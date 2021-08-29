Events on the Arkdale calendar

(ARKDALE, WI) Arkdale has a full slate of live events coming up.

With new technologies allowing live content to be shared remotely in new ways, enriched remote versions of everything from live talks to stand-up comedy are cropping up.

At the same time, some areas are beginning to allow more in-person events, and entertainers and venues are adapting live formats to accommodate social distancing.

Here is a list of live events coming up, including both in-person and online in Arkdale:

Crystal Singing Bowls: Vibration and Sound Healing New Lisbon, WI | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Tue Aug 08, 05:00 PM

Ends at: Tue Aug 08, 06:00 PM

Address: 7079 Wisconsin 58, New Lisbon, WI 53950

Raise your vibration with the tones of crystal singing bowls.

Charcoal Drawing Event "Jack O Lantern" in Nekoosa Nekoosa, WI | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Thu Sep 09, 04:00 PM

Ends at: Thu Sep 09, 06:30 PM

Address: 3704 Wisconsin 54, Nekoosa, WI 54457

Guided Charcoal Drawing Class - No Experience Needed - Join us and make it your own.

Girls Night Out The Show at The Pour House (Wisconsin Rapids, WI) Wisconsin Rapids, WI | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Wed Nov 11, 06:00 PM

Ends at: Wed Nov 11, 08:30 PM

Address: 3140 Lake Avenue, Wisconsin Rapids, WI 54494

Girls Night Out, the #1 Ladies Night Event Is Coming to Wisconsin Rapids! Limited Tickets On Sale NOW! Open to Ages 21+ Doors open at 7pm

Contract Wars (An EFT inspired Milsim Event) Mauston, WI | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 07:00 AM

Ends at: Sun Aug 08, 03:00 PM

Address: N6090 County Rd G, Mauston, WI

Based loosely on the precursor to EFT, Contractor Wars will pit BEAR (Green) vs USEC (Tan) vs the Local Scavs and Civilains (Plain clothes) There will be MINOR looting aspects but the focus is...

Mauston Farmers' Market Mauston, WI | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Tue Aug 08, 12:00 AM

Ends at: Tue Aug 08, 04:00 PM

Address: 220 E State St, Mauston, WI

Season: Summer Market Hours: May 1 - October 2021Saturdays, 7am - SoldoutTuesdays, 2pm - 6pmLocation:Juneau County Courthouse Lawn,220 East State Street