Events on the Fullerton calendar
(FULLERTON, NE) Fullerton has a full slate of live events coming up.
These events are coming up in the Fullerton area:
Starts at: Tue Sep 09, 06:00 AM
Ends at: Tue Sep 09, 02:00 PM
Address: 2657 44th Avenue, Columbus, NE 68601
This 8 hour training is designed to give participants skills with mental health crisis.
Starts at: Tue Oct 10, 06:30 AM
Ends at: Tue Oct 10, 01:30 PM
Address: 2563 44th Avenue, Columbus, NE 68601
This meeting will be held in both the North and South Building. You will get a follow up email letting you know where to go.
Starts at: Wed Oct 10, 06:30 AM
Ends at: Wed Oct 10, 01:30 PM
Address: 2563 4tth Ave, South Building, Columbus, NE 68601
Presenter(s): Abby Pfister Northeast Region ASD Coordinator Audience: This training is only for staff who currently work with a teacher/S
Starts at: Wed Oct 10, 06:30 AM
Ends at: Wed Oct 10, 09:30 AM
Address: 2657 44th Avenue, Columbus, NE 68601
Brooke Kavan and Laura Plas will be hosting this event.
Starts at: Mon Aug 08, 07:00 AM
Ends at: Mon Aug 08, 10:00 AM
Address: 2657 44th Avenue, Columbus, NE 68601
Zoom (link will be sent prior to training date) $40 Fee for materials (will be invoiced) PRESENTERS: Mary Schlieder, PEERS Implementor
