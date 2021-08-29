Cancel
Garden Valley, ID

Garden Valley calendar: Coming events

Garden Valley News Flash
Garden Valley News Flash
 4 days ago

(GARDEN VALLEY, ID) Garden Valley is ready for live events.

With venues and artists using groundbreaking digital tools to present live content to remote audiences, performers that previously would have depended on in-person attendance are now able to channel their unique energy into digital formats.

Simultaneously, venues from bars to coffeehouses and music clubs are adapting in-person formats to allow social distancing.

Here is a list of live events coming up, including both in-person and online in Garden Valley:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Ji96L_0bgSvds000

In This Moment & Black Veil Brides w/ special guests DED

Garden City, ID | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Tue Oct 10, 05:00 PM

Ends at: Tue Oct 10, 08:00 PM

Address: 4983 Glenwood St., Garden City, ID 83714

In This Moment & Black Veil Brides w/ special guests DED

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=01hQpS_0bgSvds000

2021 BAF Legends of Advertising Golf Tournament

Garden City, ID | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Fri Sep 09, 07:00 AM

Ends at: Fri Sep 09, 02:00 PM

Address: 15711 N Horseshoe Bend Rd, Garden City, ID 83714

A bad day at the golf course still beats a good day at the office…  Come play your best poker hand at this years 'Ace in the Hole'

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3qWi4l_0bgSvds000

Dub FX - Arena Garden

Garden Valley, ID | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun Aug 08, 10:00 AM

Ends at: Sun Aug 08, 07:00 PM

Address: Banks Lowman Rd, Garden Valley, ID

Explore all upcoming dub fx events in Lowman, Idaho, find information & tickets for upcoming dub fx events happening in Lowman, Idaho.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2sJhk8_0bgSvds000

GEAS Banquet 2022

Garden City, ID | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sat Mar 03, 05:00 PM

Ends at: Sat Mar 03, 08:00 PM

Address: 2900 West Chinden Boulevard, Garden City, ID 83714

Join GEAS for a night of great food, an awesome silent auction, excellent guest speaker Lauren McGough, and wonderful company!

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1pMvwk_0bgSvds000

Practical DevOps & Continuous Delivery 2 Days Training in Mississauga

Lowman, ID | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Mon Aug 08, 08:00 AM

Ends at: Mon Aug 08, 04:00 PM

Address: Lowman, ID

Our classroom TRAINING PROVIDES YOU THE OPPORTUNITY TO INTERACT WITH INSTRUCTORS AND BENEFIT FROM FACE-to-face instruction.COURSE DESCRIPTION: DevOps and Continuous Delivery are a set of...

