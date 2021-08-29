Cancel
Wells, NV

Live events coming up in Wells

Posted by 
 4 days ago

(WELLS, NV) Wells is ready for live events.

With new technologies allowing live content to be experienced remotely in new ways, remote versions of live events from theater to standup comedy are beginning to fill up the calendar.

Simultaneously, venues from bars to coffeehouses and music clubs are adapting in-person formats to allow social distancing.

These events are coming up in the Wells area:

Virtual Speed Dating for Professional Singles!

Elko, NV | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Tue Aug 08, 06:00 PM

Ends at: Tue Aug 08, 07:30 PM

Address: 123 Main Street, Elko, NV 89801

Single and Ready to Mingle? Then make yourself known and RSVP today for Virtual Speed Dating for Professional Singles!

Girls Night Out The Show at Rubie's Sports Bar & Nightclub (Elko, NV)

Elko, NV | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sun Oct 10, 08:00 PM

Ends at: Sun Oct 10, 10:30 PM

Address: 442 Idaho Street, Elko, NV 89801

Girls Night Out, the #1 Ladies Night Event Is Coming to Elko! Limited Tickets On Sale NOW! Open to Ages 21+ Doors open at 7pm

Connecting Families to Community Resources

Elko, NV | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Thu Sep 09, 06:00 PM

Ends at: Thu Sep 09, 08:00 PM

Address: 835 Railroad, Elko, NV 89801

Participants will learn about the resources available to the families we serve in the early childhood field.

"SPIRIT CONNECTION FUN BUS TO WENDOVER" W/ SALT LAKE MEDIUM, JO'ANNE SMITH

Wells, NV | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sun Sep 09, 10:00 AM

Ends at: Sun Sep 09, 08:00 PM

Address: 100 Wendover Boulevard, West Wendover, NV 89835

"SPIRIT CONNECTION FUN BUS TO WENDOVER" W/ SALT LAKE MEDIUM, JO'ANNE SMITH

ABOUT

With Wells Voice, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

