Mount Nebo, WV

Live events Mount Nebo — what’s coming up

Mt Nebo Updates
 4 days ago

(MOUNT NEBO, WV) Mount Nebo has a full slate of live events coming up.

With groundbreaking digital tools, live content is now being presented to remote audiences, creating a new kind of live-remote experience for everything from theater to stand-up comedy and live talks.

At the same time, some areas are beginning to allow more in-person events, and entertainers and venues are adapting live formats to accommodate social distancing.

These events are coming up in the Mount Nebo area:

Live Music by The George Dorne Trio

Summersville, WV | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 05:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Aug 08, 08:00 PM

The George Dorne Trio will be at GDB on August 13th from 8pm to 11pm! Come enjoy an evening of great live music and ice cold beer!

Beyond Breath - An Introduction to SKY Breath Meditation - Mount Olive

Mount Olive, WV | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Tue Aug 08, 03:00 PM

Ends at: Tue Aug 08, 04:15 PM

Address: (zoom link will be emailed soon), Mount Olive, WV 25185

Discover the power of your breath to relieve stress, ease anxiety and calm your mind in a free LIVE and interactive session.

West Virginia Athletic Grants

Summersville, WV | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 09:00 PM

Ends at: Sun Aug 08, 09:00 PM

Our mission is to support IACU members throughout their careers. Register now and receive an athletic grant.

Art class for old mother hens and chicks!

Williamsburg, WV | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun Aug 08, 11:00 AM

Address: 6571 Shoestring Trail, Williamsburg, WV

acrylic art painting at the community building! old buzzards are also invited ADULT PAINT WITH SANDY CLASS! To be held, Sunday, August 29, 2021 at 2:00 at the Williamsburg Community Building. AGES...

Cassandra Young Memorial

Hilltop, WV | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sat Sep 09, 11:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Sep 09, 01:00 PM

Address: Hilltop Union Cemetery, Hilltop, WV 25855

Hosting a memorial service for Cassandra Young at Hilltop Union Cemetery. September 18th at 2 p.m. Gathering afterward TBA.

Mt Nebo, WV
With Mt Nebo Updates, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

