Live events Mount Nebo — what’s coming up

(MOUNT NEBO, WV) Mount Nebo has a full slate of live events coming up.

These events are coming up in the Mount Nebo area:

Live Music by The George Dorne Trio Summersville, WV | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 05:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Aug 08, 08:00 PM

The George Dorne Trio will be at GDB on August 13th from 8pm to 11pm! Come enjoy an evening of great live music and ice cold beer!

Beyond Breath - An Introduction to SKY Breath Meditation - Mount Olive Mount Olive, WV | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Tue Aug 08, 03:00 PM

Ends at: Tue Aug 08, 04:15 PM

Address: (zoom link will be emailed soon), Mount Olive, WV 25185

Discover the power of your breath to relieve stress, ease anxiety and calm your mind in a free LIVE and interactive session.

West Virginia Athletic Grants Summersville, WV | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 09:00 PM

Ends at: Sun Aug 08, 09:00 PM

Our mission is to support IACU members throughout their careers. Register now and receive an athletic grant.

Art class for old mother hens and chicks! Williamsburg, WV | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun Aug 08, 11:00 AM

Address: 6571 Shoestring Trail, Williamsburg, WV

acrylic art painting at the community building! old buzzards are also invited ADULT PAINT WITH SANDY CLASS! To be held, Sunday, August 29, 2021 at 2:00 at the Williamsburg Community Building. AGES...

Cassandra Young Memorial Hilltop, WV | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sat Sep 09, 11:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Sep 09, 01:00 PM

Address: Hilltop Union Cemetery, Hilltop, WV 25855

Hosting a memorial service for Cassandra Young at Hilltop Union Cemetery. September 18th at 2 p.m. Gathering afterward TBA.