Arkdale, WI

Events on the Arkdale calendar

Arkdale News Beat
 4 days ago

(ARKDALE, WI) Arkdale has a full slate of live events coming up.

With new technologies allowing live content to be shared remotely in new ways, enriched remote versions of everything from live talks to stand-up comedy are cropping up.

At the same time, some areas are beginning to allow more in-person events, and entertainers and venues are adapting live formats to accommodate social distancing.

Here is a list of live events coming up, including both in-person and online in Arkdale:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0X70ya_0bgSvUsL00

Crystal Singing Bowls: Vibration and Sound Healing

New Lisbon, WI | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Tue Aug 08, 05:00 PM

Ends at: Tue Aug 08, 06:00 PM

Address: 7079 Wisconsin 58, New Lisbon, WI 53950

Raise your vibration with the tones of crystal singing bowls.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0lqEgv_0bgSvUsL00

Charcoal Drawing Event "Jack O Lantern" in Nekoosa

Nekoosa, WI | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Thu Sep 09, 04:00 PM

Ends at: Thu Sep 09, 06:30 PM

Address: 3704 Wisconsin 54, Nekoosa, WI 54457

Guided Charcoal Drawing Class - No Experience Needed - Join us and make it your own.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2zliSq_0bgSvUsL00

Girls Night Out The Show at The Pour House (Wisconsin Rapids, WI)

Wisconsin Rapids, WI | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Wed Nov 11, 06:00 PM

Ends at: Wed Nov 11, 08:30 PM

Address: 3140 Lake Avenue, Wisconsin Rapids, WI 54494

Girls Night Out, the #1 Ladies Night Event Is Coming to Wisconsin Rapids! Limited Tickets On Sale NOW! Open to Ages 21+ Doors open at 7pm

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3dvpmN_0bgSvUsL00

Contract Wars (An EFT inspired Milsim Event)

Mauston, WI | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 07:00 AM

Ends at: Sun Aug 08, 03:00 PM

Address: N6090 County Rd G, Mauston, WI

Based loosely on the precursor to EFT, Contractor Wars will pit BEAR (Green) vs USEC (Tan) vs the Local Scavs and Civilains (Plain clothes) There will be MINOR looting aspects but the focus is...

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2WZrJa_0bgSvUsL00

Mauston Farmers' Market

Mauston, WI | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Tue Aug 08, 12:00 AM

Ends at: Tue Aug 08, 04:00 PM

Address: 220 E State St, Mauston, WI

Season: Summer Market Hours: May 1 - October 2021Saturdays, 7am - SoldoutTuesdays, 2pm - 6pmLocation:Juneau County Courthouse Lawn,220 East State Street

Arkdale News Beat

Arkdale, WI
ABOUT

With Arkdale News Beat, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

