Osborne, KS

Coming soon: Osborne events

(OSBORNE, KS) Live events are lining up on the Osborne calendar.

With venues and artists using groundbreaking digital tools to present live content to remote audiences, performers that previously would have depended on in-person attendance are now able to channel their unique energy into digital formats.

Simultaneously, venues from bars to coffeehouses and music clubs are adapting in-person formats to allow social distancing.

Here is a list of live events coming up, including both in-person and online in Osborne:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3w36KM_0bgSvczH00

The Boss Baby: Family Business

Russell, KS | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Aug 08, 05:00 PM

Ends at: Sun Aug 08, 05:47 PM

Address: 629 N Main St, Russell, KS

Now adults, Tim Templeton is a stay-at-home dad for two adorable daughters, while his estranged brother, Ted, is a big-shot CEO. They come together in an unexpected way when they take a magical...

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0FuboZ_0bgSvczH00

Funeral service

Lincoln, KS | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Mon Aug 08, 04:30 PM

Address: 111 E Elm St, Lincoln, KS

Here is Thelma Smith’s obituary. Please accept Echovita’s sincere condolences. It is with great sadness that we announce the death of Thelma Smith of Lincoln, Kansas, who passed away on August 24...

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3MX0fC_0bgSvczH00

Lincoln County Comprehensive Plan Meeting

Lincoln, KS | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Tue Aug 08, 04:00 AM

Ends at: Tue Aug 08, 05:30 PM

Address: 122 E Lincoln Ave, Lincoln, KS

August 31, 2021 @ 6:00 pm - 7:30 pm - Your help is needed in updating Lincoln County’s Comprehensive Plan for the next 20 years of growth and success in Lincoln County. Sign up for email alerts...

ABOUT

With Osborne News Watch, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Obituary#Live Events
