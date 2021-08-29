Cancel
Rabun Gap, GA

Events on the Rabun Gap calendar

Rabun Gap Voice
Rabun Gap Voice
 4 days ago

(RABUN GAP, GA) Rabun Gap is ready for live events.

With groundbreaking digital tools, live content is now being presented to remote audiences, creating a new kind of live-remote experience for everything from theater to stand-up comedy and live talks.

At the same time, some areas are beginning to allow more in-person events, and entertainers and venues are adapting live formats to accommodate social distancing.

These events are coming up in the Rabun Gap area:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0TrH2L_0bgSvb6Y00

Wild Woman Project New Moon Circle

Dillard, GA | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Tue Sep 09, 09:00 AM

Ends at: Tue Sep 09, 12:00 PM

Address: 65 Trapper Lane, Dillard, GA 30537

Join me at the beautiful Moon and the Magician for a new moon ceremony to meditate on what is and to bring forth what is wanted and needed.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0IJuhB_0bgSvb6Y00

The Malpass Brothers

Clayton, GA | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sat Sep 09, 04:30 PM

Ends at: Sat Sep 09, 07:00 PM

Address: 201 West Savannah Street, Clayton, GA 30525

Retrobilly duo The Malpass Brothers are the Closest thing to Nashville's Golden Age!

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2W2H5Y_0bgSvb6Y00

Trybal Gatherings | Atlanta Day Camp 2021

Clayton, GA | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sat Sep 09, 06:30 AM

Ends at: Sat Sep 09, 07:30 PM

Address: 70 Darom Lane, Clayton, GA 30525

Get back to your roots at Jewish summer camp for adults!

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1hJzGw_0bgSvb6Y00

Curtains Up! at Highlands Playhouse

Highlands, NC | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Wed Aug 08, 05:00 PM

Ends at: Mon Sep 09, 04:59 PM

Address: 362 Oak St, Highlands, NC

This original tribute to the best of Broadway and beyond was created by our very own Playhouse artistic team, led by Marshall Carby and Jimmy Lewis. This all new original revue, featuring some of...

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=29468W_0bgSvb6Y00

The Changing South

Highlands, NC | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Mon Aug 08, 11:00 PM

Ends at: Tue Aug 08, 01:00 PM

Address: 348 S 5th St, Highlands, NC

Over the last 40 years, the South has experienced social and economic change at a dizzying pace. During this period, the South was transformed from a poor region to a golden “go go” region on the...

ABOUT

With Rabun Gap Voice, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

