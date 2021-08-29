Live events Mount Nebo — what’s coming up
(MOUNT NEBO, WV) Mount Nebo has a full slate of live events coming up.
With groundbreaking digital tools, live content is now being presented to remote audiences, creating a new kind of live-remote experience for everything from theater to stand-up comedy and live talks.
At the same time, some areas are beginning to allow more in-person events, and entertainers and venues are adapting live formats to accommodate social distancing.
These events are coming up in the Mount Nebo area:
Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 05:00 AM
Ends at: Sat Aug 08, 08:00 PM
The George Dorne Trio will be at GDB on August 13th from 8pm to 11pm! Come enjoy an evening of great live music and ice cold beer!
Starts at: Tue Aug 08, 03:00 PM
Ends at: Tue Aug 08, 04:15 PM
Address: (zoom link will be emailed soon), Mount Olive, WV 25185
Discover the power of your breath to relieve stress, ease anxiety and calm your mind in a free LIVE and interactive session.
Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 09:00 PM
Ends at: Sun Aug 08, 09:00 PM
Our mission is to support IACU members throughout their careers. Register now and receive an athletic grant.
Starts at: Sun Aug 08, 11:00 AM
Address: 6571 Shoestring Trail, Williamsburg, WV
acrylic art painting at the community building! old buzzards are also invited ADULT PAINT WITH SANDY CLASS! To be held, Sunday, August 29, 2021 at 2:00 at the Williamsburg Community Building. AGES...
Starts at: Sat Sep 09, 11:00 AM
Ends at: Sat Sep 09, 01:00 PM
Address: Hilltop Union Cemetery, Hilltop, WV 25855
Hosting a memorial service for Cassandra Young at Hilltop Union Cemetery. September 18th at 2 p.m. Gathering afterward TBA.
