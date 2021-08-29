Mountainair calendar: Events coming up

(MOUNTAINAIR, NM) Live events are lining up on the Mountainair calendar.

With groundbreaking digital tools, live content is now being presented to remote audiences, creating a new kind of live-remote experience for everything from theater to stand-up comedy and live talks.

Even as technology progresses, meanwhile, venues and entertainers have also adapted in-person events, shifting formats to accommodate social distancing.

These events are coming up in the Mountainair area:

Big Ole Tijeras Estate Sale, Day 1 Tijeras, NM

Starts at: Thu Aug 08, 08:31 PM

Ends at: Wed Sep 09, 05:00 PM

The Big Ole Tijeras Estate Sale, Day 1 will close beginning at 6PM on Wednesday, September 8, 2021 with fine china, furnishings, decor, jewelry, and collectibles, and Cricut items and scrapbooking...

Albuquerque | Ninja Mountain Bike Clinics Tijeras, NM

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 07:45 AM

Ends at: Sun Aug 08, 03:15 PM

Address: Oak Flat Rd, Tijeras, NM

Ninjas are coming to Albuquerque! Ninja Mountain Bike Performance offers half day and full day Clinics and comprehensive 2-Day Camps that pull all of the Ninja curriculum together into one awesome...

Middle Rio Grande Chapter,NM Belen, NM

Starts at: Mon Aug 08, 05:00 PM

Address: 10 I-25 Bypass, Belen, NM

Middle Rio Grande Chapter,NMTickets:Single: $60.00Couple: $80.00Sponsor: $280.00Jake: $15.00Sponsor Couple: $300.00Friends Table: $500.002020 Gun Table: $1000.00

Babies and Small Children Tijeras, NM

Starts at: Thu Aug 08, 08:00 AM

Ends at: Sun Aug 08, 05:00 PM

All babies are from the very beginning perfect. Look into a baby’s eyes and you will find innocence and the perfection of Enlightenment. This class also reveals your own perfection and restores...

Sunday Service #2 Edgewood, NM

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 09:30 PM

Ends at: Sun Aug 08, 11:00 AM

Participate in our event, "Sunday Service #2": Sun, Aug 29th 10:30am - 12pm.