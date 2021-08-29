Cancel
Parsonsfield, ME

Parsonsfield events calendar

Parsonsfield News Beat
Parsonsfield News Beat
 4 days ago

(PARSONSFIELD, ME) Parsonsfield has a full slate of live events coming up.

With new technologies allowing live content to be experienced remotely in new ways, remote versions of live events from theater to standup comedy are beginning to fill up the calendar.

Even as technology progresses, meanwhile, venues and entertainers have also adapted in-person events, shifting formats to accommodate social distancing.

These events are coming up in the Parsonsfield area:

Bowhunter Safety Traditional Course- Standish/Steep Falls

Steep Falls, ME | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Wed Sep 09, 03:00 PM

Ends at: Sat Sep 09, 01:00 PM

Address: 870 Boundary Road, Steep Falls, ME 04085

Course Dates September 8, 6pm-9pm & September 18, 8am-4pm

RAW (207) OYSTERFEST

Acton, ME | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sat Sep 09, 09:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Sep 09, 02:00 PM

Address: 559 Route 109, Acton, ME 04001

A celebration of Maines aquaculture industry. Farmers will be on-site with their products for you to sample.

Live Free & Tri

Freedom, NH | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 04:00 AM

Ends at: Sun Aug 08, 12:30 PM

Address: 1090 Ossipee Lake Rd, Freedom, NH

Register today to secure your place in our second annual event. Our inaugural event met all local, State and USAT athlete (COVID) safety protocols. This year's two day event will be no different...

Gentle Kripalu Yoga with Nicole - August Session — One Earth Natural Food Store

Shapleigh, ME | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Tue Aug 08, 04:00 PM

Ends at: Tue Aug 08, 05:00 PM

Address: 191 Emery Mills Rd, Shapleigh, ME

Gentle Kripalu Yoga with Nicole, Tuesdays in August. Drop-ins welcome, $13 cash accepted.

ATV Safety Course- Limington

Limington, ME | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sat Sep 09, 05:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Sep 09, 02:00 PM

Address: 297 Sokokis Ave, Limington, ME 04049

In-person ATV Safety course. ***Parents and Guardians MUST register****

