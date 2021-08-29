Atkins events coming soon

(ATKINS, VA) Live events are coming to Atkins.

With new technologies allowing live content to be experienced remotely in new ways, remote versions of live events from theater to standup comedy are beginning to fill up the calendar.

At the same time, some areas are beginning to allow more in-person events, and entertainers and venues are adapting live formats to accommodate social distancing.

Check out these live events, coming up both in-person and remote in and around Atkins:

Wytheville Evolution Wrestling Clinic Wytheville, VA | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sat Sep 09, 06:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Sep 09, 02:00 PM

Address: 1 Maroon Way, Wytheville, VA 24382

All day wrestling workshop for grades k-12. (one group for elementary/beginners, one group for middle school & high school)

CarePortal Launch - Wytheville Wytheville, VA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Tue Aug 08, 06:30 AM

Ends at: Tue Aug 08, 07:30 AM

Address: 650 W Main St, Wytheville, VA

Please join us for the public launch of CarePortal in the Wytheville Area! CarePortal connects hurting children and families in your community to valuable and necessary resources they need and...

IRT Processes and Procedures Wytheville, VA | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Tue Aug 08, 06:30 AM

Ends at: Tue Aug 08, 12:00 PM

Address: 333 Community Blvd, Wytheville, VA 24382

Refine the IRT processes and procedures for working together toward co-enrollments.

Paints & Pints at 7 Dogs Brew Pub - The Great Pumpkin Wytheville, VA | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sun Sep 09, 01:00 PM

Ends at: Sun Sep 09, 03:30 PM

Address: 360 W. Spring St., Wytheville, VA 24382

This sweet pumpkin and feathered friend will spice up your fall decor! Join Rose Cottage at the 7 Dogs Brew Pub to paint with Jen Otey.

Free Blood Pressure Screening Tazewell, VA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Tue Aug 08, 06:00 AM

Ends at: Tue Aug 08, 09:00 AM

Address: 106 Gratton Rd, Tazewell, VA

Stop by the Four Seasons YMCA in Tazewell, Virginia, for your free blood pressure screening. Karen Mulkey, RN, Community Health Educator, will be on-site providing blood pressure screenings and...