Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Mountainair, NM

Mountainair calendar: Events coming up

Posted by 
Mountainair News Watch
Mountainair News Watch
 4 days ago

(MOUNTAINAIR, NM) Live events are lining up on the Mountainair calendar.

With groundbreaking digital tools, live content is now being presented to remote audiences, creating a new kind of live-remote experience for everything from theater to stand-up comedy and live talks.

Even as technology progresses, meanwhile, venues and entertainers have also adapted in-person events, shifting formats to accommodate social distancing.

These events are coming up in the Mountainair area:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=01ckJR_0bgSvOpD00

Big Ole Tijeras Estate Sale, Day 1

Tijeras, NM | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Thu Aug 08, 08:31 PM

Ends at: Wed Sep 09, 05:00 PM

The Big Ole Tijeras Estate Sale, Day 1 will close beginning at 6PM on Wednesday, September 8, 2021 with fine china, furnishings, decor, jewelry, and collectibles, and Cricut items and scrapbooking...

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=05Jvgg_0bgSvOpD00

Albuquerque | Ninja Mountain Bike Clinics

Tijeras, NM | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 07:45 AM

Ends at: Sun Aug 08, 03:15 PM

Address: Oak Flat Rd, Tijeras, NM

Ninjas are coming to Albuquerque! Ninja Mountain Bike Performance offers half day and full day Clinics and comprehensive 2-Day Camps that pull all of the Ninja curriculum together into one awesome...

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1p12Ng_0bgSvOpD00

Middle Rio Grande Chapter,NM

Belen, NM | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Mon Aug 08, 05:00 PM

Address: 10 I-25 Bypass, Belen, NM

Middle Rio Grande Chapter,NMTickets:Single: $60.00Couple: $80.00Sponsor: $280.00Jake: $15.00Sponsor Couple: $300.00Friends Table: $500.002020 Gun Table: $1000.00

Learn More

Babies and Small Children

Tijeras, NM | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Thu Aug 08, 08:00 AM

Ends at: Sun Aug 08, 05:00 PM

All babies are from the very beginning perfect. Look into a baby’s eyes and you will find innocence and the perfection of Enlightenment. This class also reveals your own perfection and restores...

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Xk94z_0bgSvOpD00

Sunday Service #2

Edgewood, NM | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 09:30 PM

Ends at: Sun Aug 08, 11:00 AM

Participate in our event, "Sunday Service #2": Sun, Aug 29th 10:30am - 12pm.

Learn More

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Mountainair News Watch

Mountainair News Watch

Mountainair, NM
21
Followers
169
Post
850
Views
ABOUT

With Mountainair News Watch, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cricut#Camps#Sun
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Mountainair, NM
City
Tijeras, NM
City
Albuquerque, NM
City
Belen, NM
Related
Pleasanton, CAPosted by
Tri-Valley Tribune

Live events coming up in Pleasanton

1. Flag Salute (Events) - Alisal Elementary; 2. VIP Petcare at Pet Supplies Plus; 3. 5 Secrets To 10X Sales! Get Your Health Coaching Business On Autopilot-HCA; 4. Murder at the Masquerade: Dinner Theater and Murder Mystery; 5. 626 Night Market - Bay Area: September 24-26;

Comments / 0

Community Policy