Kinsley, KS

Coming soon: Kinsley events

(KINSLEY, KS) Live events are lining up on the Kinsley calendar.

With new technologies allowing live content to be shared remotely in new ways, enriched remote versions of everything from live talks to stand-up comedy are cropping up.

Simultaneously, venues from bars to coffeehouses and music clubs are adapting in-person formats to allow social distancing.

Check out these live events, coming up both in-person and remote in and around Kinsley:

KC Metaphysical Fair

Dodge City, KS | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 08:00 AM

Ends at: Sun Aug 08, 03:00 PM

Address: 4100 W Comanche St, Dodge City, KS

The KC Metaphysical Fair is traveling to the southwest corner of Kansas August 28th and 29th! Come out for shopping, readings and free workshops! Present will be an aura camera, tarot readers...

Virtual Speed Dating for Professional Singles!

Dodge City, KS | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Tue Aug 08, 06:00 PM

Ends at: Tue Aug 08, 07:30 PM

Address: 123 Main Street, Dodge City, KS 67801

Single and Ready to Mingle? Then make yourself known and RSVP today for Virtual Speed Dating for Professional Singles!

Clínica Gratuita deRenovación de DACA

Dodge City, KS | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Mon Aug 08, 11:00 PM

Ends at: Tue Aug 08, 03:00 PM

Address: 1001 N 2nd Ave, Dodge City, KS

Titulares de DACA cuyo DACA vencerá pronto: Traiga su tarjeta de autorización de empleo actual, una copia de su última solicitud (formularios I-797, I-824D e I-765) y un cheque personal o giro...

ABOUT

With Kinsley Updates, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

