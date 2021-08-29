Events on the Fullerton calendar

(FULLERTON, NE) Fullerton has a full slate of live events coming up.

With venues and artists using groundbreaking digital tools to present live content to remote audiences, performers that previously would have depended on in-person attendance are now able to channel their unique energy into digital formats.

At the same time, as the U.S. vaccination effort progresses and local health authorities update social distancing guidelines, in-person events are becoming a possibility in some areas as well.

These events are coming up in the Fullerton area:

ESU 7 Mental Health First Aid Columbus, NE | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Tue Sep 09, 06:00 AM

Ends at: Tue Sep 09, 02:00 PM

Address: 2657 44th Avenue, Columbus, NE 68601

This 8 hour training is designed to give participants skills with mental health crisis.

ESU 7 Resource Meeting Columbus, NE | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Tue Oct 10, 06:30 AM

Ends at: Tue Oct 10, 01:30 PM

Address: 2563 44th Avenue, Columbus, NE 68601

This meeting will be held in both the North and South Building. You will get a follow up email letting you know where to go.

(ASD) One-Day Overview of Intensive Teaching of Verbal Behavior Columbus, NE | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Wed Oct 10, 06:30 AM

Ends at: Wed Oct 10, 01:30 PM

Address: 2563 4tth Ave, South Building, Columbus, NE 68601

Presenter(s): Abby Pfister Northeast Region ASD Coordinator Audience: This training is only for staff who currently work with a teacher/S

ESU 7 Grading, Session 1 Columbus, NE | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Wed Oct 10, 06:30 AM

Ends at: Wed Oct 10, 09:30 AM

Address: 2657 44th Avenue, Columbus, NE 68601

Brooke Kavan and Laura Plas will be hosting this event.

(ASD) Training on the PEERS Social Skills Model Columbus, NE | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Mon Aug 08, 07:00 AM

Ends at: Mon Aug 08, 10:00 AM

Address: 2657 44th Avenue, Columbus, NE 68601

Zoom (link will be sent prior to training date) $40 Fee for materials (will be invoiced) PRESENTERS: Mary Schlieder, PEERS Implementor