Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Linton, ND

What’s up Linton: Local events calendar

Posted by 
Linton Digest
Linton Digest
 4 days ago

(LINTON, ND) Live events are coming to Linton.

With new technologies allowing live content to be shared remotely in new ways, enriched remote versions of everything from live talks to stand-up comedy are cropping up.

Even as technology progresses, meanwhile, venues and entertainers have also adapted in-person events, shifting formats to accommodate social distancing.

Check out these live events, coming up both in-person and remote in and around Linton:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1nb2zi_0bgSvYPF00

JOBS Program Listening Session - FT Yates Session Two

Fort Yates, ND | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Fri Sep 09, 11:00 AM

Ends at: Fri Sep 09, 12:00 PM

Address: 100 Standing Rock Avenue, Fort Yates, ND 58538

Share your experience with the JOBS Program to help us understand how we can improve.

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2ktcJX_0bgSvYPF00

Vollyeball

Strasburg, ND | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Tue Aug 08, 11:00 AM

Address: 307 Main St, Strasburg, ND

Vollyeball is on Facebook. To connect with Vollyeball, join Facebook today.

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=329fRz_0bgSvYPF00

GCF (CO-OP) Varsity Football @ SB (CO-OP)

Wishek, ND | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 05:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Aug 08, 07:00 PM

The South Border co-op [Wishek/Ashley] (Wishek, ND) varsity football team has a home conference game vs. Grant County co-op [Carson/Elgin-New Leipzig]/Flasher (Elgin, ND) on Friday, August 20 @ 7p.

Learn More

Comments / 0

Linton Digest

Linton Digest

Linton, ND
5
Followers
164
Post
221
Views
ABOUT

With Linton Digest, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Fort Yates, ND
City
Elgin, ND
City
Strasburg, ND
City
Wishek, ND
City
Linton, ND
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Local Events#Stand Up Comedy#Wishek Ashley#Carson Elgin New Leipzig
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Facebook
NewsBreak
Jobs
Related
Texas StateNBC News

With abortion curbed in Texas, medication abortion bill about to become law

As a novel six-week abortion ban has significantly curtailed abortion care in Texas, another bill, aimed at restricting medication abortion, is set to become law in the state. The Legislature this week advanced the bill, called Senate Bill 4, which would limit access to medication abortions for many. For now, patients can obtain the medication up until 10 weeks of pregnancy in the state. The measure would prevent physicians from administering it to people who are more than seven weeks pregnant and prohibit the pills from being mailed in Texas.
PoliticsPosted by
The Hill

Japanese Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga to step down

Japanese Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga on Friday announced that he would be stepping down from his position as his approval ratings continued to fall due to his handling of the coronavirus pandemic. Suga, 72, said he would not contest the ruling party's leadership race in a few weeks, ahead of...
Public SafetyPosted by
NBC News

Former DA indicted for allegedly 'showing favor' to men accused of killing Ahmaud Arbery

A former Georgia district attorney was indicted by a grand jury Thursday for allegedly showing preference to the men accused of killing Ahmaud Arbery last year. Jaquelyn Lee Johnson was indicted on charges of violation of oath of public officer and obstruction of a police officer, Georgia Attorney General Chris Carr announced. Johnson served as Brunswick Judicial Circuit District Attorney when Arbery, a 25-year-old Black man, was shot last February. Johnson ultimately lost re-election in November.

Comments / 0

Community Policy