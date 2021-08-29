Ferron calendar: Events coming up

(FERRON, UT) Live events are lining up on the Ferron calendar.

With venues and artists using groundbreaking digital tools to present live content to remote audiences, performers that previously would have depended on in-person attendance are now able to channel their unique energy into digital formats.

Simultaneously, venues from bars to coffeehouses and music clubs are adapting in-person formats to allow social distancing.

Here is a list of live events coming up, including both in-person and online in Ferron:

Joe's Valley Fest Castle Dale, UT | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Thu Sep 09, 04:00 PM

Ends at: Sun Sep 09, 11:00 AM

Address: 75 South 400 East, Castle Dale, UT 84513

An award winning festival highlighting the climbing and community that make Joe's Valley unique.

Plein Air Painting Competition and Artist Studio Tour Spring City, UT | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Aug 08, 05:00 PM

Ends at: Sat Sep 09, 04:59 PM

This is the 15th Annual Spring City Arts Plein Air Painting Competition and Artist Studio Tour, one of Utah\'s longest running premier plein air painting events. Artists paint from August 28 to...

All School Orientation — Wasatch Academy | America's Boarding School for Generation Z Mt Pleasant, UT | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Mon Aug 08, 09:00 AM

Ends at: Mon Aug 08, 10:00 AM

Address: 120 S 100 W, Mt Pleasant, UT

Planetarium Show (7:00): Exploring New Horizons Ephraim, UT | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Thu Sep 09, 06:00 PM

Ends at: Thu Sep 09, 06:55 PM

Address: 111 E Center Street, GRSC Room 324, Ephraim, UT 84627

Planetarium show about the seasonal night sky in central Utah. Come see what constellations are visible this season.