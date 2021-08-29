Cancel
Atkins, VA

Atkins events coming soon

Posted by 
Atkins Times
Atkins Times
 4 days ago

(ATKINS, VA) Live events are coming to Atkins.

With new technologies allowing live content to be experienced remotely in new ways, remote versions of live events from theater to standup comedy are beginning to fill up the calendar.

At the same time, some areas are beginning to allow more in-person events, and entertainers and venues are adapting live formats to accommodate social distancing.

Check out these live events, coming up both in-person and remote in and around Atkins:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3UPNzD_0bgSvJPa00

Wytheville Evolution Wrestling Clinic

Wytheville, VA | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sat Sep 09, 06:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Sep 09, 02:00 PM

Address: 1 Maroon Way, Wytheville, VA 24382

All day wrestling workshop for grades k-12. (one group for elementary/beginners, one group for middle school & high school)

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2oo3Rf_0bgSvJPa00

CarePortal Launch - Wytheville

Wytheville, VA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Tue Aug 08, 06:30 AM

Ends at: Tue Aug 08, 07:30 AM

Address: 650 W Main St, Wytheville, VA

Please join us for the public launch of CarePortal in the Wytheville Area! CarePortal connects hurting children and families in your community to valuable and necessary resources they need and...

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=42I341_0bgSvJPa00

IRT Processes and Procedures

Wytheville, VA | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Tue Aug 08, 06:30 AM

Ends at: Tue Aug 08, 12:00 PM

Address: 333 Community Blvd, Wytheville, VA 24382

Refine the IRT processes and procedures for working together toward co-enrollments.

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=04OvuB_0bgSvJPa00

Paints & Pints at 7 Dogs Brew Pub - The Great Pumpkin

Wytheville, VA | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sun Sep 09, 01:00 PM

Ends at: Sun Sep 09, 03:30 PM

Address: 360 W. Spring St., Wytheville, VA 24382

This sweet pumpkin and feathered friend will spice up your fall decor! Join Rose Cottage at the 7 Dogs Brew Pub to paint with Jen Otey.

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2UStpP_0bgSvJPa00

Free Blood Pressure Screening

Tazewell, VA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Tue Aug 08, 06:00 AM

Ends at: Tue Aug 08, 09:00 AM

Address: 106 Gratton Rd, Tazewell, VA

Stop by the Four Seasons YMCA in Tazewell, Virginia, for your free blood pressure screening. Karen Mulkey, RN, Community Health Educator, will be on-site providing blood pressure screenings and...

Learn More

Atkins Times

Atkins Times

Atkins, VA
