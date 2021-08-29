Cancel
Port Leyden, NY

Port Leyden calendar: What's coming up

Posted by 
Port Leyden News Watch
Port Leyden News Watch
 4 days ago

(PORT LEYDEN, NY) Live events are coming to Port Leyden.

With new technologies allowing live content to be shared remotely in new ways, enriched remote versions of everything from live talks to stand-up comedy are cropping up.

At the same time, some areas are beginning to allow more in-person events, and entertainers and venues are adapting live formats to accommodate social distancing.

Here is a list of live events coming up, including both in-person and online in Port Leyden:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1u9XiC_0bgSvVl400

Ed Hildreth

Prospect, NY | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 11:00 PM

Ends at: Sun Aug 08, 02:00 PM

Address: 400 Academy St, Prospect, NY

Ed Hildreth live on the patio Sunday August 29th from 2-5.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1VeOzB_0bgSvVl400

Tuesday Morning Bible Study In-Person and Online Via Zoom

Barneveld, NY | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Tue Aug 08, 05:30 AM

Ends at: Tue Aug 08, 07:00 AM

Address: 8021 NY-12, Barneveld, NY

Grow in God’s Word We invite you to learn with us as we “Grow in God’s Word” Tuesday Morning’s for our in-person study in the MUDroom Cafe’ or Online Bible Study via Zoom. Please join us 5 minutes...

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1yf9PQ_0bgSvVl400

Roadrunner: A Film About Anthony Bourdain

Rome, NY | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Aug 08, 01:00 PM

Ends at: Mon Aug 08, 04:00 PM

Address: 230 W Dominick St, Rome, NY

It’s not where you go. It’s what you leave behind . . . Chef, writer, adventurer, provocateur: Anthony Bourdain lived his life unabashedly. Roadrunner: A Film About Anthony Bourdain is an...

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0wBfdI_0bgSvVl400

Noises Off AUDITION

Rome, NY | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 05:00 PM

Ends at: Sun Oct 10, 04:59 PM

Address: 8911 Turin Rd, Rome, NY

Performance Dates: Oct 14-17, 2021 (Rehearsals will begin after Labor Day). Casting 5 men and 4 Women; Vaccinations required. Actors will be asked to read from the script; English dialects a...

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1XaQWF_0bgSvVl400

Six of Clubs

Old Forge, NY | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun Aug 08, 02:00 PM

Address: 3273 NY-28, Old Forge, NY

Six of Clubs’ 2021 show features music by the legendary composers who wrote the greatest songs of the 20th Century--Masterpieces by legends like Jerome Kern, Irving Berlin, George Gershwin, Cole...

Port Leyden News Watch

Port Leyden News Watch

Port Leyden, NY
With Port Leyden News Watch, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

