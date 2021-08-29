Live events coming up in Clark

(CLARK, SD) Live events are lining up on the Clark calendar.

With groundbreaking digital tools, live content is now being presented to remote audiences, creating a new kind of live-remote experience for everything from theater to stand-up comedy and live talks.

At the same time, some areas are beginning to allow more in-person events, and entertainers and venues are adapting live formats to accommodate social distancing.

Check out these live events, coming up both in-person and remote in and around Clark:

2021 Childbirth Class Series Watertown, SD | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Thu Sep 09, 04:30 PM

Ends at: Thu Sep 09, 07:00 PM

Address: 401 9th Avenue NW, Watertown, SD 57201

Prepare for your baby! We help make the birthing experience happy and memorable for everyone involved.

PALS Provider Course (2 Day Training) Watertown, SD | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Wed Sep 09, 06:00 AM

Ends at: Wed Sep 09, 03:00 PM

Address: 401 9th Avenue Northwest, MOB Conference Center, Watertown, SD 57201

PALS is geared towards healthcare providers who respond to emergencies in infants and children, offering hands on practice during the 2 days

Menopause The Musical Watertown, SD | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Fri Sep 09, 05:00 PM

Ends at: Fri Sep 09, 08:00 PM

Address: 100 East Kemp Avenue, Watertown, SD 57201

This hilarious musical parody set to classic tunes from the ‘60s, ‘70s and ‘80s.

2021 Glacial Lakes SAFE Suicide Awareness 5K & Remembrance Ceremony Watertown, SD | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Wed Sep 09, 03:30 PM

Ends at: Wed Sep 09, 06:30 PM

Address: Army National Guard Readiness Center, Watertown, SD 57201

Live in the Path of HOPE Annual Suicide Awareness 5K Walk/Run & Remembrance Ceremony on Wednesday, September 1, 2021

Ribbon Cutting - Head to Toe Massage, LLC Watertown, SD | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Tue Aug 08, 08:00 AM

**Updated with new date and time!** Join us for a New Location Ribbon Cutting for Head to Toe Massage, LLC. We will cut the ribbon at 10:00am. Address: 655 West Kemp Ave Watertown, SD