Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Ferron, UT

Ferron calendar: Events coming up

Posted by 
Ferron Bulletin
Ferron Bulletin
 4 days ago

(FERRON, UT) Live events are lining up on the Ferron calendar.

With venues and artists using groundbreaking digital tools to present live content to remote audiences, performers that previously would have depended on in-person attendance are now able to channel their unique energy into digital formats.

Simultaneously, venues from bars to coffeehouses and music clubs are adapting in-person formats to allow social distancing.

Here is a list of live events coming up, including both in-person and online in Ferron:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Vccbi_0bgSvZHy00

Joe's Valley Fest

Castle Dale, UT | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Thu Sep 09, 04:00 PM

Ends at: Sun Sep 09, 11:00 AM

Address: 75 South 400 East, Castle Dale, UT 84513

An award winning festival highlighting the climbing and community that make Joe's Valley unique.

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1SVkeN_0bgSvZHy00

Plein Air Painting Competition and Artist Studio Tour

Spring City, UT | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Aug 08, 05:00 PM

Ends at: Sat Sep 09, 04:59 PM

This is the 15th Annual Spring City Arts Plein Air Painting Competition and Artist Studio Tour, one of Utah\'s longest running premier plein air painting events. Artists paint from August 28 to...

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3av0PD_0bgSvZHy00

All School Orientation — Wasatch Academy | America's Boarding School for Generation Z

Mt Pleasant, UT | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Mon Aug 08, 09:00 AM

Ends at: Mon Aug 08, 10:00 AM

Address: 120 S 100 W, Mt Pleasant, UT

120 South 100 West, Mt. Pleasant, Utah 84647 | Phone (435) 462-1400 or (800) 634-4690 | Email info@wasatchacademy.org Copyright © 2021 Wasatch Academy. All Rights Reserved. | Contact Web Editor...

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1eq8Nf_0bgSvZHy00

Planetarium Show (7:00): Exploring New Horizons

Ephraim, UT | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Thu Sep 09, 06:00 PM

Ends at: Thu Sep 09, 06:55 PM

Address: 111 E Center Street, GRSC Room 324, Ephraim, UT 84627

Planetarium show about the seasonal night sky in central Utah.  Come see what constellations are visible this season.

Learn More

Comments / 0

Ferron Bulletin

Ferron Bulletin

Ferron, UT
9
Followers
179
Post
282
Views
ABOUT

With Ferron Bulletin, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Utah Government
City
Ferron, UT
City
Ephraim, UT
State
Utah State
City
Spring City, UT
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Ferron
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Live Events#Arts#Wasatch Academy
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
Related
Texas StateNBC News

With abortion curbed in Texas, medication abortion bill about to become law

As a novel six-week abortion ban has significantly curtailed abortion care in Texas, another bill, aimed at restricting medication abortion, is set to become law in the state. The Legislature this week advanced the bill, called Senate Bill 4, which would limit access to medication abortions for many. For now, patients can obtain the medication up until 10 weeks of pregnancy in the state. The measure would prevent physicians from administering it to people who are more than seven weeks pregnant and prohibit the pills from being mailed in Texas.
PoliticsPosted by
The Hill

Japanese Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga to step down

Japanese Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga on Friday announced that he would be stepping down from his position as his approval ratings continued to fall due to his handling of the coronavirus pandemic. Suga, 72, said he would not contest the ruling party's leadership race in a few weeks, ahead of...
Public SafetyPosted by
NBC News

Former DA indicted for allegedly 'showing favor' to men accused of killing Ahmaud Arbery

A former Georgia district attorney was indicted by a grand jury Thursday for allegedly showing preference to the men accused of killing Ahmaud Arbery last year. Jaquelyn Lee Johnson was indicted on charges of violation of oath of public officer and obstruction of a police officer, Georgia Attorney General Chris Carr announced. Johnson served as Brunswick Judicial Circuit District Attorney when Arbery, a 25-year-old Black man, was shot last February. Johnson ultimately lost re-election in November.

Comments / 0

Community Policy