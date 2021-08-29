What’s up Linton: Local events calendar

(LINTON, ND) Live events are coming to Linton.

With new technologies allowing live content to be shared remotely in new ways, enriched remote versions of everything from live talks to stand-up comedy are cropping up.

Even as technology progresses, meanwhile, venues and entertainers have also adapted in-person events, shifting formats to accommodate social distancing.

Check out these live events, coming up both in-person and remote in and around Linton:

JOBS Program Listening Session - FT Yates Session Two Fort Yates, ND

Starts at: Fri Sep 09, 11:00 AM

Ends at: Fri Sep 09, 12:00 PM

Address: 100 Standing Rock Avenue, Fort Yates, ND 58538

Share your experience with the JOBS Program to help us understand how we can improve.

Vollyeball Strasburg, ND

Starts at: Tue Aug 08, 11:00 AM

Address: 307 Main St, Strasburg, ND

GCF (CO-OP) Varsity Football @ SB (CO-OP) Wishek, ND

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 05:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Aug 08, 07:00 PM

The South Border co-op [Wishek/Ashley] (Wishek, ND) varsity football team has a home conference game vs. Grant County co-op [Carson/Elgin-New Leipzig]/Flasher (Elgin, ND) on Friday, August 20 @ 7p.