

Address: 15711 N Horseshoe Bend Rd, Garden City, ID 83714

A bad day at the golf course still beats a good day at the office… Come play your best poker hand at this years 'Ace in the Hole'

Dub FX - Arena Garden Garden Valley, ID | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun Aug 08, 10:00 AM

Ends at: Sun Aug 08, 07:00 PM

Address: Banks Lowman Rd, Garden Valley, ID

Explore all upcoming dub fx events in Lowman, Idaho, find information & tickets for upcoming dub fx events happening in Lowman, Idaho.

GEAS Banquet 2022 Garden City, ID | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sat Mar 03, 05:00 PM

Ends at: Sat Mar 03, 08:00 PM

Address: 2900 West Chinden Boulevard, Garden City, ID 83714

Join GEAS for a night of great food, an awesome silent auction, excellent guest speaker Lauren McGough, and wonderful company!

Practical DevOps & Continuous Delivery 2 Days Training in Mississauga Lowman, ID | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Mon Aug 08, 08:00 AM

Ends at: Mon Aug 08, 04:00 PM

Address: Lowman, ID

Our classroom TRAINING PROVIDES YOU THE OPPORTUNITY TO INTERACT WITH INSTRUCTORS AND BENEFIT FROM FACE-to-face instruction.COURSE DESCRIPTION: DevOps and Continuous Delivery are a set of...